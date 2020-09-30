Squalane and squalene are becoming versatile Wonder Molecules with new high value applications like vaccine adjuvants added every year.

Leveraging a scientific platform to offer unbounded financial upside

"Unbounded" is defined by Oxford Languages as "having or appearing to have no limits." Amyris (AMRS) ($2.53) recently announced new product launches and has hinted at forthcoming molecules about to be launched suggesting unbounded upside for revenues and earnings. Any of these new products could cause a significant revaluation of Amyris' outlook.

Most of these newest initiatives address very large $1 billion+ existing markets growing very rapidly. Since these markets already exist, Amyris only needs to demonstrate that their new proprietary engineered yeast fermentation processes produce a superior product (more pure and consistent) or at a significantly lower cost, or both.

These markets are very large particularly compared to the company's current market cap. In the next 12 months, as Amyris demonstrates it can disrupt one market after another, the pattern and path will become more clear to investors, I believe, at much higher stock prices.

In addition, Amyris is also a rising margin story. Some of the newest products and initiatives appear to be offering even more value and at considerably lower costs than existing competitors' products. Hence, these newest products should command even higher margins than the 10 molecules Amyris is already selling on the market at attractive 40-65% gross margins.

Importance of leadership in pure and applied science

The key is in Amyris' science. While investors are beginning to become aware of the nascent but rapidly emerging field of "synthetic biology," I believe in the next 12-36 months, we will witness the emergence of a company with not only industry-leading deep scientific expertise and growing intellectual property in engineering and optimizing yeast strains, but also industry-leading skills in advanced fermentation, continuous improvement of production processes and scaling to make these molecules commercially successful.

Amyris is leveraging its lead in engineering yeast strains, advanced fermentation, biotechnology, chemistry, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to produce molecules in larger volumes, with more purity, more sustainably and at cheaper costs than that which already exist in nature in less pure form and at higher extraction costs.

The number and variety of target molecules is virtually unlimited and provides for many years or even decades of growth. Based on conversations with Amyris over the last 4 years, eventually roughly half of known molecules might be producible by synthetic biology and again very roughly, half of those might be economically attractive for methods like Amyris' engineered yeast fermentation processes.

The wraps are coming off of Amyris' R&D pipeline

After the recent $200 million financing, a major reduction in debt service costs, and with further cost reductions and operating efficiencies underway, the wraps are coming off. No longer constrained by a stressed balance sheet, we will see more new product surprises coming out of Amyris' labs. Based on the most recent announcements, these are likely to be very large revenue opportunities at higher than normal margins.

The first large new product that begins to add high profit revenues could initiate a rebound in Amyris' stock which has been beaten down by the disappointing Q2 revenues and what I believe is a frivolous lawsuit by LAVVAN.

It might be CBG as discussed in my prior Seeking Alpha article, "Amyris On Track for Cash Flow, Earnings and 70%/yr. Returns." Or it might be from news flow on new applications for flagship Squalane or squalene molecules, squalene vaccine adjuvants, HMOs, monoclonal antibodies, a 2nd Gen RNA COVID-19 vaccine - or other brand new molecules to emerge from Amyris' R&D pipeline.

Squalane and squalene find many diverse applications

Every year Amyris seems to announce a brand new application of its existing Squalane and squalene molecules for a wide variety of very different markets. These are becoming Wonder Molecules due to their versatility, their own performance and their ability to enhance the performance and reduce cost of other molecules.

Squalene appears in nature as a natural moisturizer in humans, but our bodies start producing less as we get to our upper 20s in age. It is also produced by sharks and can represent 80% of shark livers. Cosmetics companies discovered the enormous benefit to maintain smooth and youthful skin and added shark squalene to their lotions but only at about 2% of volume due to the high cost to extract shark squalene.

Amyris' scientists were able to create a sister molecule, Squalane, which performs exactly like squalene except it is tweaked to extend its shelf life. Due to its efficient engineered yeast fermentation processes, Amyris can produce Squalane in a very pure form, at a much lower cost and in much greater supply than shark-based squalene. Amyris quite successfully introduced it to major cosmetics companies who are now using Amyris' Squalane in higher concentrations. The graph below shows Squalane's superior performance.

Amyris has also launched its very successful Biossance skin care and Pipette baby care lines with Squalane as the key moisturizing ingredient. These Amyris brands are able to deliver better moisturizing performance shown above by utilizing more of its Squalane ingredient.

In our May 29, 2020 Seeking Alpha article, "Why Amyris Could Be The Next Tesla," we discussed Amyris' discovery that Squalane is also highly effective as a carrier oil to improve the delivery of CBD to the epidermis by 10-40 times and with much quicker absorption than jojoba and other oils.

