The Post-COVID-19 Landscape, Part 1 - Low Bond Yields Unlikely To Prove Sustainable

However, the catalyst for higher interest rates will not be concern over high public debt levels nor higher inflation, but an inflection in the net global savings balance.

The most important consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic might not be tangible, but rather a shift in political and economic thinking.

We considered titling this article "The consequences of the peace." In 1919, John Maynard Keynes wrote a book titled "The Economic Consequences of the Peace," in which he correctly predicted the economic consequences of the peace accord reached at the end of World War 1. When thinking about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response taken by many countries, the effect is not dissimilar to the impact a military war has on an economic output - the effective shutdown of large parts of the economy or non-essential goods and service industries.

As was the case in 1919, the response to the pandemic, particularly in terms of monetary and fiscal policy, will reverberate for many years to come, even perhaps dominating the economic landscape for the next decade. As such, in this article, we will try to crystalize our thoughts on what this means in practice and, more importantly, perhaps in terms of developing a broad investment framework.

The most striking consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the very large fiscal response in many developed economies and, in particular, the United States. As the chart below shows, US sovereign debt held by the public as a % of GDP will exceed 100% for the first time since World War 2.

This increase in public debt has occurred in tandem with an aggressive monetary policy response from the Federal Reserve, which cut its key policy rate, effectively back to zero, igniting speculation that the US central bank would soon be forced to adopt a negative policy rate like its counterparts in Japan and Europe.

US Federal Funds Target Rate

This policy move combined with the inevitable flight to safety sent longer-term bond yields to historic lows, briefly dipping below 0.5% for the ten-year note.

US 10-Year Note Bond Yield

These two dynamics, seemingly at odds with one another, therefore raises the first obvious question - whether these historically low interest rates are sustainable? It is also perhaps the central question for many investors, given that the long-term expected US dollar risk-free rate (GOVT) has important implications for asset class allocation, and more broadly, the pricing of most financial assets.

Broadly speaking, we do not believe these interest rate levels will prove sustainable, not because of the increase in public debt levels (which we will elaborate on later) but simply because real economic growth and inflation will eventually return to trend. As we have written in a past article, we ultimately feel that US long-term yields should approximate the long-term growth rate in US nominal GDP. If we assume a vaccine becomes widely available and life goes back to normal, there is no reason that real economic growth in the US cannot return to a long-term trend of around 1.5%. If we equally assume that the Federal Reserve will eventually be successful in reaching its inflation target of 2%, it argues for an eventual reversion in longer-dated bond yields towards 3% or even higher.

The renewed commitment by the Federal Reserve (targeting an average as opposed to specific inflation rate) suggests to us that we should take the central bank seriously, and ultimately, a long-term average inflation rate of 2-2.5% will be achieved. However, the question that naturally follows on from this statement is, over what time frame? Given that short-term policy rates are anchored at zero, it is difficult to envisage the rapid evolution of such a dramatic steepening in the yield curve (300 basis points), even in an environment where inflation averages 2% and real growth returns to trend by the end of 2021.

Furthermore, for various reasons, it may take some time before inflation or core inflation itself gains meaningful traction. Firstly, the unemployment rate will remain above desired levels, which, in a political context, is also likely to ensure that fiscal and monetary policy remains accommodative.

As the chart below shows, the number of permanently unemployed persons in the US continues to rise despite the rebound in general employment as various service industries resume activity in the aftermath of the pandemic.

A surge in multi-tenanted residential capacity in recent years, coupled with the furloughing of younger workers in service and hospitality industries, will lead to a marked rise in apartment vacancies, placing some residual downward pressure on rent inflation (although given the boom in demand for single family housing, this effect might prove short-lived), which by various measures accounts for a large portion of the overall CPI basket.

These factors, coupled with the subtle shift in the Federal Reserve’s inflation-targeting regime, will likely ensure that monetary policy remains extremely accommodative, even in the face of an acceleration in other categories of inflation. In fact, even if inflation trends above 2% next year, the Federal Reserve might prefer to keep its power dry and let overall inflation trend above the target until full employment is reached. As such, we envisage the Fed allowing the yield curve to become exceptionally steep before reacting in terms of a policy response.

More importantly, the large fiscal response to the economic impact of the pandemic may usher in an important shift in the mindset of policymakers that is already underway. If inflation fails to materially accelerate over the near term, it may embolden policymakers to sustain more expansive fiscal policies going forward. Just as the euro “debt crisis” ushered in an age of austerity or deemed necessity for limiting public debt levels (who can forget the Rogoff and Reinhart book), so could the COVID-19 pandemic result in the opposite.

