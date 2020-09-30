Due to its large exposure to the civil aviation industry, which is currently experiencing one of the worst times in its history, Rolls-Royce will continue to be an unattractive investment.

With an 80% exposure to the civil aviation field, Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEF) will continue to lose money in the next few years. The company was already unprofitable before the pandemic and in the current environment, its business will suffer even more. Rolls-Royce already expects to deliver fewer engines to its customers due to the weak demand for airplanes and it will also gain fewer revenues from maintenance contracts since air traffic is at historically low levels. With a net debt position and no growth prospects, it’s hard to justify a long position in Rolls-Royce, as there are more attractive stocks to own in the current environment.

More Losses To Come

Due to its large exposure to the civil aviation industry, which is currently experiencing one of the worst times in its history, Rolls-Royce will continue to be an unattractive investment. A large chunk of the company’s income comes from the development of large jet engines for long-distance planes. Since air traffic will continue to be below 2019 levels for the next four years and airlines will fly at a limited capacity, Rolls Royce is set to experience a decline of revenues from maintenance contracts due to the grounding of planes. While the company will be able to benefit from the growth of the military aviation industry, it will still not be enough to offset the losses from the civil aviation business.

As expected, in the first half of the year, Rolls-Royce disappointed its investors and its underlying revenue for the period was down 24% Y/Y to £5.56 billion. In addition, its underlying operating loss was £1.67 billion. With a 75% decline in flying hours in Q2 and no recovery in sight, Rolls-Royce will not be able to improve its top and bottom line anytime soon.

The only good thing is that Rolls-Royce had £8.1 billion in liquidity at the end of H1, which includes its cash position and the recent £2 billion loan. In addition, by issuing additional shares, planning to sell £2 billion worth of its assets, and reducing its workforce, Rolls-Royce will be able to offset some of the losses and quicker achieve its cost-cutting goals.

However, despite all of this, the problem is that Rolls-Royce has a net debt position of £1.7 billion at the end of 1H and no profitability in sight. Earlier this year, major rating agencies decreased the company’s credit rating to distressed levels, as the company expects to burn even more cash in the following months and have a net debt position of £3.5 billion at the end of the current fiscal year. In addition, £3.2 billion of Rolls-Royce debt matures in the next year and a half, and with negative margins, which are way below the industry’s peers, the company will have no other option but to raise even more debt.

Source: Capital IQ

The reality is that problems for Rolls-Royce started a long time ago. The company was losing money even before the pandemic and its revenues have been declining in the last three years with a CAGR of -1.39%. While in 2020, Rolls-Royce will experience a major decline in revenues, its top-line growth in 2021 is also forecasted to be too small and it will not recover to its 2019 levels in the following years. In addition, since Rolls-Royce stock has been declining in the last decade, while we experienced the immense growth of the global economy, it’s very unlikely that it will start to appreciate in the current environment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Right now Rolls-Royce assumes that in the second half of the year the flying hours will be down 55% Y/Y and they’ll be able to return to its 2019 levels only in late 2022. Considering that flying hours directly correlate with maintenance revenues, it’s very unlikely that Rolls-Royce will be able to create any shareholder value at all in the foreseeable future. The company even said that the pandemic will have an impact on its operations for the next seven years, as the business will deliver fewer engines in the following years and it will not be able to fully recover its major sources of income in the near-term.

With an overleveraged balance sheet and no major growth in sight, it’s safe to say that the opportunity cost of holding Rolls-Royce shares is too high. The company will continue to lose money, dilute its shareholders, and increase its debt burden just to stay alive. Considering this, we believe that Rolls-Royce is uninvestable and it’s better to find more attractive opportunities on the market and avoid this stock, as there’s every reason to believe that it’ll continue to trade at distressed levels in the near-term. As airlines operate at a limited capacity, while IATA expects the air travel activity to return to its 201 9 levels only in 2024, Rolls-Royce should forget about showing a meaningful performance in the following years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.