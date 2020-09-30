Its valuation means it is not cheap; so, for now, I do not see an attractive buying opportunity.

Ultra Electronics (OTC:UEHPF, OTCPK:UEHPY) is a U.K.-based defence supplier. It is listed on the London board and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 index. I like the company's consistent profitability and its recent focus on being more strategic about improving its performance. However, the shares seem fairly valued for now; so, I do not see a buying opportunity.

About Ultra

The company positions itself as a trusted partner in the key elements of mission critical & intelligent systems. These are typically used in the defence industry. This niche positioning provides pricing power to the company and it also helps to defend it against cyclical demand falls in the wider market: its markets are pretty resilient.

The company is structured as follows.

Source: company 2020 capital markets day presentation

The company's main operations are based in the U.K., Australia, and the USA. It traces its roots to 1920 when it started as a radio shop. That heritage still informs some of its lines of business today, such as radar and secure communications. Its defence business has its roots in the Second World War and gradually came to dominance. The once sizeable domestic radio and television market had been important to the company (my mother worked in the Ultra factory in Hampshire), but over time, that fell away due to overseas competition: clearly, defence has a bigger moat than cheap radios.

Although Ultra is a U.K. company, its core market is the US. The American Defense Department is a key customer.

Source: company 2020 capital markets day presentation

The forward order book is good and getting stronger.

Source: company first half results presentation

The company is focused on key western defence markets such as the U.S. and U.K. and while some of its business lines are fairly traditional, such as radar, some are newer white spaces, such as cyber security. So, it is well positioned to benefit from continuing increases in security spending within its sector.

The Company Has Been Working to Fix its Weaknesses

Over the course of last year, the company underwent a transformation programme called "One Ultra". It was frank in assessing some of the areas where improvement was needed.

Source: company 2020 capital markets day presentation

It then proceeded to work on improving each of these areas. I like the fact that the company has had an honest assessment of how it is being run and developed an action plan to fix what it regards as weak spots. Longer term, this bolsters the investment case, as it should improve return on capital invested and profitability, with or without growth in demand.

Ultra Has a Resilient Business Model

The resilience of the business model is shown in the interim results for the first half of 2020. Despite the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for most of this period, the company posted double-digit revenue growth. Profits also grew, and the company resumed its dividend, increasing the interim payout by 2.7%.

Source: company interim results announcement

One of the impressive things about the company's performance during this period is that, as well as winning repeat business from existing customers, it was also able to secure some new key contracts, which I think is a good performance given the sales constraints imposed by lockdowns which make it harder to get out and meet prospective clients in the flesh. These included a new $31m commitment to continue supporting the secure, digital, jam-resistant advanced Link 16 network over Alaskan air space.

One of the pitfalls of defence contractors as an investment class is that they can be very heavily reliant on outsized contracts, so when a contract is lost or a programme turns sour, they swing to a sizeable loss. Although Ultra does have large, long-term contracts, it seems to be able to provide a more stable, consistently profitable financial profile. To illustrate, while earnings per share move around quite a bit, they are consistently in the black not red.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Valuation: Ultra Isn't Cheap

The company currently trades on a P/E ratio of around 22 times. Last year's earnings were stronger than prior years, as the chart above shows. Using a five-year average for the earnings number, the P/E ratio increases to a heady 32x. Although the company has been undergoing a strategic journey to focus itself, that is no guarantee that the earnings will be permanently higher. 22x looks a little steep, 32x looks pricy for sure.

Although the company had suspended its final dividend earlier in the year, it later paid an equivalent amount (39.2p) as a second interim dividend. The dividend has been growing a little each year in recent years. The current full-year payout (54.6p) (based on last year's final dividend) equates to a yield of 2.6% at today's share price, which is a respectable payout. The dividend tends to be well-covered, with a minimum earnings coverage in recent years of 2.1x.

Against that, note that there has lately been some director buying, which is a positive signal. While I do not see significant upward potential at a price of around twenty pounds, seemingly some of the company's directors do.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Conclusion: Ultra is Fairly Priced for Now

Ultra Electronics is a decent name for a medium cap play in the defence space. It lacks some of the downfalls which can be problematic for large defence contractors, such as vulnerability caused by enormous contract sizes. However, on its current valuation, I don't think it is cheap, rather I consider it to be fairly valued for now. So, I do not see an attractive buying opportunity at the moment. If the improved earnings of last year are able to be delivered consistently, or the share price gets to a level where P/E is closer to 10x than 20x, it could present a good purchase opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.