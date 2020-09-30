Securitas is one of the world's largest security services company with 370,000 employees in more than 56 countries.

The time has come to review Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF), a company I bought during COVID-19 crash-valuations. During March, I took advantage of my then-large cash position and built up a significant stake over time in Securitas.

In this article, I aim to present Securitas as a business, and what I consider to be appealing in the company for a core dividend growth holding. I also consider Securitas to be an excellent company for non-Swedish investors.

Securitas - What does the company do?

Securitas AB was founded in 1934 in Sweden. Its initial growth was ensured through quick M&A, which made the budding company a larger player in southern Sweden, and the company's tech subsidiary was founded in 1949. It would take until 1972 that the company was renamed as Securitas and the now-famous logo was adopted as the company's trademark.

The company ceased being a family-owned company in 1985 when it was sold to an investment company called Investment AB Latour (though it was later mostly spun off). Latour is one of my largest investment holdings at nearly 2%, and it's for one of the same reasons that I own Securitas - the ownership.

Both Latour and Securitas are owned by Count Gustaf Douglas. While not majority shareholders, they are owners with high ownership and share/vote counts - in the case of Securitas, they have nearly 30% of the company's votes and 10.9% of the shares.

Securitas has, over the course of many years, M&A'ed several famous companies, including the Pinkerton Agency, Burns Security, and several regional security companies in the USA. Through these M&A's, Securitas became one of the largest security companies in the entire world - and in 2013, the company added Pinkerton Government Services to its portfolio, providing cleared securities to agencies and programs that require DoD and DoES clearances.

The company has structures its segments into a geographic sort of portfolio. These are:

Security Services North America

Security Services Europe

Security Services Ibero-America

Other

In terms of sizing, both sales and employees split fairly evenly between EU and NA.

(Source: Securitas Annual Report 2019)

Through these segments, the company offers complete security solutions to large primarily large clients. The company's offerings can be seen below.

(Source: Securitas Annual Report 2019)

The company has 1450 branch offices across the world, and security services are managed through Securitas Operations Centers (44 of them worldwide), where the company can quickly respond to security issues. Aside from the services above, the company offers specifically tailored security solutions for critical infrastructure, such as aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, oil, gas and energy transportation.

I need hardly say that the troubled and more chaotic state of the world is a growth driver to companies like Securitas. The more companies, governments and clients feel their security needs need to be addressed, the more likely they are to employ a company like Securitas, or extend existing contracts. In that way, the current issues in the world actually ensure that Securitas operations at least maintain their trajectory, if not grow even larger.

The global security market on the level where Securitas plays, is a relatively small market with wide moats. The notion that any company can handle DoD/DoES clearance management or other mission-critical security solutions is of course ludicrous. Due to this, competition, while fierce, is limited to a small number of competitors in the industry.

(Source: Securitas Annual Report 2019)

All in all, the company competes mostly with three companies, and as you can see in sales volume trends, only one of them really poses a realistic competition in terms of sales.

At the same time, it's crucial to point at some of the current dynamics of this market. Security and security solutions are undergoing a transformation that's only increasing as of COVID-19. A segment that previously was, and currently still is, very personal-focused, is slowly transforming to be more automated, data-driven, and digital. Humans patrolling and acting as security are, to a higher degree, replaced with technology and digital solutions. Not every sector in the company, or every business, can be solved this way, of course. The trend, however, is ongoing and needs to be carefully observed.

The goal is of course that Securitas manages whatever digital transformation it views as necessary due to clients or market while still maintaining the overall profitability we've come to expect from a global company like this. The company's global operations, with clients everywhere, makes it crucial for Securitas to manage this well in several markets at once.

So - Securitas is a security solutions company that provides security solutions for a variety of clients on a global basis. The companies operations are found virtually everywhere in the established world, but the company's primary segments are EU and NA. It has what i consider to be excellent management, a well-motivated shareholder, and while the market is changing due to digitization, Securitas has been in the midst of this transformation for years already as i write this article.

Let's look at how the company has done recently and during COVID-19.

Securitas - How has the company been doing?

Now, as you might expect, a global pandemic is going to impact a security company's results heavily - both in the negative and the positive. On an overall basis as of 1H20, the company saw a 1% drop in organic sales growth on a YoY basis, with EBIT seeing significant declines despite cost-savings, grants and supports as well as being impacted by provisioning.

Margins dropped 100 bps, with impact primarily from the European segment.

However, operating cash flow was strong, and positive from all business segments, and the company has initiated a cost savings program set to save around 350-500M over the course of 2 years.

