On October 22, after the closing bell, Southwest Airlines (LUV) will release its 3Q20 earnings report. The company's financial performance should be well short of encouraging once again, but I do not think that any reasonable investor or analyst will be expecting otherwise.

Wall Street believes that revenues will drop by about 70%, which is very much in line with the decline in passenger traffic at airports observed in the past three months. Net loss per share of $2.26, if achieved, would not be much better than what the company delivered last quarter.

What to expect in the third quarter

When I wrote about Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently, I noted that few would be paying too much attention to the airline's backward-looking results. For that purpose, suffice to look at the graph below, which shows how much airport traffic has dropped YoY since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with early signs of recovery having stalled out around late June.

The same rationale applies to Southwest. Relative to peers, the Dallas-based carrier might be particularly impacted by its decision to maintain the blocked middle seat policy intact until after the Thanksgiving weekend at least. On the other hand, the substantially higher mix of domestic vs. international destinations should be a plus for Southwest.

P&L results aside, I believe that the conversation on earnings day will overwhelmingly revolve around cash management and the short to mid-term traffic outlook. Regarding the latter, I doubt that Southwest's management team will offer any commentary that deviates much from "the future remains highly uncertain" and "the company will do what it can to mitigate the impact of the downcycle."

On the liquidity side, the yardstick to keep in mind is $17 million to $20 million in daily cash burn. Maybe more importantly will be the carrier's cash flow expectations for the next three-month period, generally a high-traffic quarter due to the holidays. Further upside to cash burn guidance would certainly be welcome, although Southwest investors might be less concerned due to the company's enviable net cash position - 14% of total assets last quarter, short- and long-term debt already discounted.

Best of breed

Under normal circumstances, investing in the airline space is rather speculative. In its current state, doing so borders being irresponsible, given the many question marks surrounding (1) the evolution of the COVID-19 crisis, (2) the unfolding of the current recession and even (2) the potentially everlasting changes in travel habits - doing more business remotely, for example.

Therefore, if putting money to work in this sector, I believe investors should do it from a place of utmost strength. At a high level and as a rule of thumb, I would encourage investors to ask themselves: "what airlines are likely to survive 2020 and thrive in a post-COVID-19 landscape?"

I firmly believe that Southwest will be one of them. Since before the 2020 pandemic, as it dealt with the 737 MAX issues, the airline managed to operate profitably, in great part due to the lean cost structure, and protect its liquidity. COVID-19 was yet another curve ball thrown at the carrier, and the company seems to be handling it as well as possible.

Against an investment in LUV is the fact that the stock has corrected the least so far this year - while also behaving the least erratically (see graph above). But once again, when it comes to the airline sector amid such a disruptive environment, I don't believe that now is the time to be cheap on investment decisions.

For the reasons above, even though I remain highly skeptical of and cautious about the whole space, I would probably start investing in the airline sector with a name like Southwest before considering any other stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.