More importantly, Amyris will likely discover many other skin supplements, ointments and therapeutic treatments whose absorption can be improved by using Squalane as a carrier, again entering large existing markets with a superior product.

Squalene as a superior adjuvant for vaccines

Amyris also developed an engineered yeast to produce sugarcane-based squalene, and on the March 12, 2020 Q4 conference call, CEO John Melo described their research into the use of this sugarcane based squalene as substitute for the shark-based squalene adjuvant for delivering vaccines. He said, "It's almost the same example that we discovered that Squalane is the best carrier oil for CBD. Think of squalene as the best carrier for vaccines to the human body."

The following generic graph from a GSK Vaccines presentation shows the theoretical benefits of an adjuvant for a vaccine's efficacy by providing an earlier and stronger immune response as well as a broader and longer lasting immune protection.

In the 2019 Q4 conference call on March 12, 2020, CEO Melo said, "Squalene... is one of the best-performing adjuvants you can use in delivering a vaccine [but] is limited in its use due to its... being animal sourced. Shark-sourced squalene is also expensive. Sugarcane-based squalene can be 80% lower cost and can be made in unlimited quantities when needed."

The last comment is critical as shark-sourced squalene adjuvant is starting to become in short supply. Given the need for billions of vaccine shots for COVID-19 vaccine candidates superimposed on the production of normal flu vaccine shots, we would not be surprised to see strong demand for Amyris' sugarcane-based squalene as an adjuvant.

Amyris is already in discussions with three pharmaceutical companies (two are large) to provide its squalene as a low cost, more efficacious and scalable adjuvant for annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

In terms of timing, on the 2020 Q2 conference call, Amyris said it is negotiating the first contract for the adjuvant, and expects to have 2-3 agreements in place by year-end, of which the first could have commercial revenue before the end of the year.

Our model as shown in my prior Seeking Alpha article assumes $10 million in adjuvant revenues from one contract in 2020 which we suspect is for a Major Pharma's annual flu vaccine. For 2021, we are conservatively assuming $24 million in squalene adjuvant revenues for seasonal flu and COVID vaccines.

On the Q2 call, CEO Melo also said their profit margins on sugarcane-based squalene is double that of Squalane margins despite pricing their squalene 80% below shark-based squalene. Do the math and you can come up with decent upside potential to earnings and cash flow.

You also have to wonder why Amyris doesn't have more pharmaceutical companies trying to line up adjuvant supply moving into 2021 when COVID vaccines will really begin to increase production. There are only so many sharks, and given its available capacity, Amyris could become the only supplier left standing, creating potential near-term upside.

HMOs could start contributing higher value products next year

We have heard little from Amyris on its HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) except that Amyris has referred publicly to HMOs as a near-term revenue generator.

HMOs comprise over 200 complex sugar molecules found in mother's milk and represent a large opportunity to add these beneficial molecules to infant formula. The global infant formula market was reported by Fortune Business Insights as $45 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to surpass $103 billion by 2026.

Given the large market size for infant formula, I would make very preliminary, rough estimates that in 4 years, Amyris could be selling to its HMO ingredients partners about $200 million in HMOs/year. This could result in pretax profits of around 30%, or if licensed, about the same 30% royalty rate. This could produce $60 million per year of pretax profits equal to roughly $0.17/share or $0.13/share fully taxed. We need to hear more from Amyris on when they could initiate sales of new HMO family of molecules which we assume is sometime in 2021.

In addition, state of the art research is being done on the benefits of HMOs for improving the microbiome in the stomach in both the West and in China. We should hear more from Amyris on this second very large HMO opportunity in the next 12 months.

Contract manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies represents a very large opportunity

I debated whether to mention Amyris' research on manufacturing monoclonal antibodies because I thought it was a few years away. However, a patent was recently filed by Amyris suggesting its research over the last few years was getting ready for prime time. The timing is fortuitous as the market opportunity is getting quite large and monoclonals are notoriously costly to produce.

Then at a webcast HC Wainwright investor conference on September 14, 2020, CEO Melo mentioned that Amyris feels comfortable in its ability to build antibodies using its technology and expects to begin production in the next 6 months, scaled within the next year. This was a surprise and much earlier than we had assumed.

However, it is still very preliminary and we need to see proof of concept that monoclonals can be produced for specific target antibodies. Yet the science looks right based on the patent filing, so investors should consider its potential as the opportunity is quite large.

Fortune Business Insights estimates that the monoclonal antibodies therapy market will reach $350 billion in 2027 from $123 billion in 2019. Monoclonals represented 7 of the top 10 drugs globally in 2017, and in 2018 the top 5 monoclonals were Humira ($19.9 billion in 2018), Keytruda ($7.1 billion), Herceptin ($7.0), Avastin ($6.9) and Opdivo ($6.7).

