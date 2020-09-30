Currently, at an all-time low yield of just 1.64%, and insufficient expected growth, investors face a limited medium-term return potential.

The company's dividends remain extremely secure, featuring a very low payout ratio. However, the stock's "safe-haven" status has caused investors to send its valuation higher over time.

The York Water Company is the oldest investor-owned water utility in the United States, boasting 200 years of uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders.

The York Water Company (YORW) is a special one since it is the oldest investor-owned water utility in the United States, having functioned continuously since 1816. The company owns a unique record, boasting 200 years of uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders. The company's consistent performance throughout the centuries has been assisted by the stable and reliable cash flows derived from proving water.

We have previously covered some of the company's peers, including the California Water Service Group (CWT), and America's longest dividend aristocrat, American States Water (AWR). In those articles, we had praised their recession-proof cash flows and overall safety. However, we concluded that shares were overall too expensive.

In this article, we want to assess whether York Water offers a more investable opportunity, with more fruitful expected returns on the way. Source: Google Finance

More specifically, in this article, we will:

Discuss York Water's business model and financials

Assess the stock's valuation, dividend growth, and expected returns,

Conclude why shares may fit some conservative, income-oriented portfolios, but overall offer a limited return potential.

Image by LoggaWiggler

Business model & Financials

York Water's primary operations include impounding and purifying water to meet or exceed its safe drinking standards, as well as distributing it. The company also owns and runs two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater collection and treatment systems.

With a water territory coverage including 39 municipalities within York County, and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania, York Water operates a wide distribution network. Its service territory has an estimated population of 201,000, providing ample diversification in its cash flows. The water business is very mature and offers little to be excited about. At the same time, it is very stable, and residential consumption is largely recession-proof. As the table depicts below, the company has been slowly but gradually expanding its miles of water distribution coverage. Coupled with an increasing number of annual customers as a result of a higher available population to serve, as well as an ever-increasing demand for water, the company's average daily water consumption has constantly been increasing. At the end of 2019, gallons consumed per day crossed the 20 million benchmark.

Source: 10K

Amid growing water consumption and regulated price increases over the years, York Water's revenues have been gradually expanding. As expected, the company's past 10-year sales CAGR is only 3.4%, because of the industry's great maturity.

When it comes to its profitability, however, EPS has been growing quite faster, with a 5-year CAGR of 5.6%, since the company has been undergoing a long-term net income margin expansion.

As a result of the company's low volatility revenues, juicy margins, and its outstanding tradition of consecutive dividend payments for centuries, shares have been attractive to income-oriented investors, seeking reliable returns and safe distributions.

Dividends, Valuation, Investor returns

Dividends

In August, York Water announced its 599th consecutive dividend. Dividends have been increasing consistently for 22 consecutive years as well, which means that the company will soon enter the elite group of Dividend Aristocrats.

Management has been extremely prudent with dividend growth, which at a 10-year CAGR of 3.4% is well below its respective EPS growth. As a result, the payout ratio has been continuously improving, while investors are still enjoying higher than inflation DPS increases.

We consider York Water's dividend to be extremely safe, with a payout ratio of around 57%, and an even more comfortable payout ratio of around 45%, if we consider the overall cash from operations. In that regard, we can see why shares are highly attractive for very conservative, income-oriented investors who wish to slowly grow their income over time, with low-risk investments.

However, as investor demand grows, valuations tend to rise and yields to lower, as well.

Valuation

As investors have rushed to capture more and more of the surplus generated by the company's dividend, its yield has been gradually falling, currently near an all-time low of 1.64%. As with the rest of the stocks in the water distribution sector, York Water's P/E ratio has grown higher over the past few years, as investors have been treating water companies as safe bond-like investments due to their highly secure yields. Similarly to bonds, their yields have also been falling, as the market has been "parking" its cash to low-yield, but very safe investments.

As a result of the richer valuation and lower yield of York Water, current investors are paying more for less. That is, their expected returns have apparently got lower over time.

Expected returns

Thankfully, the company's future earnings are quite easily predictable. Both the company's customer base and pricing have been quite steadily increasing in the low single-digits. The company did acquire two new wastewater systems this year, slightly expanding its services reach, but overall we can quite safely assume that its revenues, and hence profitability, will not exceed a CAGR of 6%-7%.

To be prudent, we will assume EPS and DPS CAGR of 5% and 3% in the medium term, to reflect the company's past 5-year performance. York Water's operations are extremely stable; hence it is reasonable to assume a similar performance in the medium term.

Based on these growth rates, future figures are likely to look like the following:

Source: Author

Now, to project our expected returns, we need to take into account a range of potential future valuations. In the currently ultra-low rate environment, which is set to remain in the medium term as well, the company's shares should keep being a highly attractive option of a "safe-haven" yield - similarly to our bonds example. As a result, we believe that the stock's valuation is likely to remain above 30 times its earnings.

At the same time, at a range of up to a P/E of 35, investors are unlikely to see meaningful returns, appearing to land at around an annualized rate of 3.5%-4.0%, in the medium term.

Source: Author

The company's single-digit, humble growth rates, coupled with York Water's pricy valuation, fail to deliver a more exciting return potential for current investors to get involved.

Conclusion

The York Water Company has been a consistent performer throughout the decades, operating a stable business model with predictable cash flows.

There are certain characteristics we really like about the company's investment case, like:

Low volatility revenues, with a slow, but gradually expanding customer base,

One of the most impressive dividend records in the world, featuring a very safe future distribution outlook, due to the company's comfortable payout ratio,

Shares are highly attractive to very conservative, income-oriented investors to "park" their funds. Besides getting exposure to slight growth, investors are unlikely to see negative returns, even under a P/E compression towards 25.

At the same time, as we are mostly looking to identify securities offering double-digit expected returns, we struggle to get excited about York Water's investment case. While we believe that shares offer an investable case for the type of portfolio described earlier, we will not be buyers at their current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.