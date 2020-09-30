Big Bargains Abound On Mortgage REITs

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series, we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $5.22 $5.05 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.91 $16.69 $15.20 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.88 $15.86 $13.92 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.11 $9.47 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.85 $8.39 $7.12 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.85 $6.79 $5.74 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.72 $7.24 $5.20 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.67 $13.41 $9.05 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.51 $5.63 $2.85 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.02 $2.75 $2.80 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.87 $3.17 $2.75 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.79 $15.68 $12.42 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.78 $10.63 $8.31 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.65 $3.17 $2.07 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.60 $4.51 $2.70 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.59 $2.85 $1.67 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.83 $19.39 $16.15 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.73 $10.77 $7.89 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.60 $4.35 $2.59 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we’ve included is adding $.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don’t ever try to simply “buy yield.” Dividend yields often comes up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

New York Mortgage Trust

Let’s talk about NYMT. Below is the index card:

This is a very cheap REIT. Price to estimated NAV running less than .60. That leaves a ton of upside. You wouldn't expect to find good REITs at these prices, but you can.

Why does the market dislike it? Perhaps in part because they deleveraged so effectively. That’s funny because deleveraging was exactly what they needed to do. Their book value declined in Q1 2020, but they also had a pretty nice bounce back in Q2 2020.

Source: NYMT

You may notice that they still have a significant unrealized loss on their portfolio. Perhaps because they’ve chosen to hold onto some single-family loans.

So what does NYMT invest in? Well, the main allocation is to single-family credit, but they don’t have extensive leverage. That’s great. Lower leverage means less risk of things going horribly wrong. Source: NYMT

So they took on residential credit. Can someone figure out if home prices are going up or down? We better do a Google search:

Source: Google

It would appear home prices are going up. When the value of the collateral jumps higher, that’s good for the loan. Even during Q2 2020, NYMT was reducing their leverage:

Source: NYMT

That non-MTM securitization (non-mark-to-market) looks like a great source of financing. That means if the value of the loans falls amid a general panic, NYMT tells the other parties “not our problem, you can wait it out with us.” That’s way better than margin calls from an anxious bank. Do you think NYMT will do any more securitizations? Let’s check:

Source: NYMT

Hey, look at that, another $242.9 million in securitizations. That’s great!

How’s their NIM (Net Interest Margin)? It’s fine, thanks for asking:

Source: NYMT

So leverage is trending down? How much is it really trending down? Can we demonstrate that?

Source: NYMT

That’s pretty clear. Leverage is down substantially. Why does that matter? When leverage is lower, it is harder for the mortgage REIT to implode. That’s great because when you buy at less than 60% of book value, you don’t need a huge leveraged gain. You simply want to see the stock pay a bit in dividends and rally back to trade much closer to book value.

NYMT’s Plan

Finally, we’ll take a glance at the plan NYMT has for Q3 2020:

Source: NYMT

That looks like a fine strategy. They ran low on leverage and had a huge cash balance. They remained flexible and looked for simple ways to create value. If they decided to repurchase some of their stock (either common or preferred), that would be a great way to generate value for shareholders as well. When you’ve got $544 million in cash, compared to a total investment portfolio of $3 billion, you have some flexibility.

Did We Buy Any?

We sure did. We bought shares of NYMT on two occasions:

Source: The REIT Forum

That’s pretty clear, isn’t it? We do so strive to be clear:

Source: Schwab

Source: Fidelity

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F,NLY-I,AGNCO,NLY-G,ARR-C,TWO-E,TWO-A,NYMTP,NRZ-C,TWO-B,NRZ-B,CIM-C,NRZ,AGNC,NLY,NYMT,GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