Naturally, concerns over absolute public debt levels are one key element that may support the argument for higher bond yields (or a positive term premium) over coming years, even in the absence of sustained inflation over the near term. However, what we often highlight is that it is not the level of debt that is important but the ability of the borrower (a sovereign in this case) to service that debt that is important. Let us also remember that a monetary sovereign can never default on liabilities denominated in its own currency (it can default at a notional level by running higher levels of inflation).

Therefore, in practical terms, how does a high level of public debt actually translate into a tangible effect on the economy and/or financial asset prices? The critical factor when evaluating the risk a large public debt load might pose for an economy is projecting the interest or financing burden relative to the pool of domestic savings and/or rate of accumulation of savings (the private sector savings rate). In essence, if the public sector runs a deficit larger than the savings rate of the private sector, it will require foreign capital to finance its spending - which, if not forthcoming, will result in a rise in bond yields and a potentially negative economic impact, not to mention a repricing of financial assets.

However, as depicted in the chart below, at current yields, the net interest cost paid by the US treasury on outstanding public debt will decline once again in coming years towards a cyclical low of around 1% of GDP.

In fact, even if US public debt levels reached 120% of GDP and long-term bond yields reverted to 3%, the ultimate debt cost (after several years or perhaps around 2030) would equal 3.6% of GDP. This interest burden would only be marginally higher than the levels registered in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Furthermore, assuming nominal GDP growth of 3.6% per annum, if the US reverted to running a balanced primary deficit (deficit before interest costs) by this time, public debt levels (as a % of GDP) would stabilize and begin a gradual decline.

Secondly, the household savings rate (artificially boosted by fiscal transfers and the COVID-19 impact in 2020) remains higher than during the period leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. If the household savings rate remains above 5%, it should be sufficient to finance a persistent fiscal budget deficit of between 3% and 4% of GDP (assuming a net zero savings rate for the corporate sector). In a nutshell, we have a long way to go before we reach any kind of fiscal crisis in the US or at least one that would precipitate a steep rise in long-term yields.

US Household Savings Rate

Furthermore, as we discussed in this same prior article, in a world short of investable balance sheet capacity (particularly in Europe and Asia), with notionally higher yields (1-2%) the US would likely easily be able to finance an even larger budget deficit. The “savings glut” in these regions is most easily reflected in the large current account surpluses that they continue to report.

Euro Area Current Account as % of GDP

Japan Current Account as % of GDP

The effective surplus in savings that both the Euro area and Japan generate relative to the US deficit and adjusted for the relative size of their economies (their combined economies equal 75% of the size of the US economy) would require the US to run a corresponding current account deficit of at least 3% of GDP. As we can see below, the US has, in fact (thanks to the rapid growth in US oil production and decline in oil imports), been running a deficit closer to 2% of GDP over the past decade.

US Current Account as % of GDP

This very simple extrapolation* at its most basic reflects the real reason the US term premium has remained negative or why bond yields have been lower than what one would ordinarily assume or forecast. This extrapolation also ignores fairly hefty current account surpluses that are being generated by other developed Asian economies such as South Korea and Taiwan.

*Any economist reading this article would probably be quick to point out that at a global level, current account balances would or should net out to zero, as would the offsetting capital flows. This is true, but as ever, only on an ex-post basis and not ex-ante. Essentially, an imbalance is corrected via a movement in financial prices (i.e., the currency if floating and/or domestic financial asset prices) which guide capital and trade flows accordingly. Therefore, on an ex-ante basis, this data or extrapolation is still useful in projecting the potential movement in these financial prices.

The situation has also not been helped by the ideological rigidity within the European Union (EU) and its obsession with running or targeting a balanced fiscal budget, as depicted below. Naturally, if the EU as a whole had run much larger fiscal deficits over the past decade, it is very likely that the global savings glut and its impact in depressing longer-date bond yields would not have been as significant or severe as it has been.

Euro Area Fiscal Deficit (as % of GDP)

Some would obviously point out that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expected budget deficit in these “surplus” economies will be very large, and that it potentially represents an important inflection point in the global savings balance. We would point out that in isolation, given the marked rise in household savings, the increase in government spending in one year will have little permanent impact on the long-term global savings balance, and therefore, global yields. The current level of fiscal expansion would need to be sustained in order to have a meaningful or persistent impact on global bond yields.

