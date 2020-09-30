While some risks remain, including successfully rechartering Windsor Knutsen and its future relationship with Shell, we believe that KNOT's well-covered 16%+ yield and cheap valuation is enough to compensate for these.

Shell chose not to exercise its option to renew Windsor Knutsen's charter. However, distributions remain safe and well-covered due to KNOT's diversified stream of cash flows.

Currently, all of KNOT's ships are chartered under non-cancellable contracts that have an average remaining fixed contract duration of 2.4 years plus an additional 3.9 years renewal option, on average.

A few days ago, we covered Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) and its well-covered 16% yield. As we mentioned in that analysis, double-digit-yielding stocks are more often than not quite risky investments, with various dangers surrounding sky-high distributions. However, sometimes, there are great companies, sufficiently covering the dividend, while growing their financials, and trading at a massive discount, with Höegh being the most recent example.

In this article, we want to take a look at another shipping company, offering a similarly impressive yield of 16.7% being quite well-covered. More specifically, we want to assess KNOT Offshore Partners' (KNOP) dividend sustainability and safety.

As with most stocks, KNOT's shares nosedived during March's COVID-19 selloff. However, unlike the rest of the market, its shares remain depressed, seeing almost no recovery. Still, the company's financials were not affected at all due to the pandemic, while its distributions have remained steady and well-covered.

While shares have slightly advanced, currently trading at $12.39, we believe that KNOT's positive investment case remains, as the company provides a massive yield, which remains covered even if its recent misfortune of not renewing Windsor Knutsen persists.

In this article, we will:

Discuss KNOT's most recent financials.

Assess the dividend's safety in regards to Windsor Knutsen's charter renewal.

Conclude why shares continue to offer an investable opportunity, while distributions remain quite safe.

Recent financials

KNOT provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil through its fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. Despite the continuing impact of COVID-19 on global economic activity and the decline and volatility in oil prices, the company had not experienced any material disruption in its operations, as of its latest report in August.

The reason behind the partnership's financial stability is its long-term non-cancelable contracts that provide a reliable stream of cash flows, no matter what are the underlying conditions of the oil industry and the commodity's price. They are documented under BIMCO standards, which contain no termination and no "Force Majeure" clauses. As a result, its last quarter was one of the company's best, operating with a 99.7% scheduled operations utilization rate.

Revenues have remained quite stable over each quarter, with the most recent also highlighting a reduction in vessel operating expenses.

Currently, all of the company's ships are chartered under non-cancellable contracts that have an average remaining fixed contract duration of 2.4 years plus an additional 3.9 years on average in charterers' option. Further, all of KNOT's charterers are well-known giants of the oil industry, with transparent financials like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (its transport subsidiary).

The company's relatively large fleet allows for diversified cash flows, mitigating the risk of a potential failure to renew one of its contracts.

Failure with Windsor Knutsen's charter renewal

This is currently the case with its vessel Windsor Knutsen, for which Shell, in the end, chose not to exercise its option to renew the charter.

Management expects that the vessel will be redelivered sometime between mid-September and mid-December 2020 in accordance with the flexible redelivery provisions in the charter.

When asked for additional information during the conference call in regards to the vessel, Gary Chapman, the company's CEO and only executive answered that:

... re-chartering ambiguity is perhaps new for KNOP, it’s not new for our sponsor who has been doing this quite successfully for over 30 years. So, we’re leaving it to our chartering department right now, and we’re waiting to hear what’s next for the vessel.

Letting investors and analysts know that missing the charter's renewal is not a pivotal moment for the partnership, raising no issues. To highlight the advantages of chartering a 13-year-old vessel, he added that:

... for a newbuild vessel, charterers are asked to commit for a minimum five years, and often that’s quite a commitment for most charterers. So, typically for a shorter-term charter, we’re able to ask for more than the bottom base rate newbuild price

KNOT does not disclose the charter rate of its vessels, and when asked to comment on the impact on revenues, Mr. Chapman insisted on not disclosing such info, though he did mention that analysts can "... work on averages."

From KNOT's annual 20-F filing, with some napkin math, we can see that Windsor Knutsen accounts for less than 10% of the company's total capacity.

If this is any good indicator, we can safely assume that this rate also applies to the company's revenues and ultimately distributable cash flows (DCF).

As we can see from the company's DCF breakdown, distributions are greatly covered, and can easily support a vessel being non-chartered for a few months, if this ends up being the case. Based on its past four quarters, the company has an average payout ratio of around 65%, which clears the picture as to why KNOT's CEO didn't express any signs of worry. Source: Earnings presentation

Future growth and potential risk with Shell

In addition to the company being a steady cash flow generator, investors are also subject to future growth, as its sponsor Knutsen NYK, is always looking for potential acquisitions to drop down to KNOT.

A potential list that the company has provided also displays exactly what its CEO explained earlier. That is that new vessels usually enter into a 5-year fixed contract. Further, they are already pre-chartered to industry giants such as Total (NYSE:TOT), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), and Eni (NYSE:E), which should add to the company's steady revenues, if the dropdowns end up occurring.

With a strong pipeline for the future and steady cash flows in the present, KNOT seems to be on the right track. Based on the CEO's comments, we remain hopeful for a quick rechartering of Windsor as well. However, by Royal Dutch Shell not renewing the vessel, investors should be worried about something else. That is that Royal Dutch Shell may now be likely to do the same for its three other charters that are due to terminate around 2022.

In a related question during the call, Mr. Chapman answered that while Shell has ordered four more vessels, expecting to land in the next two years, he remains confident that Shell's demand will remain, as it's an entirely different usage that these other ships serve. Still, this is a risk that requires attention over the next few quarters, as not having chartered three vessels instead of just Windsor Knutsen will have a much larger impact on the company's DCF.

Conclusion

Overall, we like KNOT's business model and how it displayed resiliency with no correlation to the overall struggles of the energy sector during the pandemic. We view the company's revenues as quite safe and reliable, being contractually locked over the next few years. As a result, we believe that its distributions should remain safe, powered by KNOT's current much-comfortable payout ratio.

While some risks remain, including successfully rechartering Windsor Knutsen and its future relationship with Shell, we believe that KNOT's well-covered 16%+ yield is more than enough to compensate for these. That is especially the case considering that the stock is trading at just 3.71 times its past twelve months' distributable cash flows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY $KNOP