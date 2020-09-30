The shares appear to be undervalued, considering that Keurig is a consumer staples company with a resilient business model.

It's been three months since I last wrote about Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), and since then, the shares have underperformed the market, with a -4.4% return since July 1st. During the same time period, the S&P 500 has continued to rally, with a +7.4% return on price. In this article, I evaluate the stock and show why I believe it still makes for an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let's get started.

A Look Into Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper is a leading beverage company in North America, and is the first to bring hot and cold beverages together at scale. It has a number of notable brands, including Green Mountain Coffee, Dr Pepper, A&W Root Beer, Schweppes Ginger Ale, and Snapple brands. Altogether, it has over 125 hot and cold beverages to suit a variety of tastes. The company has nearly 26,000 employees, and last year, generated over $11B in total revenue.

The company had an eventful 3 months since my last visit. For one thing, the company closed on a previously-announced secondary offering of stock back in August. The shares were sold by its former majority owner, Maple Holdings (a subsidiary of JAB Holdings). This offering was dilutive to current shareholders by 3.2%, and was priced at $29.15 per share, which is above where the shares are trading at today.

In addition, Maple Holdings further reduced its stake in September, by distributing approximately 76 million shares to its minority partners. This distribution was non-dilutive, and further reduced Maple's ownership stake to 44%. I see this as being a positive. As noted in my last article, I viewed Maple's majority ownership as being an overhang for the company. Maple's latest move to a non-controlling stake makes the stock more widely-held, and more importantly, gives the company the freedom to chart its own course going forward.

Another catalyst that I see for the stock is the company's decision to transfer its listing from the NYSE to Nasdaq. This transfer was completed this month, and immediately puts Keurig's stock within the top 50 of the NASDAQ 100 index. This puts Keurig in the same cohort as many leading technology names. I view this as a positive, as the NASDAQ 100 is widely held by many financial funds and pension plans, thereby adding a level of stability to the stock.

Meanwhile, the company continues to execute well in the current environment. In the latest quarter, its net sales increased by 2.9% YoY on a constant currency basis, and adjusted diluted EPS grew by 10% YoY. What I also find encouraging is that Keurig's K-Cup Pods maintained its market dominance in the latest quarter, with a steady 82% market share, and a 9.5% YoY growth in pod volume. This was despite a 2% increase in retail pricing, as consumers gravitated towards Keurig's premium offerings in this space.

In addition, the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category continues to gain market share, as noted by management below during the latest conference call:

"Specifically in CSDs we gained 1.2 share points and moved to the #2 CSD player in a number of key grocery customers, driven by broad-based core brand strength, strong in market execution and innovations such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Canada Dry Bold. In fact, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda is the best performing innovation in the CSD category so far this year. The Dr Pepper brand has now delivered 17 consecutive quarters of growth at retail, while Canada Dry has done the same for 13 consecutive years."

Looking forward, I expect Keurig to continue its strong growth trajectory due to the current stay-at-home environment.

Turning to the balance sheet, one of the risks that I see is the debt load, which currently consists of $11.85B in long-term debt. Management, however, has made progress in deleveraging, as the company's bank debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved from 4.5x at the end of 2019 to 4x in the latest quarter. This was driven by a combination of debt reduction and growth in EBITDA. Nonetheless, the debt profile is something that investors should continue to watch for.

Valuation

At the current price of $27.11 and a blended P/E of 20.0, the shares are trading below its normal P/E of 22.8 over the past 5 years. This implies a 14% upside based on reversion to the normal P/E. In addition, Keurig is expected to post strong growth over the next two years. As seen below, analysts expect Keurig to grow its EPS by ~14% annually through the end of next year.

Currently, analysts have a consensus Buy rating (score of 3.9 out of 5), and an average price target of $33.53, which sits 24% above where the shares are trading at today.

Investor Takeaway

Keurig Dr Pepper continues to impress with strong execution and growth in its core categories. In addition, it has demonstrated its pricing power through its market-leading dominance (82% share) of the K-Cups category. I expect the company to continue to do well in the current environment, and also onwards, as consumers become increasingly accustomed to making hot beverages at home.

The shares appear to be undervalued, as they are trading below their normal P/E, and also below the average analyst price target. In addition, Keurig has a resilient business model as a consumer staples company, with a solid growth trajectory. For the reasons stated above, I have a favorable view of the stock and see upside potential.