COVID-19 has caused several key areas to experience negative trends. These include negative trends in Aviation, Electronic Security (installation) and event security - easily understood as there are no events to secure. 7000 employees have been put on temporary unemployment.

At the same time, the company saw demand increases from healthcare, retail, idle asset protection and corporate risk management. The company has halted M&A's due to Corona, but plans to continue them once the situation normalizes. It seeks to double its Electronic security business to 40B SEK by 2023.

Segment-by-segment, both EU and NA saw significant declines in organic sales growth.

(Source: Securitas 2Q20/1H20 Presentation)

Margins were down as well, but were recovering during 2Q20 compared sequentially to 1Q20. The development was particularly bad in EU, which saw an organic sales growth of -6% due to reduced demand in airport security due to Corona. Securitas also lost contracts in France, UK and Norway, though client retention dropped only 1% to 90%. Most of the company's negative development flowed from the European segment. The Ibero-American services segment didn't see all that poor trends, with client retention actually up to 93% for the segment.

Comparing sales to 1H19 actually shows a YoY sales growth of around $5M, but this failed to flow down to EBITDA/EBIT, which dropped by more than 15% each. EPS was down 26% YoY on half-year basis, coming in at an annualized EPS of around 6.22 SEK if trends hold. It's down, but it's hardly "bad" per se, as i see things.

The company's fundamentals aside from quarterly or semi-annual results are solid. The company carries a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.1X and has a net debt of around 15.9B as of 1H20. Securitas carries a BBB credit rating with a stable outlook (one of the few larger Swedish companies that bother with an S&P credit rating), and has 5.9B SEK in cash on hand, with another 10B SEK undrawn. When looking at the company's maturing debt, it's little wonder the company isn't at all worried or in danger of losing its "stable" outlook, and Securitas expects no trouble renewing its 2021 maturities.

(Source: Securitas 2Q20/1H20 Presentation)

Between hiring freezes, 7000 employees on unemploying, cost savings, supplier renegotiations, and other measures, Securitas seems to have the situation well in hand. The company is preparing for things to normalize, while at the same time continuing its measures if things do not normalize and require further resilience during the coming 12-24 months.

Securitas seeks to pay out between 50-60% of the company's net income in dividends. The complication here is that Securitas has received governmental assistance which, at least in Sweden, may make the company ineligible for being allowed to pay dividends for fiscal 2019. Securitas has been growing the dividends for a number of years (5), and the 2018 Fiscal dividend was 4.4 SEK/share, coming to a then-yield of around 3-4%. The previously proposed, pre-COVID-19 dividend proposal was 4.8 SEK/share, which at a pre-COVID-19 share price meant a dividend yield of around 3%.

In short, Securitas has managed as you might expect a security services company on a global scale to manage during a pandemic. Some areas have gone down, others have gone up, but Securitas has managed positive operating cash flows and profitable operations, while through measures ensuring they are doing what they can to mitigate the pandemic effects.

The performance, therefore, should be seen as acceptable at the very least.

Securitas - What is the valuation

Valuation for Securitas still looks interesting, despite not being the same positive, clearly-undervalued case we had a few months back.

(Source: Börsdata, Securitas Share Price SEK)

I managed to fill my position to where it now stands at a cost basis of under 100 SEK/share, giving me a YoC for 2019's proposed dividend of nearly 5%. That also means that since my purchases, the position has appreciated close to 38% in less than 8 months. The 2020E multiple I bought for at this time was 11.8X or a 10.32X 2019 earnings multiple to give us a non-pandemic point of reference.

Securitas is a good company. By that I mean that it has low debt, it manages to grow earnings, it grows its shareholder value significantly over time...

(Source: Börsdata BV/Share, SEK, Securitas)

... and prior to COVID-19, it even grew its dividends quite significantly over the last 10 years, even though it can't really be called a dividend aristocrat or any dividend growth company by the American way of viewing things. As we know, Swedish and European companies don't place the same value on this sort of tradition and are far more likely to break it to uphold financial goals. Typically, however, the payout ratio also trends far higher.

However, the point here is that Securitas has shown, over time, that it is able to grow earnings, shareholder value, revenues, and other key fundamentals. The market, over the past 10 years, typically trades Securitas at a slight premium to fair value - close to 16-17X P/E (Source: Börsdata). That means that prior to its resurgence, Securitas at 10-11X P/E was undervalued by 30-40% to its standard valuation, and this is where I invested most of the cash back then.

