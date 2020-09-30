I have a "Very Bullish" outlook on shares of American Well Corporation. We are looking to take a position in our Gunderson Capital Emerging Growth portfolio.

Since the onset of COVID-19, second quarter visit volumes were up more than 300% from the first quarter of 2020, further evidence that telehealth has a significant post-pandemic role to play.

In 2019, 84% of AMWL's total revenue was considered "recurring" subscription-like revenue. Revenue grew more than +30% in 2019 and has increased +77% in the first 6-months of 2020.

The recent IPO for American Well Corporation included $100M in capital from Google, providing a tech partner to capitalize on the seismic shifts taking place in the healthcare delivery system.

The IPO market continues to roll out oversubscribed offerings, with each one receiving more interest than the next. This is a continuation to what has unintentionally become a series on recent IPOs (1Life Healthcare, BYD Company Limited, Dada Nexus Limited) that I feel are worthy of driving off the “new” car lot.

Every new auto purchased comes with a manufacturer’s warranty. As investors, we have all learned the hard way that stocks come with no such backstop. With no backstop, the basic building blocks of equity risk are born. As continuous assessors of equity risk, we scour the market for opportunities to skew the risk-return trade off in our favor. The recent launch of American Well Corporation (AMWL) possesses some of the key characteristics I look for in an investable position.

Shares of AMWL made their successful trading debut on Sept. 17. When the IPO was announced at the end of August, the initial buzz centered around Google's $100M investment. Although American Well Corporation was founded in 2006, the announcement of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as a technology partner provided instant credibility to the broad market, reducing the downside risks associated with the equity offering.

Google has been expanding their footprint into healthcare for more than a decade. With a strong focus on population health and patient outcome analytics, Google is bringing more to the table than simply a data hosting partner.

In a space ripe for disruption, AMWL's focus on innovation will broaden the company's quiver of healthcare solutions. The opportunities are endless in what American Well Corporation's management estimates to be a +$30B market for telehealth services and subscriptions.

In 2019, 84% of AMWL's revenue was considered "recurring" subscription-like revenue. The high percentage of American Well Corporation's overall revenue coming from a subscription-based model provides good visibility for future revenue growth. The better the visibility, the higher the confidence interval we can assume for analyst expectations and our accompanying price targets.

Revenues grew more than +30% in 2019 and have increased +77% in the first six months of 2020. Fueled by the current COVID-19 pandemic environment, trajectories in revenue growth are similar to that of "pure play" competitor Teladoc Health (TDOC). TDOC expects to grow revenues at +79% in 2020.

As with a number of other names we own, I see the pandemic state we are in as a unstoppable catalyst, speeding up the adoption cycle for tech trends. Visit volumes rose over 300% in Q2 2020. A very dramatic increase to say the least. Familiarity is a key characteristic for the long-term adoption of new technologies. As more and more users have their first experiences with telemedicine, healthcare habits at the consumer level will begin to shift in AMWL's favor.

I tend to lean heavily on technical analysis when entering and exiting portfolio positions. Unfortunately, the smaller the data set, the less we can infer via charting. So what can we learn from the first few days of life for American Well Corporation?

The chart of a newly-listed company can help gauge the level of "sentiment" for a new issue. We are looking for indications of "buzz." Positive sentiment helps build an early support level at the most volatile and vulnerable time in the life of a stock.

Believe it or not, marketing plays a significant role in the success of a recently-launched IPO. American Well Corporation's $100M investment from Google served as a ringing endorsement, initially bringing my attention to the announced IPO in August of this year.

As with a majority of IPOs and SPACs brought to market in 2020, shares of AMWL have started strong out of the chute, briefly rising as high as $31.93 in the first full week of trading. Shares of AMWL have now settled in at the $28 level, showing early evidence of building support. Shares of American Well Corporation currently sit +55% above the initial $18 IPO price.

Expect some outsized amounts of volatility as the IPO lock-up expires in 167 days. But who's counting? Only 2% of the overall shares of AMWL are currently available to the investing public. This is having an impact on the observed volatility in the stock, underestimating it significantly in the near term. The observed variance will rise as American Well Corporation free-float increases post lock up.

With Google as AMWL's go-to-market partner in the rapidly-expanding telehealth space, I can easily construct a "Very Bullish" outlook for the shares of American Well Corporation. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the public's familiarity and overall usage of telehealth solutions as a mechanism for healthcare delivery. As more and more patients and provider partners come on board, so do the chances that the short-term surge leads to long-term adoption.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.