A 2016 article in Nature America reflects Amyris' early work in providing Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) with its "automated strain-engineering system" to produce recombinant proteins/monoclonal antibodies more efficiently.

The opportunity is being created by the ability of Amyris' scientists to design engineered yeast strains to produce monoclonal antibodies at a much cheaper cost given the requirement for only 1/10 the capital equipment costs, quicker design cycle times and much faster production times than the biopharma industry's traditional methods.

Today, monoclonals are produced by using CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) mammalian cell lines that are notoriously difficult and expensive to manufacture as referenced in a recent NY Times article on a new Lilly COVID monoclonal.

On page two of its August 20, 2020 patent filing, Amyris states that their particular yeast based production line took only 2 weeks to engineer a strain vs. 3 months for CHO engineering cycle times. That is 1/6 the time to design the yeast strain.

The Amyris yeast line also doubled the production rate of the desired antibody in "just 52 minutes" vs. 19-24 hours for CHO cell lines to double production. This means that this particular Amyris yeast strain could produce the same volume as a CHO line in 1/20 of the time for a huge productivity cost savings. Although not all strains produce at the same speeds, it is probably reasonable to assume a 10 times productivity gain.

Monoclonal contract manufacturing could double Amyris' addressable market

Contract manufacturing of monoclonals represent a very large opportunity which could more than double Amyris' TAM (total addressable market) in 4-5 years. The Amyris yeast fermentation antibody production process could be utilized to produce a large percentage of any new monoclonal antibody drugs developed in the future with Amyris as the contract manufacturer or via technical out-license.

Making a very rough assumption that Amyris as a contract manufacturer can produce a $5 billion monoclonal for a pharmaceutical company and charge about 10% of the drug's value to produce it, just one monoclonal could add $500 million/year to Amyris' total recurring revenues. Two $5 billion monoclonals could add $1 billion revenues for Amyris in 2024.

Profit margins should be fairly strong at 60-70% given the potential for the savings on capital costs, design and scale up times and increasing cell line productivity by 10-20 times. At a conservative 35% operating margin, $500 million of revenues could add $175 million/year to pretax income or $0.39/share fully taxed, fully diluted for one monoclonal. Two $5 billion monoclonals could add $1 billion of revenues to Amyris and $0.79/share, fully taxed, FD. This would more than double our $935 million estimate for revenues and our $0.72 EPS estimate for Amyris in 2024.

If Amyris is able to demonstrate proof of concept and then actually starts producing the first monoclonal successfully via yeast fermentation, with such a large cost savings, it is conceivable that several monoclonals could be produced with this lower cost fermentation process, but I must point out this process is very early and drug companies may wish to start with smaller drugs first.

These are my very rough guesses and the drug industry may take its time to embrace the idea. However, the science so far looks promising and the economic benefits are significant. These calculations are not reflected in our models.

If the Amyris technology was out-licensed to the biopharma partner, I would assume the royalty rate would be higher than the typical 4-10% range given the potential for large cost savings.

The potential for contract manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies represents another opportunity for Amyris to disrupt an existing fairly large market with a lower cost solution. It is early but should be monitored.

IDRI and Amyris partner to advance novel 2nd Gen COVID vaccine and other platform vaccines

Amyris has been working with IDRI (the Infectious Disease Research Institute) for over two years to examine the pairing of Amyris' Squalene adjuvant with IDRI's proprietary nano lipid carriers and RNA vaccine platform.

On July 27, 2020, Amyris and IDRI issued a press release announcing the signing of a binding term sheet to partner and advance IDRI's novel RNA platform for a series of vaccines beginning with a COVID-19 application.

Amyris believes the partnership can deliver a 2nd Generation vaccine for COVID that many immunologists predict will be needed in 2022 and beyond as COVID is not expected to reach herd immunity and disappear. The IDRI-Amyris partnership believes its vaccine will have significantly higher efficacy than the 40-60% efficacy expected for COVID vaccines currently being developed for late 2020 and H1 2021. This is because vaccines historically have been effective for only 40-60% of the public.

It is too early to give the odds of an IDRI/Amyris 2nd Gen adjuvanted vaccine for COVID that could be significantly more effective two years from now. However, we do point out that on the Amyris Q2 conference call on August 6, 2020, CEO Melo announced that the IDRI vaccine candidate coupled with the Amyris Squalene adjuvant can be 1,000 times more efficient than other COVID vaccines currently being developed. This means that doses can be much smaller with significantly reduced side effects, and that 1,000 more vaccine shots could be produced per kg. of vaccine which should dramatically reduce the cost per vaccination.