As things stand today, Securitas trades at around 130-134 SEK/share, and a 3.7% yield to 2019's proposed dividend. This is in no way as undervalued, as we now also need to take into consideration the company's overall recovery. Expectations are for Securitas 2020E to be poor - an EPS of 7.43, which would put our earnings multiple based on current trends at around 17.5X. Of course, we can't use a pandemic earnings multiple as a baseline, as S&P Global expects (and Securitas as well) for earnings to normalize beginning next year, with a GAAP EPS of 9.28 SEK/share. On that basis, Securitas currently trades at a 14X P/E multiple, which would be undervalued around 9.7% to 16% when things normalize, or a price target range of 148-158 SEK/share. While this is where I view Securitas fair value to be, we can of course be more conservative than that. Averaging out the next 4 years earnings and assuming no more than a 3% EPS growth (which is well below the historical average for the company), we normalize 4-year forecast EPS at 9.07 SEK/share, which puts the corresponding targets at around 145 SEK - 155 SEK/share, or an undervaluation of around 7.45%-14.8%. This, however, is where I view the minimum of where the company "should" be, overall.

These targets are somewhat higher than current average analyst estimates. While the analyst target stock price highs (Source: S&P Global) put Securitas well above my range, at nearly 170 SEK/share, the lows put it around 100 SEK/share, with an average of around 130-135 SEK. It should be mentioned, however, that the pre-pandemic average mean was over 150 SEK/share, which means that the 20+ SEK variance is, according to analysts, either very short term or owing to that the pandemic has somehow fundamentally changed Securitas appeal - which I don't believe it has.

Fundamentals apart from this are appealing. Credit rating is BBB, and the company's debt and maturities seem very safe. The company has a decent moat, being one of the larger security solutions companies on the globe, and its EPS payout ratio for its dividend is typically no greater than 50%, well within its 50-60% target. If the company upholds the dividend policy target, it would mean a dividend of 3.725 - 4.47 SEK/share or a yield of 3.2-3.4% at the current share price.

Given what the company represents, I view this as a good enough thesis for an investment into a company I see as undervalued.

Securitas - Bulls & Bears

Unlike most companies, both theses in this company are, as I see it, fairly straightforward.

(Source: Unsplash)

The bullish thesis is based on a certain amount of continued social disorder and unrest being a normal, as it has been for as long as humanity has been around. Such tendencies are growth catalysts for companies like Securitas, regardless if the future holds a digitized or non-digitized structure in terms of how security is solved. It doesn't matter which, because Securitas is leading in both.

Securitas has extremely committed and capable shareholders, and management has proven its mettle over time, currently navigating the company through what will likely prove to be one of the most challenging times in a while. Still, it hasn't done that much to company earnings, and the decision to freeze the dividend has much more to do with governmental demands for companies taking advantage of aid packages than it does the company's balance sheet.

Even with a slightly dented FY20 EPS, the company is set to excel over time, and while the upside may not be 20-40% like it was a few months ago, Securitas is still a good place invest - especially if you have access to the far more liquid Stockholm-listing of the company.

It's the fundamentals and forward expectations that create a positive long-term bullish thesis for the company, as I see things here.

(Source: Unsplash)

It's possible to take a different tact here. Bears would argue that the company faces challenges as it tries to transform its employee-heavy business model into a more digitized model over time. Not only will this cost money, it also may mean that operations which were previously profitable may no longer be so - it's after all cheaper to send an employee in a car than it is to build an entire IT infrastructure to oversee an asset.

Combine these trends with new competitors trying to enter the market when things become digitized, and you're looking at a company that may see significant amounts of margin pressure. This should be taken into account, bears could argue, and the company shouldn't be trading at such high a premium. While a fundamentally sound company, the upside and potential future earnings growth isn't as large to justify investment at this price - this would be the center of the more bearish thesis on the company, despite the forecast EPS recovery starting next year.

Thesis

My own stance obviously leans more towards the bullish thesis. At a 2.5% portfolio stake (1.8% when bought), Securitas is the largest security-related holding I have in my company. It's also at my targeted, the desired size, which means I'm not really looking to extend things here.

Despite this, I view the company as somewhat undervalued here, even if the upside may turn out to be single digits. I do have a hard time, however, seen a downside from this valuation, given what the company expects going forward.

Given how overvalued the Stockholm stock market is at this time in general, I view Securitas as one of the few large-caps that actually presents an interesting investment here at this time, and those interested in broadening their portfolio should consider investing here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Securitas is undervalued around 9.7% to 16% when things normalize, or a price target range of 148-158 SEK/share. I view the company as a "BUY" here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCTBF, SCTBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.