We are increasing our multiple range and upside target as we look ahead to a robust 2021.

Street estimates are likely to inch up for 2021 as some analysts are simply too low for 2020 orders (many of which will land on the 2021 income statement).

3Q20 order flow is coming solid with a flurry of orders at quarter (today) and is not showing signs of impact from COVID-19.

This is a Z4 Research (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) Pre Quarter Update

Recent history. Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) shares have been on the move. In our last piece for Seeking Alpha in July, with the stock trading at $38, we established an upside target of $48 with an upper end of range target of $57 (our stretch target). Since then, Vestas shares have ranged above our target moving as high as $52.44 after the company re-introduced (as suspected) their 2020 guidance. The guidance ranges they re-introduced were unchanged for revenue vs the levels they had prior to suspension. There have been some pullbacks in the green space along the way, including in early September which saw many renewable names shrink back on profit-taking and thoughts of too far too fast action in the space, in general. We saw that pullback in the shares as simple profit-taking as other high-profile green space names (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief among them) began a bout of profit-taking post-split.

Meanwhile, fundamental advancement for 2021 figures continues with little apparent COVID-19 impact.

3Q20 Orders: 3.1 GW quarter to date (this should be ~ 2.3 B euros before consideration of unannounced orders (see below)). We were looking for "a lot" of order announcements heading into quarter end, and they didn't disappoint with over 0.9 GW today alone taking the pre-unannounced order flow over 10 GW, which should be viewed favorably by a number of analysts prompting them to lift their order expectations for full year 2020 (some are down at 14 GW for the full year, which is simply too low and means they are a drag on 2021 revenue and EBITDA as well).

This compares to 4.7 GW announced in 3Q19, of which in that quarter 2.1 GW fell into the "unannounced" category , a figure which is held until the time of the quarterly report each quarter. Unannounced orders peaked in 3Q19 but are running generally higher than historic levels since.

, a figure which is held until the time of the quarterly report each quarter. Unannounced orders peaked in 3Q19 but are running generally higher than historic levels since. The Street is expecting order inflow of 4.04 GW now, and we see this as too low. Unannounced orders have averaged over 1.1 GW per quarter over since 2018 and have been trending higher of late.

now, and we see this as too low. Unannounced orders have averaged over 1.1 GW per quarter over since 2018 and have been trending higher of late. We note from prior management comments that Vestas has only seen evidence of minor demand push due to COVID-19 and have seen no order cancellations.

Expectations for deliveries for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are up 5%, 3%, and 2%, respectively, since early August. We expect to see 2021 delivery estimates edging up after 3Q20 is reported.

Revenue: (in our last update on the Z4 site in August, we labeled Street estimates for all three years as too low). Since then:

2020 Street has jumped from 13.641 B to 14.440 B EUR (the low analyst now is above the prior average) Note that Vestas' 2020 guidance range is 14 to 15 B EUR

2021 Street: From 14.458 B to 14.885 B EUR. This is likely to travel higher again soon.

2022 Street: From 13.966 B to 14.524 B EUR.

EBITDA: Similar comment by us last month that the Street was simply too low. Since then:

2020: From 1.51 B to 1.519 B EUR

2021: From 1.885 B to 1.932 B EUR. This will likely rise soon.

2022: From 1.941 B to 2.000 B EUR

Z4 Target: Increased. As noted above, our prior target was $48 with a stretch target of $57.

As Street has come to view 2021 in a more robust fashion, our view is that the 2021 acceptable multiple range will levitate (we go from 12 to 14x to 14 to 16x). Right now, the name is trading on current year at > 16x.

This increases our 12-month upside target to $60 with a stretch target of $63.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.