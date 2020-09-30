However, there are several negative factors which suggest that these moves have gone too far and that valuations are likely to reverse.

European Central Bank (ECB) members are at a crossroads and recent comments from Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco suggest that the central bank must make a decision to address the rising value of the euro without appearing as though policymakers wish to talk down (or manipulate) the currency. However, it's becoming clear that continued strength in currency valuations could force the ECB's hand at some point down the road in the event that inflationary pressures move too far away from the central bank's 2% goal for consumer pricing pressures. As a result of these impactful trends, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) has generated gains of as much as 12.3% since March 20th, 2020 but we believe that further upside in FXE is likely to be limited if voting members at the ECB express new concerns with respect to currency valuations.

Source: Author via TradingView

In our view, all of this means that further declines in the value of the euro could lead to increased jawboning from members of the ECB that are hoping to see downside pressure in the value of the currency. In this case, valuations of the fund are most closely tied to market prices in the U.S. dollar and so it would seem that the only risk for a weaker outlook in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust might require an additional surge in the value of the greenback. However, without this, we are likely to see investors start to sell FXE on rallies as long as there are no major changes on the stimulus front enacted by the ECB.

Source: ETFdb

Of course, we are already starting to see many of these assertions play out in the fund's net flow activities themselves. Over the last three-month period, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has seen positive net flows of 136.5 million. But it should be noted here that most of the buying activity occurred during the first half of this period and there is greater evidence of selling pressure that has become evident in recent trading sessions. Essentially, this suggests that we might not be seeing a true reversal in buying activity relative to the longer-term averages and these trends should not be viewed as a reason to start establishing FXE long positions.

Source: ETFdb

Additionally, the positive flow activities that have been experienced over the last three months are not indicative of the longer-term averages that characterize the fund. Specifically, we can look at the last three-year period, where the picture looks much more stark for anyone considering bullish positions. During this period, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has encountered net outflows of -41.01 million and so it is clear that most of the momentum remains negative (even with the recent surges in FXE valuations).

Source: Trading Economics

More than likely, a true reversal in euro-denominated assets would require significant changes in the region's underlying inflation rates. During the month of August, the region's Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell from 105.32 to 104.88. Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll in hard hit countries like Spain and Italy. However, the effects of the pandemic have also reversed an upward trend in inflationary pressures that culminated in June. Source: Eurostat

On a sector by sector basis, we can see that the damage has been widespread with a number of different industry sectors seeing a decline in pricing pressures. On an annualized basis, consumer inflation has fallen by -0.2% (which is the first negative performance since the middle of 2016). Energy products fell by the largest percentages (down by -7.8%). Services sector inflation was also weak (at 0.7%) and the eurozone's core inflation figure fell to 0.4% (which marked the lowest figure on record). Ultimately, this suggests that the disruptive economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to linger within the eurozone for an extended period of time.

Source: Bloomberg

Inflationary pressures will continue to influence the outlook for what really matters in currency valuations because this is what can eventually lead to changes in market interest rates. Currently, the U.S. dollar offers higher interest rates when compared to many other major economies around the world. This includes the eurozone, which is actually near the bottom of the list in terms of the yield opportunities that are associated with the currency.

Source: Author via TradingView

Of course, many of these trends have been in place for quite some time and this is likely the best reason to explain the existence of a long-term downtrend in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. Market prices are currently moving into resistance zones that mark trends that have been in place for more than 12 years. From a price chart perspective, this makes it look like an excellent time for investors bullish on FXE to take profits and look for new opportunities in other parts of the market.

Source: Author via TradingView

Further evidence supporting this outlook can be found on the shorter-term charts, as prices have fallen through two separate moving average lines and key support at 107.90 is now trading in close proximity. Indicator readings are not yet oversold and this suggests that there is very little that is preventing a test of the 107.90 support level. A downside break of this support zone would largely confirm our outlook for lower prices in the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and it would take an upside break through 113.05 in order for us to alter this outlook in favor of the bullish direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.