Southern Company (SO) has dramatically underperformed the broad market since the latter began to recover from the pandemic. During the last six months, Southern has shed 5% whereas the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied 30%, close to its all-time highs. While the pandemic has taken its toll on the results of numerous companies, Southern has remained one of the most resilient ones and thus its underperformance is unjustified.

In addition, the stock is currently offering a 4.8% dividend yield, which is triple the yield of the S&P 500 and higher than the average historical yield of the stock. Most investors are so excited about the growth potential of tech stocks right now that they do not pay attention to the “boring” utility sector. As a result, Southern has become markedly attractive compared to the broad market.

Business overview

Southern incurred several delays and cost overruns in the construction of its two Vogtle nuclear plants until two years ago. As a result, the cost of the project more than doubled from the initial estimate, and the first of the two reactors will come online more than five years later than initially expected.

Southern has greatly improved its execution of the project in the last two years and thus it did not incur any additional cost overruns or delays until recently. Unfortunately, the pandemic has somewhat affected the progress of the project, as it has forced the company to reduce the number of its workers at the site. The reduced workforce has prevented the project from progressing at the target rate of management. As a result, Southern recently announced that the pandemic caused a $150 million increase in the total cost of the project, to $8.5 billion.

On the bright side, the first of the two plants is 90% complete and it is expected by management to progress by about 2% per month in the short term and then by 1% per month. As a result, Southern still expects the first plant to come online in November 2021. On the one hand, this guidance is somewhat ambitious given the headwind from the pandemic. On the other hand, even if the project is delayed, the delay will be minimal given the 90% completion of the project so far. To cut a long story short, Southern has greatly improved its project execution in the last two years and thus the pandemic is likely to have a limited effect on the project.

Moreover, the effect of the pandemic on the results of Southern is minor. In the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns, the revenue of Southern decreased 9% due to the effect of the coronavirus on the demand for energy as well as mild weather. However, the earnings per share dipped only 2.5%, from $0.80 to $0.78, thanks to rate hikes in the state-regulated utilities of Southern and some cost-cutting measures that the company implemented in response to the pandemic.

Even better, Southern has observed a sustained improvement in the demand for energy over the last four months. At the peak of the coronavirus crisis, the demand for energy fell up to 10% but the demand has continuously improved since then and thus it has returned to its pre-COVID level since July.

Thanks to the ongoing recovery and its cost-cutting measures, Southern has maintained its guidance for earnings per share of $3.10-$3.22 this year. It is also worth noting that the company has missed the analysts’ consensus on its bottom line only once in the last 14 quarters. Overall, the effect of the pandemic on the earnings of Southern is almost negligible. Southern has thus proved once again to be one of the most resilient companies to recessions.

Valuation

Utility stocks are low-growth stocks in principle. Consequently, investors should pay special attention to the valuation of a utility stock before purchasing it. If they purchase a utility stock at an excessive valuation level, they may need years only to breakeven.

Southern is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. This is slightly higher than the average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2 of the stock over the last decade. However, it is important to note that the business execution risk at Vogtle has diminished compared to a few years ago. Southern thus deserves a better valuation level than it did in recent years.

Even better for the stock, interest rates currently hover around their all-time lows. Moreover, while the economy is expected to begin to recover from the pandemic next year, the unemployment rate is not likely to return to its pre-COVID level for years. It is currently 8.4%, nearly twice as much as it was in March (4.4%). Numerous companies have gone bankrupt this year due to the pandemic and they have lost their market share to the most efficient companies, which need a proportionally lower number of employees than their weak counterparts.

Overall, it will probably take many years for the unemployment rate to return to its pre-crisis level and hence the Fed is likely to keep interest rates suppressed for years. This will provide a strong tailwind to the valuation of utility stocks. In fact, this sector has always been the most sensitive to the prevailing interest rates.

Southern will also benefit from the depressed interest rates thanks to its material debt load. The company has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $84.6 billion, which is approximately 26 times the annual earnings of the company. On the one hand, Southern enjoys reliable and predictable earnings thanks to its regulated business and thus it will not have any problem servicing its debt. On the other hand, its net interest expense consumes one-third of its operating income and hence it significantly affects the earnings of the company. Thanks to the prevailing depressed interest rates, Southern will be able to refinance the $6.2 billion of debt that matures over the next two years at lower rates.

Overall, Southern is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio just above its average historical level but the company will greatly benefit from the depressed interest rates while its business execution risk has diminished. In addition, while the S&P 500 has retrieved all its pandemic-related losses and has rallied near its all-time highs, Southern is still trading 24% below its pre-COVID level. Overall, the stock is attractively valued right now.

Dividend

Southern has grown its dividend for 19 consecutive years and has not cut its dividend for 72 consecutive years. This is an undoubtedly exceptional dividend record, which has been achieved thanks to the reliable earnings growth that results from the regulated nature of the business of Southern.

Moreover, thanks to its underperformance in the last six months, Southern is currently offering a 4.8% dividend yield, which is triple the dividend yield of the S&P 500 (1.6%) and much higher than the average yield of the stock over the last decade.

As the above chart shows, Southern has offered a higher yield than the current one in just a few months over the last decade. Investors should thus take advantage of the exceptional yield of Southern before it falls towards its historical range.

Final thoughts

Southern is one of the very few companies that have not been hurt by the pandemic. Its strong results in the second quarter and its intact guidance for the full year are testaments to the resilience of this utility stock. The market has not appreciated the great performance of Southern, as the stock is still trading 24% below its pre-COVID level whereas the S&P 500 has rallied near its all-time highs.

As the entire utility sector has vastly underperformed the market in the last six months, it is likely that the market is so excited about the growth potential of tech stocks that it has not paid attention to the attractive relative valuation of utility stocks. As a result, Southern has become remarkably attractive and hence investors should take advantage of its attractive dividend yield and its valuation before the stock covers its lost ground relative to the broad market.

