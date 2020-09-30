“The pressure of adversity does not affect the mind of the brave man... It is more powerful than external circumstances.” - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Watching with interest the COVID-19 buildup in the second wave narrative in various different countries, including ours France, when it came to selecting our title analogy for this week musing we reacquainted ourselves with the Lateral Pressure Theory. "Lateral pressure" refers to any tendency (or propensity) of individuals and societies to expand their activities and exert influence and control beyond their established boundaries, whether for economic, political, military, scientific, religious, or other purposes. Framed by Robert C. North and Nazli Choucri, the theory addresses the sources and consequences of such a tendency. Lateral pressure theory seeks to explain the relationships between domestic growth and international behavior. The causal logic runs from the internal drivers, the master variables that shape the profiles of states—through the intervening effects of socially aggregated and articulated demands and institutional capabilities—toward modes of external behavior designed to meet demands given the capabilities at hand (Choucri and North, 1989). As well, the theory argues, and empirical evidence shows, that intersections among spheres of influences—when one state seeks to expand control over the domains of another state—inevitably fuel prevailing hostilities and reinforce an emerging dynamics of military competition that historically has led the well known phenomenon of arms race. The Lateral Pressure Theory can as well be applied to monitor the rising global geopolitical tensions we think:

“Nations in Conflict: a comparative and quantitative analysis of major powers in world politics over four decades prior to World War I (Choucri and North 1975)—includes a set modeling and simulations that yielded of the empirical connections between the master variables and the behavior of states. Choucri and North (1975) developed an econometric simulation model of six major powers over the span of 45 years leading to World War I. In each case they found the causal connection between the master variables and the overt international behavior. The traditionally dominant power during this period, Great Britain, viewed any significant growth in other powers as a source of threat and these perceptions were translated into specific policies intended to retain an advantage over the other powers, most notably a rapidly growing and newly unified Germany.” – source Wikipedia

In general, the strength of a country's lateral pressure correlates positively with its capabilities and "power" (a concept that is almost universally used but defined with difficulty). Lateral pressure theory provides a more detailed and nuanced view of the sources of power, the types of leverages, manifestations, and the behaviors that can be inferred.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to look at the pressure building in credit markets with deterioration of both liquidity and tightening financial conditions on top of rising issues in the CMBS space.

• Credit is starting to be “under pressure”

With Investment Grade (IG) bond yields being so low, big money managers have been gravitating to taxable muni bonds and junk debt that can offer higher returns:

But, as we told you before, high beta is a “risky proposal” and we are seeing some weakness starting in that space:

U.S. high-yield bond funds suffered the biggest outflows since July as investors reassess risk amid rising anxiety of a resurgence in the coronavirus and a slower recovery w/o stimulus. Investors pulled $4.2bn from funds.

Also, investors pulled more than $1 billion on the 21st from the biggest junk-bond ETF, BlackRock's $27.8 billion fund that trades as $HYG. It's the biggest daily withdrawal since February, and one of the bigger ones in the fund's history:

It looks like credit is starting to be under pressure. While investors reached for yield and gains in CCCs, it looks like it is going fast into reverse in conjunction with outflows from popular ETFs, but as of late we have seen a small bounce:

So while investors have been reaching out for yield and taken on more credit risk and duration, given the looming highly contested US elections, we do think, high beta can be a treacherous proposal at least in cash given the state of liquidity in the secondary market for credit.

Also credit is starting to feel a tad weaker as displayed in the below chart from The Market Ear:

“Note the recent uptick in CDX IG, especially vs VIX.

(CDX IG had contract roll a few days ago, hence the big move lower, but CDX IG has been on the rise lately).”

The big question relative to US High Yield is all about credit availability. Credit is cheap, but is it available?

Based on the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer survey, banks have been raising their lending standards, and the percentage of tightening credit-card standards is higher than during the dot-com bubble or GFC:

Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren said that we are very likely to face a credit crunch towards the end of this year if banks come under pressure from Commercial Real Estate loans. As reported by Fitch recently, it is starting to bite in that space:

“Fitch Ratings-New York-29 September 2020: Fitch Ratings has completed a review of defaults (loans moved to 60+ days delinquent) occurring since June 2020 in Fitch-rated CMBS conduit deals from 2011 to 2020. As of Aug. 30, 2020, Fitch expected 70% of the defaults (63% by balance), while the remaining 30% (37% by balance), representing 322 loans, were unexpected term defaults. Fitch arrived at these expectations through a bulk review completed in May 2020.

