While the company might be selling for cheap, it is for very good reasons. At this point, we believe the company could be seen as a "value trap".

Weyco's two most important brands (Stacy Adams and Florsheim) are now out of touch with the current trends.

The company has a large exposure to mid-tier department stores and was recently affected by the bankruptcy of J. C. Penney.

From the retailers we have been following so far, we believe the Weyco Group (WEYS) is one of the weakest. The company has a large exposure to mid-tier department stores and was recently affected by the bankruptcy of J. C. Penney, resulting in the write-off of $3.3M in receivables. Additionally, management noted a slowdown in the collections of accounts receivables, which could lead to some liquidity pressures and further write-offs down the line.

The company's business fundamentals have changed dramatically. Weyco's two most important brands (Stacy Adams and Florsheim) are now out of touch with the current trends in consumer taste towards athleisure and comfort. These two brands accounted for approximately 47% of total sales in 2019.

Before the pandemic, Weyco was showing difficulty in growing its top line, with sales in 2016 and 2019 ranging between $296M and $304M, but below their peak sales of $320M in 2014 and 2015. As a result, operating income has remained stagnant at an average of $25M for the past 4 years.

Now, in a COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 market, the high exposure of the company to third parties within their wholesale segment, and a small direct-to-consumer presence, which includes a tiny e-commerce channel, exposes the weakness of the company to upcoming headwinds.

When we first wrote about the business, Weyco was trading below book value at 0.9x and on a trailing PE multiple of 10x, making them a "value" stock on traditional parameters. The stock has been weakening since then, with the market pricing Weyco at a P/B of 0.7x. Although Weyco looks like a value play, we believe the market is fairly pricing the company.

We believe the company might not reach the same amount of sales for many years to come if the weakness in brick-and-mortar store sales continues to be pressured as more demand goes online. A permanent change in consumer habits could put Weyco in serious risk. Investors should stay clear of Weyco in the meantime.

Tough second quarter

The pandemic has significantly impacted Weyco's second-quarter results. The company reported Q2 sales of $16.6M, down 72.5%, on a year-over-year basis. They also reported a GAAP EPS of minus $0.91.

The company had a consolidated operating loss for the quarter of $13M, compared to operating earnings of $1.9M in the previous year. Their wholesale segment contributed to $10M in the operating losses, with the rest being accounted for by their retail segment.

Within its retail segment, the company has a small store footprint of 8 physical location. During the second quarter, same-store sales were down 31% from their prior-year period, including their e-commerce channel, which management doesn't breakdown. However, we believe e-commerce is insignificant as a percent of total sales.

Included in the operating losses for the quarter is the write-down of $1M in obsolete inventories related to their Florsheim Asia division and the write-off of $3.3M in receivables related to the J. C. Penney bankruptcy in May. Offsetting to a certain degree the operating losses for the quarter were the $2.7M in total benefits from rent and wage subsidies received.

Tough outlook

While the pandemic has affected short-term results for the company, as many of their third-party retail parties and their own stores were shut down due to government restrictions, the long-term outlook for the company looks very much at risk if conditions persist, especially the acceleration of demand towards online channels and the change in consumer tastes towards categories such as athleisure and casual.

Two of the main brands of Weyco, Florsheim, and Stacy Adams, targets the dress and casual dress footwear markets. With the pandemic and people still working from home, this "go-to-work" type of shoes are clearly misaligned with current trends. Demand can remain depressed if other social events, such as weddings, graduations, or other dress-up types of events continue to be canceled due to social distancing guidelines and restrictions.

In an unexpected turn of events, Florsheim, Weyco's stronger performer, now finds itself in a tough position. The brand was showing strong momentum, with sales increasing from $50.1M in 2015 to $76.3M by 2019, becoming the biggest revenue contributor for the company last year. Now, Florsheim has to find ways to remain relevant in a market looking for casual styles. Meanwhile, sales in Stacy Adams, which remained stable at an average of $66M for the past four years, are going to be under pressure due to the same reasons.

Given the dependence of third-party retailers to generate sales, the fate of the two brands not only relies on the environment "normalizing" in the upcoming quarters but also on the willingness of these third parties to take on inventory. Retailers have been making comments about a heavily promotional environment for the second half, which leads us to believe they would push orders until they have better visibility ahead. Backlog for the fall season was down for Weyco:

Our backlog is down for fall because our selling season was interrupted by shutdowns, and we received many cancellations for both spring '20 and fall '20 orders from retailers. We are in the process of having virtual meetings with our customers to solidify fall orders and also to show our new lines for spring '21. - Q2 call

The health of these retailers on a post-COVID-19 world is also a risk that investors should discount when considering the company as a possible investment.

The Bottom Line

Our opinion on Weyco hasn't changed since we first wrote about the company. We see a business with no barriers to entry competing in a tough market. We also believe the company doesn't have the same level of brand equity other footwear companies have, which is reflected by the low returns on invested capital at a 10-year median of 8.6%.

While the company might be selling for cheap, it is for very good reasons. At this point, we believe the company could be seen as a "value trap" and not a "value play" due to the uncertainty of its business model, which depends on third-party retailers, especially mid-tier department stores. The company already took a hit with the bankruptcy of J. C. Penney.

Interestingly enough, the company never suspended their dividend payments, currently yielding 6.2%. Weyco distributes approximately $9.4M a year to shareholders on dividends. If conditions don't improve, management might have no other choice than to suspend the dividend in order to preserve liquidity. Suspending the dividend payment might put pressure on their share price. We believe investors should look at better opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.