Consensus is calling for Wayfair's growth to slow down by roughly twenty points in Q3, which may reduce enthusiasm for the stock.

Furniture and housewares, however, are largely infrequent purchases. Initial spikes in demand due to the coronavirus may not sustain for very many quarters.

There's no doubt about it: this has been Wayfair's (W) year to shine. Long criticized by investors for playing in a hyper-competitive market and taking years to reach profitability despite a quickly growing revenue scale, Wayfair took full advantage of the coronavirus to snuff out its competitors in brick-and-mortar furniture and produce some of the best results yet. Wayfair has stunned and outperformed the markets on both the top and bottom lines so far this year, driving shares up ~3x year-to-date.

Yet Wayfair peaked in mid-August along with most other tech stocks, and has pulled back ~15% so far in the September selloff. So the main question here becomes: can Wayfair sustain its tremendous year-to-date performance and keep its rally going?

I was long on Wayfair last year when the stock was trading <$100. I was long on Wayfair last quarter, when the stock was just about to approach $200. But now, with shares hovering around $300, I have to reconsider my position and go neutral on the name.

There's no doubt that Wayfair has executed terrifically amid the coronavirus. The company's investments in its logistics network and in inventory have helped it to capture tremendous growth and market share in a time when its competitors were vulnerable. At the same time, Wayfair has also done so with less headcount - the chart below shows Wayfair has been slimming down its personnel since the end of Q4, despite the massive quarter it had in Q2.

But the lingering question is: how long can this ultra-strong performance be sustained? Wayfair declined to give guidance for either Q3 or the rest of the year, citing massive uncertainty, but there are some contextual clues we can read into from management's commentary to suggest that Q2 may have been the peak of activity for Wayfair. Considering that the stock is up 3x on the year, I think sentiment for Wayfair may deflate in the very likely reality that growth rates/margin trends begin to slow down.

The bottom line on Wayfair: investors' patience on Wayfair finally paid off this year when the stock entered its first true bull run. While I believe much of these gains have been supported by fundamentals, it's difficult to believe that there is substantial upside left. I would prefer to lock in profits at the $300 levels and watch this stock from the sidelines.

Q2 download, and implications for Q3

Let's now go through Wayfair's latest trends in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

There's no way to understate this: it was a phenomenal quarter for Wayfair, which saw its net revenue grow 84% y/y to $4.30 billion, beating even Wall Street's elevated expectations of $4.13 billion (+76% y/y) by a strong eight-point margin.

This should come as no surprise: growth has accelerated very quickly since the start of the coronavirus. As you can see in the revenue disaggregation below, Wayfair's Q2 U.S. revenue accelerated more than sixty points versus Q1 and fifty points versus the ~30% y/y growth rate it notched in FY19. On the international side (which still remains a much smaller ~15% slice of the overall business), not only did revenue accelerate by roughly seventy points, but the international segment also broke even on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time.

But the main topic that we need to highlight is that nobody - including Wayfair itself - expects these trends to be fully sustained, and growth will begin to moderate in Q3 (which may sap some sentiment from Wayfair stock).

The first data point we should look at is within Q2 itself. When Wayfair reported Q1 results in May, it had briefly commented on the quarter-to-date trends it was seeing in Q2. At the time, management had said "Quarter-to-date, our gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%."

We know now that Q2 actualized at 84% y/y growth. This means that if trends through early May were up 90% y/y, it had already peaked in May and dropped to the low 80s/high 70s by the end of May/June.

And while Wayfair did not offer up any specific guidance for Q3, CEO Niraj Shah did warn on the Q2 earnings call not to expect the same levels of growth/margin improvements as in Q2. Per his prepared remarks on the call in early August:

I will add however that the magnitude of efficiencies and associated margin leverage we experienced in Q2 is unlikely to fully repeat in Q3, to the extent that revenue growth moderates sequentially, as it has thus far in the quarter. Quarter-to-date, our gross revenue growth is trending at approximately 70% year-over-year. While these run rates are still very robust, we are seeing more day-to-day and week-to-week volatility thus far in Q3, compared to what we observed in Q2, and expected the volatility and the revenue growth rate deceleration may continue through the quarter. We are only offering these insights in the spirit of transparency, as you build your models, but we do not have enough data points to call a sustainable trend and give specific revenue guidance, particularly as the state of reopening's around North America and in Europe evolves in real-time."

In commenting on July trends, it seems that QTD revenue growth had already dropped to ~70% y/y. Wall Street consensus meanwhile, is predicting for growth to clock in at 58% y/y in Q3 (per Yahoo Finance), and then to drop again to 42% y/y growth in Q4 (which is essentially back to Wayfair's pre-pandemic growth rates). By FY21, and comping against a very tough FY20, consensus is calling for growth to moderate all the way down to 13% y/y.

My intention in highlighting these deceleration expectations is to call attention to the fact that Wayfair's ~3x stock rally this year has already priced in all of the strength that is about to moderate. If, for example, we take a very aggressive assumption that Wayfair will be able to notch a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY21 (Wayfair's highest level of adjusted EBITDA , which it hit in this Q2) against Wall Street's $15.7 billion in revenue expectations (+13% y/y), we arrive at an estimated FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $1.57 billion. Note that Wayfair's long-term operating model calls for a target adjusted EBITDA range of 8-10%, so 10% is already the peak of what Wayfair thinks it can do on an annualized basis.

Wayfair's current ~$300 stock price, meanwhile, indicates a $28.23 billion market cap. If we net off the $2.37 billion of cash and $1.99 billion of debt on Wayfair's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $27.85 billion. This represents a hefty 17.8x multiple against a very aggressive, best-case adjusted EBITDA for FY21.

Key takeaways

If Wayfair was able to sustain its >80% y/y growth rates beyond Q2 as well as see a path to >10% adjusted EBITDA margins over the long term, there may be justification in Wayfair's ~$300 stock price and valuation multiple. However, Wayfair and Wall Street are both calling for growth to decelerate from here on out, and consensus implies Wayfair will sink back to pre-pandemic growth trends in Q4. As such, it's difficult to believe there is much more upside beyond the ~3x gains that Wayfair has already enjoyed in the year to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.