Within this cohort of unexpected term defaults, Retail accounted for 111 loans (34% by number and 39% by balance); Hotel 86 loans (27% and 23%); Mixed Use 52 loans (16% and 18%); Office 32 loans (10% and 11%); and Multifamily 25 loans (8% and 6%). Other property types comprised just 16 loans, representing 5% by number and 3% by balance.

Many of the unexpected defaults were due to lower NOIs in 2019 compared to 2018. Fitch's May 2020 bulk review relied on 2018 NOIs, as it was completed prior to the receipt of the 2019 numbers. As a result, the properties backing the loans that unexpectedly defaulted were weaker at the beginning of the pandemic than their 2018 NOIs indicated.” - source Fitch

So far the greatest pain is within “retail” and “hospitality” while “multifamily” and “residential” have been relatively spared. If indeed credit conditions are tightening fast and furiously and additional fiscal measures are not passed to help the US consumers, then indeed, there is much more pain ahead of us.

According to Bloomberg, this quarter has been worst Q3 on record for bankruptcy fillings, despite slowdown this month. There have been 193 YTD—most for any comparable prior period since 2009 (when there were 271):

And small business are particularly hit hard during this month of September according to Bloomberg:

“Though the biggest U.S. companies may be going bust at a slower pace, smaller firms are pushing bankruptcy filings higher”

As well, as per the LendingTree survey, 42% of small businesses have seen gross revenues decline significantly (51% or more) & 24% have experienced a 26-50% decrease:

As a reminder:

Facts:

Firms with less than 20 employees make up 90% of all companies in the US Small and medium-sized firms employ half of all workers in the US Small and medium-sized firms generate half of all revenue in corporate America Small firms create around 3mn jobs every year



Lack of stimulus and benefits is keeping lid on confidence for lower-income cohorts (orange line), whereas wealthier Americans (BLUE) have seen confidence tick higher since depths of COVID19 crisis:

The “wealth effect” has not been “trickling” down. Mostly asset owners have benefited from the Fed’s interventions. The inequality gap has risen significantly in the process.

And here lies the risk for US markets and US confidence:

“The gap between the stock market and US consumer confidence remains wide.”

So the rapid deterioration in “credit availability” is a cause for concern in conjunction with rising loan loss provisions on banks balance sheet due to exposure to Commercial Real Estate strains. This represents for us a serious headwind going forward for credit markets in general and US High Yield in particular.

As we pointed out in our most recent conversation, while US banks have been tightening business lending standards, credit has been falling.

As the pace of permanent closures is accelerating, Congress needs to act and act fact we think from a Lateral Pressure Theory perspective.

Moving on to our next point, we think that Europe is facing much more deflationary pressure.

• Europe is mired in deflation

Euro-zone banks have taken recently 174.5 billion euros in another dose of ultra-cheap funding from the European Central Bank:

Looking at the trajectory of European banks stocks, it isn’t a good sign. Liquidity doesn’t equate solvency…

We are seeing more and more layoffs in this sector as indicated in our previous conversations which, for us is reminiscent of 2007.

Some “analysts” would like to paint a better picture for the European financial sector:

Not only are Europe's banks revisiting April lows and under-performing the STOXX index by 30%, but the prospects of (A) endless negative rates, (B) Covid-related recession and (C) FinCEN investigations/added compliance/legal entanglements mean...It's pretty much hopeless. We expect, more pain, more consolidation, more job cuts. We continue to say that European banks stocks are uninvestable.

Furthermore, the value of European Technology stocks overtakes that of Europe’s banks for the first time:

With credit markets starting to show some strains in the form of widening spreads and outflows, we have turned more cautious particularly on European markets thanks to renewed COVID fears and a softening in the macro data coming out of Europe as of late.

We expect the European banking sector to continue to struggle with additional consolidations, capital injections and job cuts.

Watch the pressure building in AT1 bonds aka subordinated financials, also called CoCo bonds as market capitalization of some European banks are in a world of pain. We could see liability exercises such as bond tenders and buybacks from the weakest players in the European banking sector. As a reminder, AT1 or contingent convertible capital instruments, known (COCO) or Enhanced Capital Note (ECN) are the types of unsecured, perpetual bonds that are issued to absorb losses when capital of the issuing financial institution falls below regulatory standards.

