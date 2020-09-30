The recent correction in gold (GLD) prices and gold stocks (GDX) provides a great buying opportunity. Also consider the general low valuation of gold stocks with today's gold price (see near bottom of this article). My first support level on gold was around $1850 and we can see a test of this for three days in a row, late last week and Monday. This means the bottom could be in, but I do not rule out a test of next support of around $1775. If that happened, chances are we will first see a test of resistance around $1950. This is where gold broke down through a wedge or flag pattern I highlight in purple. I was of the belief the breakout would have been to the upside, obviously not so. Nevertheless, the long-term up-trend is still in place.

With gold stocks as measured by the Gold Bugs Index, the 300 area is important because it was a resistance level and also the 2016 high in the index. It now becomes support. Last Thursday's dip and Friday's rebound from about 305 can be considered a test of this and a bounce off higher. Besides that one-day drop, gold stocks have been consolidating since the early August highs in the 320 to 360 range as measured by the index. Buying near the bottom of this range and not far off 300 is a good entry level.

A good stock to take advantage of this and one I have followed a long time is Iamgold (IAG). They are well-diversified with producing mines on three continents, South America, West Africa and North America. The company is projecting 2020 production between 685,000 and 740,000 ounces gold with all-in sustaining costs between $1,195 and $1,245 per ounce. Back in June, IAG suspended operations at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname after seven people were diagnosed with COVID-19, sparking a showdown with its union. They restarted operations on July 24th. This is a risk facing all mines everywhere and in fact any type of operation anywhere. The stock did not appear to react much to that news.

The company is led by Gordon Stothart who originally joined Iamgold at the end of 2007 as COO, moving to the position of President & CEO as of March 1st, 2020, bringing over 30 years of mining industry experience to the role. Prior to Iamgold, Gord worked in the Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata organization for 21 years in a number of operational, project, business development and management roles, including spending nearly 10 years in South America on large copper operations.

This graphic above and below is from Iamgold's presentation. Below is a good snapshot of their 3 mines and sustaining plans with moderate growth plans in place.

The main reason I am picking IAG among its peers is not only because of the recent correction in gold and gold stocks but more so because the start of construction at their Côté project in Ontario. This is going to propel very significant production growth for the company.

Côté Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

Iamgold 70% with joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. 30%, announced the official ground-breaking for the Côté Gold Project on Friday, September 11, 2020.

President and CEO Gordon Stothart announced, This ground-breaking symbolizes the construction start of the Côté Gold Project, a project which will be a model for modern Canadian mining. Côté is transformational for our local community and First Nations stakeholders, project partners, employees and IAMGOLD, bringing economic benefits to the region while utilizing sophisticated technology and ensuring the health and safety of all. We are grateful for the support of the federal, provincial and local governments, and delighted to host this ceremony alongside the Prime Minister of Canada, Premier of Ontario, MP Marc Serré, MPP Michael Mantha, Chief Chad Boissoneau from Mattagami First Nation and Chief Murray Ray from Flying Post First Nation, Minister John Yakabuski and Minister Greg Rickford.

Côté, is located in northern Ontario approximately 20 km southwest of Gogama, 130 km southwest of Timmins, and 200 km northwest of Sudbury. The Project demonstrates the potential to produce 460,000 ounces of gold annually at low all-in sustaining costs of approximately $700 per ounce in the first six years of production with an 18-year mine life.

IAG acquired Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. in 2012. Since that time there was a gold bear market that stalled a production decision. Trelawney had carried out exploration activities at the Project site since 2009 with extensive diamond drilling activities undertaken to delineate the Côté Gold deposit.

IAG's expected go-forward capital obligation (exclusive of sunk costs) is $875-$925 million for its 70% share of project construction costs, assuming the leasing of major mining equipment of approximately $80 million. The capital spend is anticipated to be financed through cash flows from IAG's operations and its balance sheet, which stands at over $800 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 20, 2020. In addition, the Company currently carries a virtually undrawn committed credit facility of $500 million, the majority of which matures in 2024.

The feasibility was completed in 2018 and used a very low gold price of $1250 and even so demonstrated a robust Pre-Tax IRR of 18.7% and a payback period of 4.4 years. Base case indicates a mine life of 16 years, producing 367,000 ounces gold annually with life of mine average all-in sustaining costs of $694 per ounce.

This slide from their presentation gives a more current snapshot and illustrates that Côté is likely a Global Tier 1 gold asset.

Financials

IAG has a strong financial position. Long-term debt was just restructured on Sept 23rd with a completed private offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75 percent senior notes due 2028. IAG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to finance the purchase or redemption of all of its outstanding 7 percent senior notes due 2025 and to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Q2 revenues were $284.6 million, up $38.1 million from the same prior-year period and up $10.1 million from the first quarter of 2020. This was despite temporary Covid-19-related closures at their Westwood and Rosebel mines and reflects an average realized gold price of $1,724 per ounce sold. Gross profit was $56.3 million, up $49.7 million from the same prior-year period and up $24.4 million from the first quarter of 2020.

Their corporate fact sheet from September 20th points out a strong liquidity position of $832 million cash and an available Credit Facility of $500 million.

Conclusion

Unlike most of their peers, IAG has grown their proven and probable reserves considerably over the past few years. This is highlighted from a slide in their presentation.

This next slide highlights their move to a 1 million ounce-plus producer but more important to me is the strong production growth profile. They are only outdone by Equinox (OTC:EQX) which I already presented here when it was known as LeaGold. That stock has done extremely well and IAG could be a repeat.

IAG has approximately 473 million shares out and at US$3.80 has a market cap of $1.7974 billion. Subtract cash and add debt, the enterprise value is about $1.4254 billion. IAG has a total of 23.2 million ounces of gold in the M&I category at their 3 producing mines and 2 development projects (6.5M ounces at Côté, and 2.0M ounces at Boto). These ounces in the ground are currently valued at only $61 per ounce, quite low for a profitable producer with a strong growth profile.

Some of this is the general undervaluation of gold stocks. This chart also confirms and helps make my point that gold stocks are still very cheap relative to the gold price. This chart shows the historical price to net asset value of the gold stocks Scotiabank covers. It's not all gold stocks but it is a decent metric. The current valuation remains well below the lows of the bear market bottom in 2001/02 when gold went under $300. Also note how low the valuation went at the bear market bottom near the end of 2015 and not much above it at the bottom of 2019.

On IAG's stock chart, I like the fact it has fallen into a strong support zone so downside risk does appear small. Also note the stock is still well below highs as recent as 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.