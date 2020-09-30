The company is well-positioned to take advantage of any future growth opportunity.

DHT has a solid track record of managing the shipping cycles with success from 2013.

Key Takeaway

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has a solid track record of reading the shipping cycles successfully. As a matter of fact, the management does it from 2013 up until now consistently.

During the recent period of strong earnings and asset values appreciation, management earmarks the excess cash from operations for two strategic pillars:

1. Enhancing the shareholder returns by making hefty dividend payments of $134 million in relation to H1 2020.

2. Deleveraging the company's balance sheet by paying $117 million of debt on top of the scheduled debt repayments.

Also, management executed on a third pillar concerning DHT's chartering strategy:

3. Securing 10 vessels to long-term time charters. In that way, DHT managed to lower business cash break-even rates considerably.

As a result, DHT is well-positioned to explore growth opportunities in the present leg of the crude tanker market.

Current newbuilding and second-hand markets for VLCCs are not that far from the 2017 lows when DHT expanded its fleet by acquiring 13 VLCCs.

In light of the recent decline in asset values, the target price for the company's equity currency changes to $6/share. Still, the investing rating remains BUY (the same as in May 2020).

Source: Seeking Alpha - As of September 25, 2020

Last but not least, for all the underpinning assumptions of this research note, I invite you to download the DHT dashboard. The file covers DHT's financial summary, financial statements projection, the assumptions underpinning the analysis and the company's updated valuation.

DHT is positioned to grow

In H1 2020, the tanker market was quite strong leading the demand for dirty tankers to all-time highs. VLCCs were fixing at a range of $100,000/day - $200,000/day. Management capitalized on the recent crude tanker market by building a strong valuation base for the future. It enhanced the shareholder returns, strengthened the company's balance sheet, and lowered the corporate cash break-even rates.

1st Strategic pillar: Enhancing shareholder returns

DHT made hefty dividend payments of $134 million (or c. 16% of today's market capitalization) related to the first and second quarters of 2020.

2nd Strategic pillar: Deleveraging

Management earmarked part of the excess free cash flows for deleveraging the company's balance sheet. As a result, DHT paid $117 million of debt in the first half of 2020 on top of the scheduled debt repayments. The prepayment concerns the 2021 installment schedule for the Nordea and ABN Amro credit facilities. It is important to highlight that those loan facilities are the most expensive since they demand interest payments of 2.40% plus LIBOR.

Adding the regular installment schedule to the prepayment, DHT repaid a total of c. $150 million for the first half of 2020. As a result, the rate of debt reduction was 2.5x greater than the rate of the company's fleet depreciation ($61 million).

The chart below illustrates the company's quarterly debt repayments in comparison to the fleet's depreciation. Also, the development of the net debt to vessel ratio for 2020 is shown.

Source: Company's Filings - DHT Dashboard

It is worth noting that the projected net debt per vessel will decrease to $16 million in Q4 2020 from $26 million in Q1 2020 (or c. 40%).

Following the $150 million of debt repayment, the next chart discusses DHT's current amortization schedule and forecasted net debt to total capitalization ratio up to 2021:

Source: Company's Filings - DHT Dashboard

Post the redemption of the 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2021, I forecast a leverage ratio of 28% as of Q3 2020 compared to 32% as of the previous quarter. It is important to highlight that should the company decide to keep the cash in its balance sheet, the projected net debt will be just 14% of the company's total capitalization.

3rd Strategic pillar: Lowering business cash break-even rates

As of today, management implemented a prudent chartering strategy and built a strong base for the future. In that way, the business cash break-even rates have declined considerably.

According to the business update on June 25, 2020, DHT has ten of its ships locked on time charters. Those vessels earn $50,673/day on average. Moving to the spot fleet, the company estimates that those vessels have break-even rates at $2,800/day and $11,400/day for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The projected cash flows assume the following rates for the company's spot fleet:

Average hire rate at $34,500/day for H2 2020

Average hire rate at $32,500/day for 2021

Also, the forecasted cash movement excludes future dividends, debt prepayments and any other capital allocation strategy that management may implement.

That said, DHT's forecasted net cash movement remains positive for the whole 2021 period. Projected net cash generation amounts to $164 million or c. $1/share with the forecasted free cash flows yielding c. 20%.

Source: DHT Dashboard

The following chart illustrates the estimated cash position by the end of December 2021. The unencumbered cash equals to the minimum cash required in order for the company to comply with its covenants. The unencumbered cash amounts to c. $34 million per quarter or 6% of gross interest-bearing debt for the period under review.

Source: DHT Dashboard

Based on my assumptions, the company's forecasted end cash balance reaches c. $300 million inclusive of the unencumbered cash. As a result, the management has at its disposal $264 million or 30% of today's market capitalization to execute on company's future capital allocation strategy and/or pursue any investment opportunities to grow the company.

Finally, each +/- $5,000/day change in 2021 results in a +/- $90 million liquidity impact by end-December 2021, equivalent to $0.53/share.

Market supports a counter-cyclical strategy

DHT's solid track record shows that it is one of the companies in the industry that can read the business cycles with great success.

When earnings and asset values appreciate, DHT enhances shareholder returns, deleverages the balance sheet and secures fixed time charter contracts for the fleet. On the other hand, during a trough market, the company seeks opportunities to expand aggressively through asset acquisitions.

The following table consists of useful data points for the current VLCC market:

Source: Intermodal Research

The dwindling newbuilding ordering leads the VLCC newbuilding prices to plummet. As of today, a shipowner can build a VLCC for $86 million. A year ago, the same vessel would demand $90 million and 3 years ago $80 million.

The market for 5-year old VLCCs follows the same direction. Nowadays, a VLCC is priced at $67 million. Only two quarters earlier, the same vessel was priced 13% higher at $77 million. Back in 2017, the vessel's price was $62 million.

Today's level is not that far from the 2017 lows when DHT expanded its fleet by acquiring 13 VLCCs. I believe that the short-term outlook of the tanker market coupled with the currently depressed VLCC prices will lead to S&P activity for the company once again.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between DHT and its direct competitors (Euronav (EURN), Frontline (FRO), Teekay Tankers (TNK), International Seaways Inc. (INSW) and Nordic American Tankers (NAT)) for several key metrics.

It is important to note that for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a 3.1x multiple with peers' mean at 3.7x. It is worth highlighting that DHT's multiple is the second lowest across the board.

The net debt to capitalization is broadly consistent with that of the industry. Still, looking into the end of 2020, I forecast a leverage ratio of 24%, which is considerably lower than the peers' mean.

Source: Seeking Alpha data as of September 25, 2020

Conclusion

During the recent period, DHT executed systematically on a strategy with the following priorities:

1. Enhancing shareholder value proposition.

2. Building a strong balance sheet.

3. Lowering the cash break-even rates.

The deteriorating VLCC pricing formulates a perfect market for a counter-cyclical strategy. Management took all the necessary steps to be able to pursue any investment opportunity without raising additional equity. In that way, any business expansion will be accretive to earnings and net asset valuation unlocking additional shareholder value.

As a result, my investment rating remains the same (BUY) with a target price of $6/share.

DHT specific catalysts

1. DHT finds attractive acquisition opportunities and sells older tonnage on an EPS and NAV accretive basis.

2. DHT allocates any excess cash from operations to further deleveraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My Buy rating and target price are based on DHT shares trading at 90% of estimated NAV. The company analysis is based on financial modeling. DHT Dashboard is an integral part of the analysis.



Additional Disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.