The pressure on European banks is not a surprise to us given as in many conversations we pointed out the “Japanese” trajectory taken by the ECB, in the sense that Nonperforming loans were not dealt with decisively, whereas the Fed by removing the problem assets from US banks balance sheet was a much more intelligent approach, leading overall to a faster US growth and recovery hence the valuation gap between US equities and European equities we think:

“In this regard the developed world has taken divergent paths over the last decade: U.S. and European #banks formed their GFC bottom in March 2009, but since then the S&P 500 #Financials Index quadrupled in value, while the Euro Stoxx Banks Index dropped another 25%!enhanced credit efficiency.” – Rick Rieder

NIRP has been adding to European banking woes to say the least. This is as well the take of the Fed in a recent research paper:

“Negative-rate policies discourage bank lending over the longer term, calling "into question one of the primary motivations for negative policy rates:" Fed research”

- source FED Research

In numerous conversations we pointed out the issues relative to Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) in Europe on top of the credit crunch in 2012 which was a self inflicted wound thanks to the European Banking Association pushing weaker Southern European banks to collapse their loan books to meet the new level of Core Tier Capital they requested.

According to European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, the eurozone is expected to remain in deflation over the coming months, partly because of the recent appreciation of the euro, she indicated. Europe’s fundamental problem is not captured by aggregate euro-area inflation rates or the value of the Euro against the US dollar. The acute problem is the lack of “aggregate demand”, poor growth prospect for Southern Europe leading to more deflation.

This is what we wrote in 2014 in our conversation “Chekhov’s Gun”:

“If domestic demand is indeed a flow variable, the big failure of QE on the real economy is in "impulsing" spending growth via the second derivative of the development of debt, namely the change in credit growth.

QE will not be sufficient enough on its own in Europe to offset the lack of Aggregate Demand (AD) we think.

In textbook macroeconomics, an increase in AD can be triggered by increased consumption. In the mind of our "Generous Gamblers" (aka central bankers) an increase in consumer wealth (higher house prices, higher value of shares, the famous "wealth effect") should lead to a rise in AD.

Alternatively an increase in AD can be triggered by increased investment, given lower interest rates have made borrowing for investment cheaper, but this has not led to increase capacity or CAPEX investments which would increase economic growth thanks to increasing demand. On the contrary, lower interest rates have led to buybacks financed by cheap debt and speculation on a grand scale.

In relation to Europe, the decrease in imports and lower GDP means consumer have indeed less money to spend. We cannot see how QE in Europe on its own can offset the deflationary forces at play.” – source Macronomics, November 2014

As a reminder from our conversation "Zemblanity", it is very important to understand the core concept of "stocks versus "flows" from Mr Michael Biggs and Mr Thomas Mayer on voxeu.org from their post entitled - How central banks contributed to the financial crisis:

"We have argued at some length in the past that because credit growth is a stock variable and domestic demand is a flow variable, the conventional approach of comparing credit growth with demand growth is flawed (see for example Biggs et al. 2010a, 2010b). To see this, assume that all spending is credit financed. Then total spending in a year would be equal to total new borrowing. Debt in any year changes by the amount of new borrowing, which means that spending is equal to the change in debt. And if spending is equal to the change in debt, then the change in spending is equal to the change in the change in debt (i.e. the second derivative of the development of debt). Spending growth, in other words, should be related not to credit growth, but rather the change in credit growth. We have called the change in debt (or the change in credit growth) the 'credit impulse'. The credit impulse is effectively the private sector equivalent of the fiscal impulse, and the analogy might make the reasoning clearer. The measure of fiscal policy used to estimate the impact on spending growth is not new borrowing (the budget deficit), but rather the change in new borrowing (the fiscal impulse). We argue that this is equally true for private sector credit." - Mr Michael Biggs and Mr Thomas Mayer on voxeu.org

So is Europe in the process of further “Japanification” and mired into “deflation”? You bet it is.

What Europe should have done, and what happened in Japan, is to force banks to dispose of a material proportion of their non-performing loans very early on or do what the Fed did. The performance of Europe’s banks will only improve when expectations of the rate of nominal growth in the region begin to revive period. This validates our long standing view that a bank is the second derivative to the growth of the economy. A bank is a leverage play on the economy, that simple.

Given "Lateral pressure" refers to any tendency (or propensity) of individuals and societies to expand their activities and exert influence and control beyond their established boundaries, whether for economic, political, military, scientific, religious, or other purposes, what central bankers could do in Europe has reached its limit. Now, only significantly more large fiscal response could alleviate growing European deflationary pressures.

“When the pressure comes, preferences give way while convictions hold firm.” - Edwin Louis Cole