To be sure, bond yields are likely to trend higher over the next 18 months as economic growth and inflation normalizes. However, longer-date yields will likely still remain far below our fair value levels of between 3% and 4%. In our view, a true inflection point will only be reached once we see a persistent narrowing in the current account surpluses in Europe and developed Asian economies and/or widening in the US current account deficit. Thus, this brings us to the crux of the matter, which we will discuss in the rest of this article - which factors could drive these twin dynamics to the point of a significant inflection point, and over what timeline?

The coming global structural regime shift

The ageing demography (impetus to save for retirement and forgo consumption) of European and developed Asian countries has no doubt been an important factor in driving savings rates higher (along with ideological rigidity in Europe). However, as the dependency ratio (retirees relative to workers) continues to rise, the net savings rate in these countries should start to decline as older retired individuals start to draw on their savings to sustain their consumption. This dynamic in itself should lead to a narrowing in the current account surpluses of most of these economies.

The US, perhaps less extreme given its higher fertility rate and large immigrant population, will nevertheless also exhibit the same dynamic. As the chart and associated analytics reflect, a renewed rise in the dependency ratio will also likely prove inflationary for various reasons, but importantly, as a result of limited growth in the adult working population and potentially higher wage inflation over the coming decade.

Source: The Daily Shot

Globally, the lack of growth in the working age population in coming decades is likely to reinforce these unfolding inflationary dynamics. As the chart below shows, the working age population in the world’s main manufacturing regions has already peaked. This dynamic will be exacerbated by supply chain diversification away from China or the move from more efficient but concentrated supply chains to more diversified but less efficient supply chains as corporates move to mitigate geopolitical risks.

Global Working Age Populations 1980-2040

Source: Goodhart and Pradhan, "The Great Demographic Reversal"

As is the case, several sub-trends or factors often come together to reinforce the overall main trend in a procyclical manner. An ageing population that isn’t growing does not require substantive new infrastructure investment or expansion of the capital stock. As a result, while savings rates increase, overall investment rates decline as well. This has led to the concurrent “ageing” of the capital stock in many developed countries, including the US, as evidenced in the chart below.

However, the capital stock cannot age indefinitely and will eventually need to be replaced, even if the overall population is no longer growing. As such, investment rates may well start to rise again over the coming decade in tandem with a reduction in savings rates. The technological transformation in many sectors as a result of the fourth industrial revolution, coupled with the "sustainability movement" (aka the New Green Deal), will no doubt add to the overall impetus for increased investment, including state-financed investment.

As an example, despite Europe’s ideological rigidity in terms of fiscal policy, the region’s apparent deep commitment to phasing out fossil fuel consumption may be the one politically palatable policy position in support of sustained fiscal expansion and deficit spending. Increased investment and consumption relative to savings and productive capacity will ultimately prove inflationary.

What does this mean for investors and overall asset allocation?

Interest rates, and in particular near-zero bond yields, are unlikely to prove sustainable in the coming decade. Not because of high public debt levels in themselves (that may prove challenging to finance), but because of a demographic and policy regime shift that ultimately leads to lower savings and higher relative investment and consumption. This structural shift will likely be underpinned in a procyclical manner by a shifting economic and political mood.

However, this will not happen rapidly. It is a dynamic that will play out gradually over the next decade. As illustrated earlier, for a sustained rise in bond yields to materialize, we need an inflection point to occur in global savings balances, and barring another type of exogenous shock, these types of shifts take time to fully evolve.

Furthermore, inflation will need to rise to a point where continued central bank purchases of government bonds become unpalatable for policymakers setting monetary policy. As we can infer from the chart below, although the stock of outstanding US treasury notes and bonds has grown significantly since 2008, the net supply excluding notes and bonds purchased and held by foreign central banks and the Federal Reserve has been far less significant. This has had the net effect of essentially providing additional ex-ante savings (or raising the level of savings) seeking a home, and thus exacerbating the global savings glut (especially when factoring similar purchases by the Japanese and European Central Banks of the debt issued by their own respective sovereigns).

Source: The Daily Shot

Nevertheless, the message is clear, or at least from our perspective. Fixed income as an asset class over the coming decade will likely perform poorly, as will many income-related investments. Does this also imply that equities as an asset class will also underperform, given that the relative discount rate or cost of capital should also rise under these circumstances? We will discuss this in more detail in a follow-up article or the second part of this two-part series.

