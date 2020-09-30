Pfizer believes ATTR-CM remains significantly under-diagnosed and is launching two studies in LVH and HFpEF to explore how prevalent underlying ATTR-CM may be in this conditions.

While the last couple of months have been a little quiet, Alnylam (ALNY) continues to make progress across its business. Positive topline results from the ILLUMINATE-B study not only should help solidify the revenue outlook for lumasiran, they also mark the first study of an RNA interference (or RNAi) therapy in a young pediatric population, with a clean safety profile possibly paving the way to future clinical opportunities. The company has also since secured some R&D financing for its vitusiran and ALN-AGT programs, and shown additional positive long-term data on Gilvaari.

Incremental as these updates may be, they’re positive additions to the story and certainly better than the alternative. I expect Alnylam to report improving trends for Onpattro in the third quarter as the situation starts to normalize after disruptions created by COVID-19, but more significant drivers like additional clinical data on ALN-AGT and the approval and launch of inclisiran are still a little further off. A lack of strong near-term drivers is a concern, but I believe Alnylam is undervalued below the $150’s and still worth buying/owning at these levels.

Positive, If Vague, News On Lumasiran

On the morning of September 30, Alnylam announced positive topline results for the ILLUMINATE-B study of lumasiran in patients aged 6 years or younger with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (or PH1). Rather, it’s probably more accurate to say that the company announced that the results were positive, as minimal actual information was offered.

Alnylam’s press released stated that lumasiran produced a “clinically meaningful” reduction in urinary oxalate levels versus the baseline (spot urinary/creatinine ratio at six months versus baseline), as well as achieving secondary endpoints related to urinary and plasma oxalate levels. Results were consistent across weight categories and safety/tolerability was consistent with earlier results seen in ILLUMINATE-A.

Although management said that the efficacy of lumasiran in this population was consistent with the efficacy seen in the ILLUMINATE-A study, management didn’t offer any p-values, which they did when announced top-line ILLUMINATE-A results. I also feel that, and this is a 100% subjective view on my part, the announcement just read a little more subdued than I’m accustomed to from Alnylam when announcing positive results.

Alnylam intends to present full data on October 22 at the virtual American Society of Nephrology. The somewhat more cautious language and lack of p-values does create a little bit of risk going into the full data results, so we’ll have to wait to see if “clinically meaningful” efficacy and clean safety is good enough to get expanded labeling when/after the drug is eventually approved (the PDUFA date for the initial lumasiran submission, supported by ILLUMINATE-A is December 3).

At this point, I view the ILLUMINATE-B results as very modestly de-risking the long-term commercial outlook for lumasiran; a drug I expect to generate around $600M at peak. While the young pediatric market is not particularly large, early treatment could well lead to improved long-term outcomes and this is likely an important market for Alnylam over the longer term, particularly if there is expanded screening for the condition.

I also see some potential follow-on opportunities in terms of clinical development. This is the first successful study of an RNAi therapy in such a young population, and with a clean safety profile, it may well expand the opportunity set for future drug development for certain rare diseases that could benefit from early medical intervention.

ATTR Opportunities Still Developing

Between Alnylam’s recent “RNAi Roundtable (early September) and Pfizer’s (PFE) mid-September R&D day, it’s clear there are still meaningful opportunities in the transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (or ATTR) market.

Pfizer continues to express the belief that ATTR with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is a significantly under-diagnosed condition, and both Pfizer and Alnylam continue to work to expand screening for the condition. Pfizer will be conducting two new NHS studies, one in patients with left ventricular hypertrophy (or LVH) and the other in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (or HFpEF), to further explore the role that undiagnosed ATTR-CM may play in these conditions.

To frame the potential, LVH occurs in about 16% of men and 19% of women, while HFpEF occurs in around 1% to 5% of people. I don’t think anybody is suggesting that ATTR-CM is a significant factor in most of these, but nobody really knows how prevalent the condition is at this point, and these studies could significantly expand the addressable market opportunity.

I also thought it was noteworthy that Pfizer explicitly addressed the possibility of Onpattro playing a bigger role in ATTR-CM. Alnylam is conducting the APOLLO-B study to support a label extension into ATTR-CM, and Pfizer management believes that combination therapy of Vyndaquel/Vyndamax and Onpattro could become relatively common.

For its part, Alnylam still expects to complete the APOLLO-B study in 2021, with the vitusiran studies HELIOS-A and HELIOS-B also underway (with topline data expected from HELIOS-A in early 2021). Management has produced additional evidence that Onpattro may lead to reduced cardiac amyloid burden, but we’ll have to wait for the APOLLO-B results.

On the subject of vitusiran, management noted at its roundtable that there was a potential for biannual dosing vitusiran. That could be an important differentiator in the market; while Alnylam’s newest chemistries have shown improved tolerability, injection site reactions still happen and they can discourage patient compliance.

Also on the subject of vitusiran, Alnylam and Blackstone (BX) finalized part of a previously-announced funding arrangement for two cardiology projects. Blackstone will provide $70M of funding for the HELIOS-B study in exchange for a period of fixed payments and 1% royalties and will also be entitled to similar payments for providing $80M in total funding for Phase II and Phase III trials of ALN-AGT in hypertension (but Blackstone is not committed to supporting that program at this point).

A “Nice To Have” Update On Givlaari

As part of the virtual EASL meeting, Alnylam presented additional follow-up data on open-label extension studies of Givlaari, the company’s approved drug for hepatic porphyria. The results showed that patients previously in the placebo group experienced quick and meaningful benefits from switching over to Givlarri. Also, the data points to the maintenance of response, and possible enhancement, over time. This is a “nice to have” that shores up the revenue outlook, but it would have frankly been a meaningful negative development if these results had gone the other way.

The Bottom Line

I’m not making any fundamental changes to my outlook at this point, as I’d expected the Blackstone arrangement to be finalized, as well as the positive incremental data on Givlaari and lumasiran. I still see a fair value for Alnylam in the $150’s, with the ATTR program anchoring about 45% of the value and the other commercial or close-to-commercial (NDAs submitted but not approved) drugs Givlaari, inclisiran, and lumasiran contributing about one-third. At this point, I continue to believe Alnylam is worth buying and owning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.