The upcoming months are going to be full of volatility, so investors will have to wait for a while for the upside to materialize.

Source: Unsplash

Since my last article, Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) turned out to be a decent short-term trade idea - the stock went up from 65 rubles/share to almost 77, yielding more than 15% in just two weeks. Now, the share price has cooled down, but we got clear evidence of how sharply the stock reacts to strong diamond sales.

After a brief respite, the company may once again enter a tough period of weaker demand due to new anti-COVID-19 restrictions around the world. In the second half of the year, all eyes will be on sales dynamics in the US, which will determine the medium-term demand trend for the diamond market.

Sales In August: Surprisingly Good, But Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Total diamond sales in August are up 19.2% YoY to $216.7 million. August sales were supported by the cutting sector of India, which is restocking ahead of the holiday season. In total, in the first eight months of 2020, Alrosa's rough and polished diamond sales amounted to $1.2 billion against $2.1 billion for the same period of 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

To speak with confidence about the recovery of the diamond industry, it is necessary to wait for the revival of the American consumer market as the Christmas season approaches. The US remains the key market for the diamond industry, followed by China.

Sergei Ivanov, the head of Alrosa, seems to have a realistic view on the market, stating that the current demand growth in the diamond market may last for 1.5-2.0 months:

"The market has been lacking the necessary raw materials, and now there is a good surge in demand for diamonds. We are certainly able to fully satisfy this demand. Nevertheless, we must wait for November-December. For now, we believe that there will be demand for one and a half to two months. We hope that, if there are no new external shocks for the industry, we will see a recovery in demand ahead of the industry's preparation for the Christmas season, which accounts for about 30% of annual jewelry sales," - he said to journalists recently.

According to VTB Capital's estimates, diamond sales in other regions of the world will remain significantly lower than last year's at least until the end of the third quarter. India, which is the center of the world's cutting industry, is still severely underutilized, which means no sales growth until October in this region. As for the US, consumer confidence looks strong there, which allows us to hope for at least one more month of robust diamond demand.

Update On Sales Of Diamonds To The Gokhran Of Russia

In the meantime, Alrosa is pretty close to selling more diamonds to the Gokhran of Russia. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in the second of three mandatory readings, approved a bill allowing an increase in diamond purchases at the Gokhran (the state fund for precious metals and precious stones) in 2020. The bill must also be approved by the Federation Council, the upper house, and signed by the president.

Alrosa may start selling diamonds to Gokhran at the end of this year or in Q1 2021. According to the CEO of Alrosa, the deal could be arranged in several tranches, with the first taking place at the end of 2020 and the second one in the Q1-Q2 of 2021, depending on how favorable the market environment for Alrosa will be. The limit of the deal is set at $1 billion and can be reduced in case of improved market conditions.

Final Thoughts

Investors should stay calm and expect some turbulence in the diamond market these months. Considering that the stock will stay volatile as well, this volatility can be used to pick up some shares at attractive prices.

In the Alrosa's case, there's still ample room for the stock upside. Based on analysts' estimates and based on how the stock was trading earlier, I conservatively see the share price at 90 rubles/share within 12 months and at 110-120 rubles/share within 18 months. This implies an upside of 22-50% to the current price.

In the end, I would like you to remember that your broker needs to have direct access to MOEX in order to trade the stock.

