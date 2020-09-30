With high rhodium prices likely to last long this time, Sylvania provides an excellent exposure to this market as rhodium accounts for 13% of its production.

The market is in a deficit, which is set to widen over the coming years due to strict environmental regulations around the world.

Introduction

Gold has been doing very well in 2020, but you might not know that its price performance has been overshadowed by another precious metal that recently became the highest priced in history at $14,750 per ounce. I'm talking about rhodium, which is mainly used in motor vehicle autocatalysts to reduce toxic and harmful polluting gases.

(Source: Mining.com)

Rhodium rose above the $10,000 per ounce level in 2008 before crashing by more than 90% in less than a year. However, several factors are in place today that could keep prices high for years, and that's the reason Northam (OTCPK:NMPNF) CEO Paul Dunne thinks rhodium could be the metal of the decade.

Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF) is a company that I've covered here on SA due to its exposure to palladium and platinum, but looking deeper, I think it's also poised to be the main beneficiary from high rhodium prices as the metal accounts for around 13% of its PGM production compared to 5-7% for the major companies in the sector.

Rhodium's rise

This metal is used to control nitrous oxides (NOx) in motor vehicles, and its use in each car is set to increase from around 0.3g in 2015 to around 0.45g in 2025, thanks to tighter emission standards across the world (mainly the EU and China).

(Source: Anglo American Platinum)

This could push demand to around 1.4 million ounces by 2025.

At the moment, the market is in a slight deficit with Heraeus Precious Metals forecasting it to widen to 55,000 oz in 2020 from 20,000 oz in 2019. This is due to an expected 19% decline in global mine output to 635,000 oz due to COVID-19-related supply disruptions in South Africa.

Over 90% of mined rhodium in the world comes from the upper group two (UG2) orebodies, which predominantly exist within South Africa's Bushveld Complex. It's a by-product of palladium and platinum mining, and issues in South Africa were usually the reason behind its price spikes in the past. In 2008, rhodium's incredible run came on the back of an energy crisis blamed on national electricity company Eskom. In 2020, rhodium prices received a significant boost from the closure of South Africa's PGM mines due to COVID-19. They were closed at the end of Marchand reopened in May, but it took months for production to return to normal levels as many of these mines are deep and technical challenges are abundant.

(Source: Statistics South Africa)

Regarding Eskom, electricity disruption risk in 2020 remains high as this is shaping as a record year for load shedding.

(Source: 2oceansvibe News)

Looking at the supply side, there aren't any major projects on the horizon and why should there be? As I mentioned, rhodium is mainly mined as a by-product in South Africa, and that means that, first, you need a compelling platinum or palladium project. But South Africa is not an attractive mining jurisdiction, and governments around the world are pushing for electric vehicles to take over the market in the 2030s. With PGM mines sometimes taking 20 years to develop, why would anyone want to invest in a product for which there won't be demand in a decade? However, these several years in which PGM loadings in autocatalysts are increasing due to regulatory changes and EV vehicles fail to gain significant market share will be very strong for rhodium and the other PGM metals.

Palladium can be replaced to some degree by platinum in autocatalysts, and this will become noticeable in 2023. However, rhodium is nearly irreplaceable.

The substitution ratio between palladium and rhodium is somewhere between four and five, but any new product would take years to reach the market, and rhodium prices would need to stay above $10,000 per oz for this to be viable.

It seems that, until 2025, we'll have growing demand for rhodium coupled with inadequate supply, which is also vulnerable to energy issues. It looks like, this time, it's different than 2008, and the bull case for rhodium is strong.

Sylvania, the best way to get exposure to high rhodium prices.

(Source: Sibanye-Stillwater)

As you can see from the chart above, rhodium mine production mainly comes from three South African mining groups. But, as I've mentioned, the metal accounts for between 5% and 7% of their output.

In FY20, Sylvania produced around just 8,600 oz of rhodium, but this was an eight of its output and the metal accounted for almost half of its revenues.

(Source: Sylvania)

Unlike traditional miners, Sylvania produces PGMs from retreating surface chrome tailings, which means operations are less technically challenging, and the company can ramp up output more easily in case there's a disruption.

(Source: Sylvania)

Sylvania also has a very strong balance sheet with no debts and a cash balance of $55.9 million as of June 2020. There is no significant capex on the horizon, and the company has said it's looking into distributing a windfall dividend in HY2 FY2021, which ends in June.

(Source: Sylvania)

The main listing on Sylvania is on the LSE, and the company has an enterprise value of $159.7 million as of time of writing. At the current spot prices for rhodium, Sylvania would generate EBITDA of just over $100 million in FY21, giving it a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of around 1.5x. If rhodium prices retreat to FY20 levels, the company would still be valued at just above 2x EV/EBITDA.

(Source: Sylvania)

Conclusion

The stars are aligned for a structural deficit in the rhodium market that is likely to last several years before EV vehicles start gaining significant market share on the global market. This metal is nearly irreplaceable in autocatalysts, supply is not increasing, and the deficit could grow to several thousand ounces by 2025 due to strict environmental regulations. This would help rhodium prices stay high, although significant volatility is likely in such a small market.

Sylvania presents a compelling investment opportunity as its operations don't involve mining, and it has a much higher exposure to rhodium than other PGM producers in South Africa. If rhodium prices stay at around $10,000 per ounce, I think the company's shares should be valued at over $1.70 apiece.

If you like this company, I think it's better to get shares on the LSE as the trading volume in the US is low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAPLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.