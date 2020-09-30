The final quarter of 2020 begins this week. It will not be long before we say goodbye to this year and usher in 2021. The beginning of the roaring 20s has been a tumultuous time for every woman, man, and child on the earth. The global pandemic has been the worst health crisis in a century. The first quarter of the year and the start of Q2 was a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. Since April, markets have recovered.

There are more than a few parallels between the global financial crisis in 2008, and this year from a financial standpoint. The US housing crisis and European sovereign debt debacle caused central banks to push short-term interest rates to historic lows. Quantitative easing capped rates further out along the yield curve. Government stimulus programs increased deficits. The treatment for the 2008 crisis increased the money supply. By 2011 and 2012, many commodity prices rose to multi-year, and in some cases, all-time highs.

Central banks and governments went back to the same playbook in 2020, but this time, the tidal wave of liquidity and stimulus was far greater. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the stimulus. In May 2020, they borrowed $3 trillion. In the aftermath of the November 3 election, they will likely borrow even more.

The most contentious election in US history will take place in the fourth quarter. Markets are likely to become highly volatile as asset markets run from uncertainty. If commodity prices fall over the coming weeks and months, it could be the perfect time to pick up some bargains for the coming years. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) moved higher and lower with copper, aluminum, and zinc prices. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR) holds gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion. If commodities prices move lower over the final quarter of 2020, DBB and GLTR could offer exposure to the commodities asset class for 2021 and beyond.

A traditionally weak time of the year in raw material markets

The final three months of the year tend to be a fragile time of the year for commodity prices. In the energy sector, gasoline demand declines as the peak driving season runs from the spring through the fall seasons when people take vacations, schools are closed, and drivers put more clicks on their odometers. While crude oil prices often display weakness during the winter months, the period is the peak season of demand for natural gas, which tends to peak from November through January.

When it comes to metals, gold and silver hit bottoms in late 2015 before moving higher. The final quarter of the year can be a time where buying declines. In copper and base metals, the price action during the final quarter of the year reflects less infrastructure building during the cold winter months from Q4 through Q1.

During the global financial crisis in 2008, commodity prices reached bottoms in December.

2020 is anything but a traditional year

If we learned anything in 2020, it was that seasonality, and previous norms do not create certainty. The year began with optimism that a “phase one” trade deal between the US and China would lead to a more comprehensive trade accord. Soon after, the global pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, caused tensions to rise and the potential for any long-lasting agreement on trade and other issues to fade. In April, the price of crude oil fell below zero for the first time as traders and market participants ran out of storage capacity. Silver fell to its lowest level since 2009 in March. Copper traded to a low of $2.0595, the lowest since 2016. In the months that followed, crude oil recovered to $40 per barrel; silver rose to its highest price since 2013 at just shy of $30 per ounce, and copper rose above $3 for the first time since 2018. Gold moved over $2000 to an all-time high. Increased demand for home improvement projects and new home construction in an environment where mill slowdowns and shutdowns limited supplies drove lumber’s price above its 2018 all-time high of $659 per 1,000 board feet. In September, the price of lumber hit $1,000 for the first time. We have seen lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes over the first three quarters of 2020, and the trend is likely to continue in Q4. Expect a rocky road over the coming weeks and months as the US election, a second wave of the global pandemic, and other issues will ignite price variance in markets.

Keep an eye on the metals

Copper is the leader of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The red metal is also a barometer for the global economy. In Q3, we watched as copper rose to a high of $3.1120 per pound on the continuous COMEX futures contract. On September 29, the base metal settled at $2.99 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper is consolidating around the $3 level at the end of Q3. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, increased with the price of the red metal, which is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were between neutral and overbought conditions. Weekly historical volatility at below 17%, reflects a slow and steady climb for the copper market.

Over the past months, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin price have moved higher with copper. Iron ore has also appreciated. We could see a correction before the end of the year because of the many issues facing the global economy and markets.

Meanwhile, gold, silver, and platinum group metal prices corrected lower from highs in early August.

Source: CQG

Gold fell from an all-time peak of $2063 to below the $1900 level.

Source: CQG

The volatile silver market declined from a high of $29.915 to the $24.50 level as of September 29.

Source: CQG

Platinum moved from a high of $1035.50 to below $900 per ounce since the first week of August.

Source: CQG

Palladium hit an all-time peak of $2815.50 in late February and was trading at the $2320 level at the end of September.

While the medium and long-term trends in the precious metals remain higher, we could see a deeper correction over the fourth quarter, which is typically a weak time of the year for the metals.

Risk-off potentials on the election and virus- Risk-off means more bullish fuel

The November 3 election and coronavirus are the two issues that markets will follow over the coming weeks and months. When it comes to the election, the potential for a close result that takes weeks or months to settle could cause more than a little uncertainty. However, a second wave of the global pandemic that causes businesses to shut down could be a disaster for markets and create a risk-off period as we witnessed from February through April. Meanwhile, the US government is working towards a compromise on another stimulus package. The Democrats have a $2.2 trillion package on the table, and even if both sides cannot find common ground before the election, more stimulus is on the way in the aftermath of November 3.

While risk-off could cause another round of price carnage in markets, central banks and government stimulus would kick into high gear if market volatility rises to levels seen earlier this year. Low interest rates, quantitative easing, stimulus, bailouts, and helicopter money increase the supply of money. The Fed told the world that they would tolerate rising inflation as they shifted their 2% target rate to an average. Some members of the FOMC commented that a rise in inflation to 2.25% or 2.50% would be acceptable and would not trigger a rise in the Fed Funds rate. The Fed also told markets not to expect short-term rates to rise until 2023.

The bottom line is that stimulus and liquidity weigh on the value of all currencies that derive their values from the full faith and credit of the governments that print legal tender. Monetary and fiscal policies that cause the money supply to continue to rise fuel a bullish fire in commodities. On any significant pullback, a scale-down buying approach in the base and precious metals could yield optimal results over the coming months and years.

If the price action in commodities markets from 2008 through 2012 is a model for the current environment, we should expect higher prices over the coming years. Albert Einstein said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. The world’s central banks and governments are addressing the current economic woes with the same monetary and fiscal policy tools as a dozen years ago. The only difference is that in 2020, the amounts are far more substantial.

DBB for base metals, GLTR for precious metals on significant dips

Two ETF products that add exposure to the base and precious metals are the DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF product (GLTR). The fund summary and top holdings of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $109.16 million, trades an average of 104,828 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the DBB product that holds copper, aluminum, and zinc, has moved steadily higher since March. At the end of Q3, DBB was at the $13.61 level and has rallied by 11.8% as of September 29 to $15.22 per share.

The fund summary and top holdings of GLTR include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GLTR has net assets of $556.26 million, trades an average of 49,029 shares each day, and charges a 0.60%.

Source: Barchart

The GLTR product that holds gold, silver, palladium, and platinum has also moved higher since March. At the end of Q3, GLTR was at the $83.53 level and has rallied by 13.9% as of September 29 to $95.16 per share.

On any significant corrections in the metals markets over the final three months of 2020, adding DBB and GLTR to your portfolio could provide considerable rewards in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.