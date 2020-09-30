Dividend coverage has improved and discount to NAV has widened slightly. The fund’s undistributed net investment income has been getting less negative since May.

Introduction

I last wrote about Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) in February 2020 in the article "NUO: Why I'm More Cautious On This Closed-End Muni Fund." The reasons for my caution included failure of the yield curve to steepen despite around 100 bp worth of Fed Funds rate cuts in the second half of 2019. Additionally, benchmark muni-bond yields had pushed further into negative spread territory vs. treasuries. A little more than a month after publication, the COVID-19 crash in March took share prices down 18% creating a great buying opportunity for the fund. Prices are now within a couple of percent of pre-COVID levels and the monthly distribution of $0.044 has continued.

The Fed cut the Funds rate all the way down to the 0-25 bp range during the pandemic crash. The cost of leverage for NUO has now started to decline although it has yet to reach the low levels it had during the last zero Fed Funds rate period of the mid-2010s. Despite this, NUO still trades at around a 14% discount to net asset value. Longer-term rates have not fallen as far as the Fed Funds rate and muni benchmark spreads vs. Treasuries have moved from negative territory to around zero.

This curve steepening is a potential headwind to the fund’s NAV given its 9.8-year duration but the potential for the market discount to narrow could offset it. NUO’s low percentage of near-term maturities and low call exposure over the next year are factors in favor of NUO being able to maintain its dividend. Since the end of May, dividend coverage has exceeded 100% and the fund's undistributed net investment income (UNII) has become less negative each month and is on track to be positive by January 2021 at the current trend.

The Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund remains a safe source of income with a coverage ratio over 100%. The fund’s low percentage of near-term maturities and callable securities will help avoid dividend cuts. In an environment where the yield curve is steepening slightly, NAV could come down but a narrowing discount could offset this leaving share price constant. Given these conditions, NUO is once again a buy.

Market Discount Back Near Lows

NUO typically trades at a discount to net asset value. The discount to NAV at the time of my last article was around -10.5%. This followed the proxy battle with Saba Capital Management LP and increased dividend toward the end of 2019. Since then, the fund briefly reached a 20% discount during the COVID crash and still trades near the low end of the discount range around 14%.

Date Source: Nuveen Fund Data Page

After adding out-of-state bonds in 2019, the fund has maintained its allocation of these bonds at around the 10% level.

Holdings 7/31/2020 12/31/2019 8/31/2019 2/28/2019 Ohio 88.9 89.8 89.8 98.3 Other State 7.8 7.3 7.1 Puerto Rico 2.6 2.7 2.6 Cash/Other 0.7 0.2 0.6 1.7

Data Sources: Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report, CEF Web Holdings

I would attribute the wider discount to an increased risk premium from pandemic fears. As these fears gradually subside, the discount can narrow. A continuation of the trend in less negative UNII or even a swing to positive UNII could also narrow the discount on hopes of a distribution increase.

Yield Curve Steepens, Muni Yield Spread Goes Less Negative

In my last two articles, I noted the correlation between the monthly distribution paid by NUO and the spread between the 2 and 20-year treasuries. These maturities are similar to the term on the variable rate preferred securities the fund sells for leverage and the average maturity of the fund's holdings. This yield curve failed to steepen by the time of my February article, but since then the cut in the Fed Funds rate to near zero has caused some steepening.

Data Source: US Federal Reserve

The lower short-term rates have begun to reduce NUO’s cost of leverage, although, at 1.07%, it is still higher than it was the last time short-term rates were this low in 2016. I would expect some continued decline in the cost of leverage as the Fed keeps rates low.

Cost of Leverage 2016 0.55% 2017 0.77% 2018 0.90% 2019 1.28% 2020 1.20% latest 1.07%

Data Source: NUO Annual Report, Nuveen Fund Data Page

With the Fed’s new stated intent to even exceed the 2% inflation target for a time, the yield curve could steepen further, especially if economic growth gets back on track post-pandemic. While this could impact the mark-to-market value of the fund’s holdings when calculating NAV, I don’t see much risk to the dividend. The low percentage of short-term maturities and bonds callable in the next year minimizes the need for the fund to buy newer and lower-yielding bonds.

Source: Nuveen NUO Fund Page

The extreme flight to safety during the COVID crash caused muni yields to spike well above Treasuries in 2Q 2020. As markets have calmed down, this spread has come back down to around zero, which is still higher than the negative spread that existed before the pandemic. If this spread moves negative again on calming credit fears post-pandemic, it would be another positive for the fund’s NAV.

Data Source: US Federal Reserve, mbis.com

Conclusion

The coronavirus panic in March provided a great buying opportunity for NUO and many other fixed-income assets whose fundamentals were not hit as hard as market sentiment suggested. With the Fed Funds rate as well as treasury maturities out to 3 years now near zero, the yield curve has begun steepening. The lower short end of the curve is reducing the cost of leverage for NUO. The higher long-term rates could impact NAV as the fund’s longer maturity bonds are marked to market, but the low concentration in nearby maturing and callable bonds helps reduce the probability of a dividend cut. The fund’s dividend coverage of over 100% could even allow for an increase sometime in 2021.

NUO’s market discount to NAV is still near the low end of the historical range and should continue its gradual improvement as pandemic fears subside. This would help offset markdowns in the fund's holdings as longer-term rates increase. It is also encouraging that NUO is maintaining its strong dividend coverage without reaching for yield by increasing out-of-state allocations beyond what it already did in 2019. Much of the capital gain potential for NUO has probably been realized since the COVID crash, but I still consider it a buy for its relatively safe 3.5% tax-free yield.

