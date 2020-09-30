I believe the stock can give good returns over the next two to four years as the impact of COVID-19 wanes and the situation normalizes.

The company’s sales are set to benefit as COVID-19 related restrictions ease and it gains share from the restaurants which have permanently shut down due to coronavirus.

Darden Restaurants' (DRI) stock price has meaningfully outperformed S&P 500 (SPY) since my last article, gaining over 28% versus S&P 500’s ~6.4% gains. The company recently reported very strong operating performance and profitability. While the company’s Q1 2021 sales of $1.53 bn slightly missed the consensus expectation by ~$20 mn, it posted an adjusted EPS of $0.56 which was much better than consensus estimates of ~5 cents.

The company’s total sales declined ~28.4%, driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of ~29%. Sales of Olive Garden was down ~28.2%, Longhorn Steakhouse was down ~18.1%, Fine Dining was down ~39.1%, and other business was down ~39%.

Around 32% of the company’s stores were completely closed at the beginning of the last quarter. If we exclude them from the calculations and include only those restaurants which had at least limited dining room capacity at the beginning of the quarter, the company’s consolidated same-restaurant sales would have been down ~21.9% for the quarter, with Olive Garden down ~21.1% and Longhorn Steakhouse down ~11.3%.

At the beginning of Q2, around 91% of the company’s restaurants were open in at least limited capacity. So, Q2 sales are likely to be much better than Q1. Also, management mentioned that the company’s sales trends improved sequentially every week in the first quarter. This momentum has likely carried forward in Q2 and management expects sales to be down only ~18% in the second quarter. Given the way sales have improved throughout Q1, I believe, the company would already have been close to or better than this number (down 18%) exiting the quarter.

However, the big surprise from the quarter was not the sales trend but the company’s return to profitability. The company’s operating profit margins improved from -15.9% in Q4 20 to +6.4% in Q1 21. This was much better than consensus expectation and was the main driver behind the significant EPS beat.

The company did a good job in terms of taking cost out of the business by simplifying menus and operating procedures and capturing other cost savings, along with pursuing a profitable sales mix. Hourly restaurant labor as a percent of sales improved by over 350 basis points, driven by operational simplifications, and G&A expenses were ~$10 million lower than last year as the company effectively reduced expenses and right-sized its support structure.

The company implemented a voluntary early retirement incentive program and corporate restructuring. This restructuring resulted in a net ~11% reduction in its workforce in the restaurant support center and field operations leadership positions. Looking forward, it is expected to save between $25 million and $30 million annually for the company and its impact will start showing from the second quarter onwards.

For the second quarter of this fiscal year, management guided for EBITDA between $200 million and $215 million and diluted net earnings per share between $0.65 and $0.75, which was better than what sell-side consensus was modeling before earnings.

Looking forward, given the recent cost improvements, management believes the company can reach pre-COVID EBITDA on 90% of the pre-COVID sales. For the first nine months of the last fiscal year, the company posted revenues of $6,536.8 mn, EBITDA of $901.5 mn (13.79% margin), and EBIT of $640 mn (9.79% margin). The same level of EBITDA and EBIT on 90% revenue ($5,883 mn= 90% of $6536.8 mn) would have equated to ~15.32% EBITDA margin (153 bps improvement) and ~10.88% EBIT margin (109 bps improvement).

Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the U.S., the sell-side was modeling ~$9.3 bn in revenues for the company in FY2021 (consensus revenue estimate in February 2020). Given 5% to 15% of capacity will likely be taken out of the system due to COVID-19 shock and the remaining players like Darden will take share, the company revenue can be ~10% higher than the $9.3 bn (pre-COVID-19 revenue estimate) when the situation normalizes. So, we get $10.23 bn in revenues in a normalized scenario. The company’s EBIT margin in that scenario will be close to ~10.88% which we calculated above using 90% of sales. Using $10.23 bn sales and 10.88% EBIT margin, we get $1,113 mn in operating profit.

The company’s interest cost was $16.6 mn last quarter but it was on the higher side due to the term loan it took to weather the crisis. The company has repaid its term loan completely and the quarterly interest expense going forward will be closer to $13.2 mn it had in the quarter ending February. Annualizing it, we have $52.8 mn in interest costs.

Applying $52.8 mn in interest costs and a tax rate of ~10% (in line with consensus estimates for the next fiscal year and beyond, actual was 8.4% for fiscal 2019), we get $954.18 mn in profit after tax or $7.29 per share (using the last quarter’s average diluted share count of 130.9 mn).

The stock used to trade over 20x P/E before the COVID-19 pandemic stuck. I believe it can trade at similar valuations in the next two to four years once the situation normalizes. This gives us a $145.8 price target. The company reinstated the dividend last quarter indicating the worst is behind us. Darden Restaurants is clearly a survivor and will emerge stronger on the other side of the slowdown. Hence, I have a buy rating on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.