BigCommerce (BIGC) had a stunning performance after an IPO in early August, as its stock has skyrocketed by triple-digit percentages. However, most of the gains have currently evaporated and we believe that it’s unlikely that BigCommerce will be able to show similar performance in the upcoming months. While the company operates in the ever-growing eCommerce field, it doesn’t have any major competitive advantages against its peers and it’s hard to justify its current premium valuation. While the company currently trades at a market cap of more than $5 billion, it makes less than $150 million in annual revenue and its top line growth is not as impressive when compared to others. In addition, by operating in a highly competitive environment, BigCommerce will continue to bleed cash. Considering all of this, we believe that the upside of owning the company’s shares is limited.

Weak Fundamentals

BigCommerce went public at a perfect time. As markets started to recover from their Spring bottoms, stocks from the eCommerce field began to skyrocket, as more businesses shifted their presence online. As a result, BigCommerce experienced remarkable growth in the first weeks after becoming public. However, the momentum that BigCommerce had quickly disappeared, and now its shares trade nearly 40% below their all-time high levels.

BigCommerce was able to experience such growth thanks to its exposure to the eCommerce industry. The company is a SaaS business that lets people build online stores, while at the same time it offers various website-related services for its customers. At the beginning of summer, BigCommerce had around 60,000 online stores in more than 100 countries around the globe.

While the company operates in a favorable environment, it’s hard to justify its current premium valuation. With a market cap of nearly $5 billion, BigCommerce makes less than $150 million in annual revenues and it’s able to show only modest growth in comparison to its peers. In 2019, the company was able to grow its revenues at 22% Y/Y to $112.1 million, while its operating loss for the period was $41 million.

In recent months, COVID-19 helped BigCommerce to drive growth, as more people shifted their businesses online, but the company wasn’t able to grow as fast as its major competitor Shopify (SHOP) and its revenues in Q2 were only $36.3 million, while its operating loss for the period was $6.2 million. In addition, despite having $25.4 million in cash reserves, BigCommerce has a net debt position of $63 million. By bleeding cash, operating at negative margins, having a leveraged balance sheet, and trading at a negative EV/EBITDA multiples, we believe that BigCommerce is not worth investing in.

In addition to having the worst operating and net margins among its peers, BigCommerce is also not able to grow its top line as fast as Shopify. While Shopify is also not profitable and its earnings fluctuate from time to time, at least the company is able to show a decent performance and in Q2 alone its revenues increased by 97.3% Y/Y. In order to show such robust growth, Shopify continues to sacrifice its bottom line and rely on aggressive marketing to establish a stronger foothold in the industry.

The good thing is that Shopify doesn’t have a leveraged balance sheet and it has a strong cash position, which helps it to not worry too much about the cash burn. The same can’t be said about BigCommerce. In addition, Shopify's example shows that eCommerce is a ruthless and a very competitive field, and companies need to have lots of resources in order to show a meaningful top line performance.

While there’s no doubt that the eCommerce field will continue to grow, it’s hard to justify BigCommerce's current premium valuation. While in August the company’s stock skyrocketed after the announcement that BigCommerce’s SaaS platform will have an Instagram checkout integration, that news was not that big of a deal. In reality, BigCommerce only became one of many partners that received an Instagram integration. In addition, users could now also purchase products directly on Instagram and bypass third-parties such as BigCommerce, if the shop from which they’re purchasing products doesn’t use an eCommerce platform or a website.

Going forward, BigCommerce expects to have $35.9 million to $36.3 million in revenues and an operating loss of $10.1 million to $10.4 million in Q3. In addition, the company forecasts its full-year revenue to be $142.5 million to $143.3 million, which is an increase of ~27% Y/Y. While it’s a good thing that the company is able to show growth, it’s hard to justify its more than $5 billion market cap.

Considering this, we believe that just like Wix (WIX), BigCommerce is also overvalued. While the company operates in a favorable environment, as the eCommerce field will continue to increase in size, BigCommerce will continue to bleed cash in order to stay competitive and keep its market share. For that reason, we believe that the upside of owning BigCommerce at this point is limited and think that it’s better to avoid its stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.