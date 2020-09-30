Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) (OTCPK:MONDY) is a company we've been interested in for a while now. Compared to other paper mills, it has the lowest cost asset base and a reasonably vertically integrated structure into sustainable forestry to make the ESG case. Although the ESG thesis still draws us to this stock, the reason for buying it now is a little different. Beyond its dividend, which makes for a tidy income proposition, Mondi is the best positioned of paper manufacturers for what will be a Keynesian bonanza. Massive fiscal stimulus will be critical to keep the economy, now catatonic from keg-standing the central banks, in motion towards a more concrete recovery. With Mondi making the plurality of its revenue from flexible packaging solutions, critical to construction and industry and having been hit the hardest by lock-downs, they will have a large share of their income making a sustained rebound into the next few years. On that basis, we would rate them as a confident buy.

Half Year results Reflect Expectations of Resilience

In our previous article on Mondi, we forecasted the possible decline in their overall revenue and the impact it would have on the fair value. In the end, the Bull case materialised and, consequently, our call outperformed markets.

(Source: Previous Article)

Indeed, Mondi was resilient during the quarter and has shown the market its solid financial performance. The management has maintained its capital investment programme to deliver through the cycle on a fixed payout basis from business metrics. Indeed, the company was supported by a strong cash generation leading the CEO to keep the dividend steady. Net debt declined by almost 200m EUR and credit rating agencies confirmed once again the investment-grade status.

(Source: Mondi 2020 H1 Presentation)

Upside

In addition to the relative resilience of their business model, a reason for which we covered them in the first place, they also happen to stand the most to gain for what will surely follow. The markets have benefited from substantial easing by central banks globally, but what will have to come next is a fiscal stimulus for this accommodative policy to stick.

A stimulus environment will substantially benefit Mondi through several of their segments. Flexible packaging has substantial exposure to construction and industry, and even engineered materials, which together account for more than 50% of Mondi's EBITDA under normal circumstances. Although some industrial segments will be slower to recover than others, like automotive which uses substantial amounts of paper in the manufacturing process, the big construction market, which has already seen meaningful recoveries will be a boon to much of their business.

(Source: Mondi 2020 H1 Presentation)

Conclusion:

Construction as an end-market already accounts for a meaningful portion of Mondi's overall EBITDA, and on top of other markets that are already seeing recoveries like specialty chemicals, means that a good portion of their EBITDA will see a rebound from lock-down lows. Moreover, construction has become a growth market. With the low interest rate environment being a perfect moment to finance government expenditure on projects for fiscal stimulus, which will doubtlessly feature a good deal of infrastructure, along with other technological trends that will support infrastructure growth like 5G, the construction end-market of flexible packaging should go beyond a mere recovery. Although WestRock (WRK) and International Paper (IP) both have these exposures as well, Mondi has these markets most prominently emphasized in their business mix.

Although there are risks to end-markets such as automotive, as well as concerns around the uncoated fine paper markets which depend substantially on office activity, Mondi is attractive nonetheless. Not only do they pay a decent dividend at around a 4.5% yield, but they also offer an upside exposure to infrastructure tailwinds. What's more is that if those don't materialise, there is the secular trend of de-plasticisation, where plastics are being increasingly replaced by paper for consumer packaging purposes. They also have the growth of ecommerce to benefit from. Overall, we think there is more to gain than to lose with Mondi, and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.