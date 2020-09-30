Italian Banking is a sector we've been interested in for a while now. While being one of the most industrialised and productive economies in Europe, it is often given Greece-like discounts due to the perception of it being a poorly-run nation with unreliable businesses rife with scandals. We tend to rely on the markets being too harsh on Italy, and in the crown of the oft discounted banking sector is Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF). Indeed, this quality shone through in the H1 results, where the business proved resilient with a strong capital position. Moreover, their acquisition of UBI with a strong record for M&A integration should position them effectively in the attractive Italian geographies. Despite the suspended dividend for regulatory reasons and the concerns around banking with the threat of a serious recession, we think that ISP is worth dropping chips on for the long haul.

H1 Results Demonstrate Quality

The bank continues to deliver best-in-class profitability and quality, with a solid Common Equity Ratio (CET) at 13.00%, well above regulatory requirements even considering the payment of the dividend, pending ECB approval. Regarding the capital buffer, ISP maintains a strong liquidity position, with both the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) well above 100%. The management already booked more than €800m in provisions for future pandemic impacts, but the bank was still able to deliver the best net income performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Source: H1 2020 Presentation, ISP)

UBI Acquisition Was A Good move

At present, Intesa San Paolo holds almost 91% in UBI Banca total share capital, more than the threshold of 66.67% of the target share capital, granting the possibility to achieve the merger and to exert control of the UBI general meeting. At operational level, the merger will be highly beneficial for ISP. First of all, as we can see from the picture below, after the combination, the new bank will achieve a dominant market share in the Italian regions with the highest GDP, primarily in the northern part of the peninsula.

(Source: Merger Presentation, ISP)

Intesa San Paolo has proven to the market on multiple occasions that they managed to lower the cost/income ratio and are able to maintain and manage costs. On the other hand, UBI Banca is well-known to be an inefficient and bloated enterprise, the consequence of a long series of mergers of regional banks with powerful management incumbencies that pandered to the foundations that owned their companies. Over the course of these mergers, redundancies were not eliminated, resulting in a remarkable accumulation of management personnel costs and prime real estate (which the market refuses to recognise at market value on any Italian banks' balance sheet) where each of the constituent HQs was once located. We are confident that after the merger, Intesa management will be able to achieve substantial synergies by capitalising on these eliminable redundancies for value gain of almost €700m, as stated during the acquisition conference call.

(Source: Merger Presentation, ISP)

Conclusion

The combination with UBI is entirely logical, as it consolidates ISP's position in key markets as well as creates an opportunity to eliminate redundancies and streamline the business. However, as with the rest of the global banking sector, they are exposed to the state of the economy. While provisions might account for much of the COVID-19 impact, it is unsure at this point whether or not further damages to bank balance sheets will become anticipated. Nonetheless, the state of ISP's balance sheet is sufficiently good to whether such a storm. In fact, Intesa believes it can resume its capital allocation policies in 2021, once the UBI deal is further into integration stages. This dividend is expected to compensate shareholders for the dividend foregone in 2020. Overall, the results have been reassuring and consistent with ISP's espoused profile. As a European banking exposure, we'd put them high on the list, and still discounted the proposition is strong. We see ISP as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.