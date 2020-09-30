From a broader purview, stocks have not recovered as dramatically as the large cap indices indicate, which may frame opportunity for some investors.

This article looks at the return distribution detail of one of the broadest performance gauges for domestic equities.

As recently as September 2nd, the S&P 500 (SPY) made a new all-time high. The rise of the domestic large caps, fueled by tech gains, masks broader weakness in the stock market. Capitalization-weighted indices that are more influenced by the leading megacaps may be covering up a stock market with many more losers than winners.

In this article, I decided to examine year-to-date returns of every component in the S&P Total Market Index (ITOT), including large caps, mid caps, small caps, and even smaller listed companies that do not qualify for the small-cap index. By broadly bucketing each stock's return, the histogram below was created.

While the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 (SPY) has managed to shake off its pandemic-induced spring drawdown to rise over 4% in 2020, the median stock in this broad list of domestic equities has fared far worse. One might expect this histogram to be centered around modestly positive returns with tails of winners and losers. In fact, the distribution is shifted towards the negative tail with the most populated cohorts losing 20-30% (412), losing 30-40% (398), and losing 40-50% (347).

Of the nearly 3,664 listed stocks with full year 2020 returns, the median return (e.g. the 1832nd ranked return) is -14.75%. There is a large gap between the median return for U.S. stocks in 2020, and the weighted average mean performance for large cap stocks that are up between 4-5% on the year.

The largest company by market capitalization, Apple (AAPL), is larger than the smallest 2,705 listed companies combined. With Apple up more than 56% on the year, that large company can cover up the returns of a lot of business that have lost investors money in this pandemic-ravaged year. The same could be said for Amazon (AMZN) up 70% and Microsoft (MSFT) up over 32%.

Outperformance by some very large companies, particularly in the Tech sector, has driven large capitalization-weighted indices to gains. Investors should understand this high-level view of the U.S. equity market as they make asset allocation and security selection decisions. While some might be bearish on the broad stock market with the S&P 500 just weeks removed from a fresh all-time high, that bearish view may just be a reflection that certain pockets of the market, like large cap tech names, have become increasingly expensive.

There has been much market discussion about a disconnect between the real economy and financial markets, but with the median U.S. stock down nearly 15% that might not necessarily be the case. The stock market is reflecting stress, it has just been masked by the outperforming megacaps. As the real economy recovers - as it ultimately will - lagging value sectors and underperforming small and mid-cap sectors may play catch-up. There may be more opportunity in the market than the capitalization-weighted index levels suggest. Potential for election-related volatility that will ultimately recede could create even more opportunity.

