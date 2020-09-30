Near-term earnings and profitability aren't impressive, but it appears that BYD and Buffett are playing the long game and investing for long-term global success.

However, US investors may want to dig deeper as BYD appears to be on an undeniable and global growth trajectory.

In America, BYD is probably most commonly known as a Chinese battery/EV maker that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a 25% stake in.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) is up 174% over the past 12 months yet many US investors may have missed out either due to the lack of readily available financial information on the company's US website or the ongoing US/China trade war where "US Good, China Bad" seems to be the prevalent attitude. However, if BYD was good enough for Warren Buffett to take a 25% stake in the company, it might be worth investors' time to look under the hood. What I found was plenty of fundamentally bullish trends with respect to the global and North American electric bus fleet, a vibrant Chinese EV market that BYD is right in the middle of, and a new flagship luxury vehicle aimed directly at Tesla (TSLA).

Electric Buses

Seeking Alpha contributor Keith Williams did an excellent job of summarizing BYD's electric bus and BEV products and strategy in his article, BYD Building Its Dream, that was published in May. Since that time, BYD has announced a flurry of EV related deployments.

Source: BYD

For instance, here in North America, BYD announced ten of its zero-emission, 40-foot K9M battery-electric buses (shown above) have been put into service by the Toronto Transit Commission ("TTC"). TTC is Canada’s largest transit operator and the third largest in North America.

"This is a significant a milestone for BYD, as these ten buses are the first to hit the road from BYD’s 45,000-square-foot assembly facility in Newmarket, Ontario; the first new electric bus plant to open in the province in a generation. The assembly of these buses created 30 jobs and are the first buses built in Ontario since Orion closed its plant in 2012."

Toronto is moving toward an emission free transit system and these buses - estimated to remove 8,400 metric tonnes of GHG from the atmosphere over their lifetime – is certainly a step in the right direction.

In August, the company announced an agreement to enable U.S. transit agencies to buy BYD zero-emission battery-electric motor coaches made at BYD's plant in Lancaster, California. Patrick Duan, Vice President of BYD North America, said:

"This is a big win for transit agencies and operators throughout the United States. By leveraging California’s purchasing contract, transit agencies benefit from the convenience of an existing contract and competitive pricing. BYD will supply its zero emission U.S-made coaches to California and America with pride."

The contract - administered by the California Department of General Services ("DGS") - selected three BYD models: the K10M 45-foot low-floor coach, the C9M 40-foot high-floor coach, and the C10M 45-foot high-floor coach.

There are 14,000 transit buses operating in the state of California, so this is a huge potential market considering Californian policymakers' quest to lower emissions.

Source: BYD

In July, BYD announced five all-electric rear loading refuse trucks (shown above) will go in-service providing zero-emission collection services for Jersey City, NJ. BYD is a global leader in zero-emission trucks and has over 12,000 electric trucks in service around the world.

In one of its bigger deals, BYD announced a 150 electric bus order in Chile. BYD has a total of 455 buses in operation in Chile. BYD also recently delivered 15 zero-emission buses to Norway.

The China EV Market

Switching from the international electric-bus market to the Chinese EV auto market, BYD appears to be thriving in that sector as well. According to Statistica, BYD was the leading OEM in China during the first-half of 2020 with over 60,000 units:

Source: Statistica

That said, now that Tesla's new "Gigafactory" near Shanghai is pumping out Model 3 series EVs, BYD will need to work hard to remain on top. Indeed, in its Q2 presentation, Tesla said the Model 3 has received strong acceptance and is now the best selling EV in China. In July, BYD announced its response with the new "flagship" HAN EV. The extended range HAN (605-kilometer, 375-mile cruising range) is available now and will sell for ~US$32,800.

Source: The HAN EV

BYD claims the HAN - with a double silver-coated windshield and other energy-saving measures - has the world’s highest energy recovery rating.

Going forward, CleanTechnia's EV forecast: "With EVs continuously improving and getting more affordable, there’s a clear path to EVs taking 50% of market share in China by 2025." And BYD is right in the middle of it.

Energy Storage

Back in March, BYD signed a deal for up to 100 MW-hour of battery storage in Mexico. The project is part of Pireos Capital's solar and distributed energy infrastructure plan. Pireos - an energy fund created to finance solar and energy storage projects - has a two-year plan to deploy 240MW of distributed energy and large-scale solar projects in Mexico.

Meantime, at BYD's Lancaster, CA, manufacturing facility, BYD and partner Apparent, Inc. have built a 2MW solar and 2 MW-hour energy storage project at the site. Together, Apparent and BYD will own and operate the project, which uses BYD solar panels and batteries and Apparent’s intelligent grid operating system (igOS). Under a 25-year agreement, BYD will buy energy from the system and estimates the sustainability project will cut annual operating costs by $100,000.

Summary & Conclusion

The Wall Street Journal recently said BYD's stock, at 73 times next year's EPS estimate, already has much of the optimism built into the stock (see China's EV Champion Bets Big On A Different Flavor Battery). That being the case, the WSJ recommends a pullback before "plugging-in" to the stock.

Yet, BYD's stock keeps rising despite the 42% drop in Q1 profits. That may be because - similar to Tesla - BYD and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) are playing the long game here and sacrificing near-term profitability to invest in laying the groundwork for long-term global success.

Caution: For investors considering BYD, just make sure you don't buy Boyd Gaming (BYD) by mistake. I'll close with a YTD stock chart of BYDDF:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.