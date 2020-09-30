While FuelCell Energy could carve out a long-term foothold in more niche markets, the company will have trouble competing in the broader market.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) recently reported mixed Q3 results. The company notably increased its net loss to $(15.3) million from $(5.3) million a year earlier. Moreover, FuelCell Energy's quarterly revenue of $18.7 million decreased 17.6% Y/Y. While the pandemic has certainly had a negative impact on FuelCell Energy, the company is also simply having trouble keeping up in an increasingly competitive industry.

FuelCell Energy has plummeted over the past few years as the lofty vision of fuel cell technologies has largely failed to materialize.

Data by YCharts

Competition in the DG Market Is Heating Up

The battle for the clean energy future is only beginning to heat up. FuelCell Energy is pinning its hopes on fuel cell technology to provide power in an increasingly renewable-friendly energy landscape. The company has a number of FuelCell Energy solutions for the storage, supply, and recovery of energy. In fact, FuelCell Energy is one of the leading players in fuel cell power generation.

While FuelCell Energy's power plants are certainly a cleaner alternative to traditional power plants, emerging renewable technologies are seriously threatening the prospects of such power plants. FuelCell Energy's power plants still rely on natural gas to a large degree, which means that cleaner energy technologies will fare better in an increasingly strict regulatory environment. Not only are renewables cleaner than many fuel cell variants, but they are also becoming more cost competitive.

Solar PV arguably represents the greatest threat to FuelCell Energy given the potential of solar PV technology. The consistent technological improvements taking place in solar PV do not appear to be slowing down at all. Moreover, solar PV is attracting far more investments from energy companies and technology companies alike. On the other hand, the hype surrounding fuel cells only appears to be dying down.

Solar PV represents the largest long-term threat to FuelCell Energy.

Source: greentechlead

The Growing Battery Threat

FuelCell Energy's power plants have the advantage of offering distributed power. However, this advantage will also be eroded over time given the rapid technological advancements occurring in batteries. Cost-effective battery technology will allow renewables like solar and wind to thrive by removing the intermittency problem.

Battery technology is experiencing an unprecedented amount of attention with the growth of EVs. In fact, the world's largest automakers are now pouring in untold billions of dollars into battery technology. This unprecedented battery push, which has largely been sparked by Tesla (TSLA), is bound to dramatically push down battery costs in the coming years.

Fuel cell technology, on the other hand, only appears to be attracting more negative press attention. The multiple scandals surrounding fuel cell company Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is certainly not helping the case for fuel cell technologies. With enthusiasm for fuel cells dying down as other alternative energy technologies like batteries gain steam, FuelCell Energy is finding itself in an increasingly tough situation.

Battery investments are reaching unprecedented levels. This poses a serious threat to FuelCell Energy.

Source: Tesla

Struggling Business

FuelCell Energy's power generation business is experiencing declining revenues even with a higher installed capacity. With other DG technologies like solar-plus-storage growing at an exponential rate, FuelCell Energy's power generation business is only expected to further suffer. FuelCell Energy is also diluting its shares at a worrying pace in order to fund its operations.

Despite all the issues facing FuelCell Energy, the company could find opportunities in more niche markets. Fuel cell power plants, for instance, could find great use in remote regions with low levels of sunlight and wind. The company's power plants could also thrive in areas where space is limited. However, beyond more niche markets, it is hard to see how FuelCell Energy competes with more promising energy technologies in the long term.

Conclusion

FuelCell Energy has seen its stock plummet over the past few years to its current valuation of ~$581 million. Despite this steep decline, FuelCell Energy's stock has far more room to drop. Not only do fuel cells continue to underperform, but they are also being outcompeted by renewables like solar PV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.