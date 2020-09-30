Caution is warranted however in light of COVID-19, not to mention the island government's poor financial position and the legacy of Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rican Banks Under the Radar

Recently I have started to analyze the overlooked Puerto Rican banking sector for potential investment opportunities for the reasons outlined herein, and in the process have begun to build a small position in the OFG Bancorp 7% Series B Preferred shares (OFG.PB) (the "Series B Preferred Shares").

The particular Puerto Rican banks I am tracking include OFG Bancorp (OFG), Popular, Inc. (BPOP) and First BanCorp (FBP).

General Investment Thesis

Reasons to consider an investment in Puerto Rican Banks include: (a) with only a handful of major banks, the banking market in Puerto Rico is oligopolistic, and the acquisition by FBP of Banco Santander Puerto Rico earlier in September 2020 only accelerates this trend; (b) mainland U.S. banks have generally not looked to expand into Puerto Rico, making it a less competitive market (buttressing the oligopoly trend, which could lead to increasing margins in the long run); (c) Puerto Rican banks have proved resilient (even if the markets are skeptical) despite Hurricane Maria, economic and political crises and now COVID-19, (d) the year to date share price declines, as of September 27, 2020, of OFG (down more than 48%), BPOP (down nearly 40%) and FBP (down more than 50%), respectively, seem to have priced in an awful lot of bad news (i.e., valuations look cheap); (e) the negative effects of, and malaise caused by, Puerto Rico's government debt restructuring, of which these banks generally do not have any exposure, should dissipate in the future; and (f) longer term, the island may benefit from onshoring, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, which are well established on the island.

Of course, credit risks have increased dramatically due to COVID-19; thus, investing in any banks these days seems like a risky proposition, not to mention the unavoidable fact that Puerto Rico has been walloped by bad news in recent years. Furthermore, while the island economy poses many risks, these banks are not immune to mainland credit risks. According to a Q2 investor report from Gator Capital:

Each of the PR banks have loan operations on the U.S. mainland. These operations make sense because the Puerto Rico banking market is not large enough for them to invest all of their capital. However, we acknowledge that managing their credit risk on the U.S. mainland adds a degree of difficulty."

The Puerto Rican banks themselves have recognized that there is a great deal of uncertainty. For example, OFG's management team acknowledged the same on OFG's Q2 Earnings Call, albeit in a hopeful manner:

[W]e still face much uncertainty regarding COVID and the economy, [but] we are in a strong financial position, ready to help our customers during these trying times. Once we get through this Puerto Rico stands to benefit significantly from COVID stimulus and still unspent, undistributed Maria and earthquake related stimulus programs. At OFG, we believe our results and our history demonstrate our ability to quickly respond and adapt to changing economic environments. During the second quarter, we continue to build momentum in our core businesses and develop a good pipeline of new loans. From a liquidity, capital and balance sheet point of view, we are well positioned both financially and strategically.

While there are good reasons to remain cautious about investing in the common equity of these banks and I need to do more research and digging before doing so, I have started to build a small position in OFG's Series B Preferred Shares. The small ownership interest will help keep my finger on the pulse of the island banking industry, and also throw off some solid dividend income - more on that below (but first, some high-level background on OFG).

OFG Bancorp

Founded in 1964, OFG (according to its website) is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its principal subsidiaries - Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance - provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. OFG aspires to differentiate itself through a superior, value-added experience for its retail customers and commercial clients.

OFG's specific business segments include: Banking, which provides deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and mortgage banking activities; Wealth Management, which include financial planning, money management, investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services, as well as retirement plan administration services; and Treasury, which encompasses all of OFG's asset/liability management activities.

In 2019, OFG and Scotiabank (BNS) announced a transaction pursuant to which OFG would acquire Scotiabank's Puerto Rico operations for $550 million in cash and Scotiabank's US Virgin Island branch operation for a $10 million deposit premium (collectively, the "BNS Operations"). One of OFG's main goal for 2020 is to fully integrate the acquired BNS Operations such that the company can reap the synergy benefits therefrom in 2021.

Insider Buying

While I am not ready to pull the trigger on the purchase of common shares of OFG at this time, it is noteworthy that insiders, including the CEO and CFO on September 22, 2020, have been purchasing the stock on a consistent basis since March 2020. This is a positive for OFG's Series B Preferred Shares.

Basic Characteristics of OFG Series B Preferred Shares

Originally issued in 2003, the Series B Preferred Shares include the following characteristics: annual dividends of $1.75 per share, payable monthly, IF AND ONLY IF declared by the board of directors. These dividends, similar to the dividends on common equity, never have to be paid. The Series B Preferred Shares included a five-year no call period, which has long since expired. As such, the Series B Preferred Shares are redeemable at any time at the option of OFG, but with the shares being perpetual (no maturity date), there is no obligation for OFG ever to redeem the shares.

The monthly dividend is $0.1458 per share and has been paid without interruption since the shares were first issued (i.e., more than 16 years of consecutive dividend payments). The Series B Preferred Shares are NOT cumulative, however. This means that not only do monthly dividends not have to be paid if the Board so elects, but if monthly payments are missed, the OFG Board has no obligation to make up any shortfall in the future.

Normally, I would not be inclined to invest in non-cumulative preferred shares, but such shares are not unusual in the highly regulated financial sector. Moreover, with:

(a) these shares yielding more than 7% at the current price,

(b) dividends being paid monthly,

(c) the dividend supported by a strong balance sheet (see the capital ratio slide from the OFG Q2 investor presentation below which show the key ratios moving in the right direction) and

(d) my general interest in the overlooked Puerto Rican banking sector, I was comfortable making a small investment in the Series B Preferred Shares.

OFG's Series B Preferred Shares are currently trading under par ($25.00); thus, there is currently limited call risk associated with owning the shares. The shares are not liquid, however, with less than 3,000 shares exchanging hands each day on average; thus, using limit orders is absolutely necessary when trading these shares. In light of the low trading volume, the shares are more suitable for individual retail investors.

OFG does offer two (2) other publicly traded series of preferred stock:

7.125% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE:OFG.PA) (the "Series A Shares")

7.125% Series D Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:OFG.PD) (the "Series D Shares")

Arbitrage opportunities among the three series of preferred shares usually exist, so do not blindly buy one OFG preferred series over another. At this juncture, I prefer the Series B Preferred Shares over the Series A Shares because the A shares currently trade at premium to par and have a lower yield than the B shares. The Series D Shares have a higher yield than the Series B Preferred Shares and also trade at a discount to par; however, I still prefer the B shares since their dividends are paid monthly, while dividends for the Series D Shares are paid quarterly.

Concluding Thoughts

From a portfolio perspective, even though it is clearly not a short-term investment, as OFG's Series B Preferred Share are perpetual, I am treating my purchase of the Series B Preferred Shares as part of my portfolio's Cash and Short-Term Investments allocation or, to put it in starker terms, I am knowingly reaching for a yield -- more than 7% on the Series B Preferred Shares versus 1-3% on my other short-term investments. With government manipulation of markets, however, this kind of risk, in small doses (in my humble opinion), is unfortunately required. To put it another way, I am taking on risk in an overlooked area of the market and I think doing so is worth it (particularly with insider's buying the common shares), and I can live with the consequences if I am wrong.

In short, the Series B Preferred Shares of OFG, under $25, are a buy for investors desiring yield, but also willing to take on reasonable risk. My basis in the Series B Shares is $24.82.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OFG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.