If the program advances, I would hope that the partnership applies for government funding of clinical trials which I assume they will request. We also will have to wait until next year for any Phase 1 trial results and until 2022 for Phase 2/3 trial results which may help provide indications of risk-adjusted net present value of their 2nd Gen vaccine. The net present value of some of the 1st Gen COVID vaccine companies are very high. Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) market cap is $22 billion largely based on its one Gen 1 mRNA vaccine. Too early to handicap, but vaccines represent another high value/cost advantaged revenue opportunity for a couple years down the road.

While it is very early and fraught with the high risks of any new drug or vaccine, I should suggest that my preliminary estimates are that if the IDRI/Amyris 2nd Gen COVID vaccine is more efficacious (perhaps effective for 80% of the public instead of 50%) and is used for 2 billion people (out of 7.8 billion in the world), at $2/vaccination (low because it can use 1,000 times lower concentrations of the active vaccine), it could generate $4 billion of revenue to the pharmaceutical partner to which Amyris licenses the vaccine. If Amyris receives a 10% royalty, that could deliver $400 million of royalty profits, $1.14/share pretax or $0.90/share fully taxed to Amyris in 2022. These are not in our earnings model as it is way too early.

I should note that the partnership anticipates that the IDRI COVID-19 vaccine/Amyris adjuvant program is just the first of a series of Amyris-adjuvanted vaccines from a scalable IDRI RNA vaccine platform that may be needed for other pandemics, viruses and cancers in the future. This is another large potential market opportunity, but we need to wait for further details.

Amyris' risks

With an improving balance sheet, the next financial risk is when does Amyris achieve positive cash flow? Management has reiterated it expects to be EBITDA positive in Q4 2020, and all eyes will be focused on this milestone.

There is the risk of COVID-19 affecting plant production. I have inquired several times and been told that their plants are running smoothly with COVID safeguards in place.

With new products initiating production in the next several months, there is always the risk that one will have startup difficulties and take longer to get the process right. However, Amyris has already gone up the learning curve on 10 molecules that are in full production and I am told that each new yeast fermentation process teaches them more about how to produce even more efficiently.

There is always the risk of competition entering their markets, but my sense is that there are so many opportunities for synthetic biology to replace older traditional methods of molecule production that this may not be a big issue.

I believe there is always the risk longer term of losing focus and getting spread too thin and we will monitor this possibility over time.

Investment in science is paying off

Let me be clear. It is not just that Amyris could double or triple revenues if it can produce monoclonals as cheaply as its patent filing suggests - or that Amyris could produce with IDRI the best 2nd Gen COVID vaccine to save the world from a pandemic.

The message may really be that Amyris' heavy investments over the years in basic science (going back to Aristotle's First Principles) is finally paying off, and that Amyris is doing what nobody else has been able to do by solving some of the biggest challenges of yeast strain engineering and advanced fermentation.

We still need to see that Amyris can go from lab to proof of concept to scaling of actual volume production of their newest molecules. But they have been successful so far on their existing products and it has taken important first steps by showing how the science works.

I advise owning Amyris before positive news flow and the next surprises come out of the pipeline

I have visited the Amyris headquarters and labs 4 times and attended a Bio-disrupt Investor Day, and there is one thing that stands out. Amyris is a robust, science-based company that is quickly leveraging its scientific platform to deliver highly profitable products and generate significant cash flow and earnings very soon.

Tight financials may have made it more difficult to bring promising new products out of the lab, but what happens when Amyris generates cash? I believe that the multiple Squalane/squalene products, no-calorie sweetener, vitamins, flavors and fragrances, and its newest high-margin announcements in cannabinoids, HMOs, vaccine adjuvants and monoclonal antibodies are just the beginning.

Every yeast strain that is perfected helps build the next ones. Amyris already has 10 products on the market and is ahead of its synthetic biology competitors with real revenues and soon, real profits.

With 17 molecules under development and with an Amyris goal of launching 2-3 new molecules every year, I am confident there will be more new product surprises. Most will be addressing large already existing markets offering customers products with better performance at lower prices and commanding above average margins. The financial results should follow, offering virtually unbounded upside.

In the next few months and quarters, Amyris' news flow should be quite favorable, with positive cash flow in Q4 2020 and new product news on cannabinoids, vaccine adjuvants, HMOs and its two newest products which have the largest upside potential, monoclonal antibodies and a 2nd Gen COVID vaccine. I believe it is advisable for investors to own Amyris before the new products generate more news, revenues and earnings - and before additional surprises emerge from its pipeline.

