The new GNOG has a current ~$1.1 billion EV while DraftKings has soared to over $20.2 billion.

The SPAC sector has taken some lumps over the last few days, but Landcadia Holdings II (LCA) turns into a better buy on the weakness. Special purpose acquisition companies have some negative aspects, but investors must evaluate each deal on their own merits. The purchase agreement for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, or GNOG, provides entry into the attractive iGaming market at a price lower than current market valuations for peer stocks.

Source: GNOG website

SPAC Details

The SPAC made an agreement to merge with GNOG from Tilman Fertitta on June 28 at an EV of $745 million. The company will become the second pure play publicly-traded online casino company in the world.

The SPCAC agreed to buy GNOG on June 29 with Tillman Fertitta becoming the Chairman and CEO. The Golden Nugget parent obtains 31.4 million shares and $30 million in cash and the repayment of $150 million in debt with a $24 million prepayment premium.

The proposed transaction will end up with 68.3 million shares and a net debt balance of $62 million. The SPAC contributes the $322 million of cash held in trust.

Source: GNOC merger presentation

The SEC is scrutinizing SPAC sponsors on the initial equity distribution. In this case, Jefferies is obtaining 2% of the company via the merger plus substantial fees of $30 million. Sure, the amounts appear excessive, but investors get to decide whether to invest in the stock, and Tilman Fertitta is clearly sophisticated enough to decide whether to engage in the merger agreement. The stock dropped from $18 to below $14 in days due to fears around the SEC.

Clearly, the SEC needs to watch the sector with SPACs raising more funds than traditional IPOs over the last couple of months. The data on the SPAC participants and the fees just don't support any issues with the Landcadia Holdings II blank check company, so any dip is a buying opportunity.

Not Cheap, But Massive Opportunity

The stock is up about 50% to $15 already, so the market cap has topped $1 billion now, but DraftKings (DKNG) has a listed market cap of over $20 billion. Analysts have slightly hiked '21 revenue estimates to $756 million, up from $733 million back when the below presentation was produced. The stock now trades at nearly 27x sales estimates having rallied from the lows $30s at the end of June to nearly $60 now.

Source: GNOC merger presentation

The valuation comparison to GNOG provides for an attractive price here. Sure, the future GNOG now has an EV of ~$1.1 billion, but the stock still trades below 10x '21 sales estimates of $122 million.

On top of this better valuation, the iGaming business has better economics than the Sportsbetting segment where DraftKings participates. The main benefit is that iGaming attracts the whole population while Sportsbetting fails to land female betters.

Even better, the iGaming players tend to place far more bets making them 7x more valuable. Sportsbetting is reliant on the next sporting event for another bet while online gamblers can immediately play the next table game or slot.

Source: GNOC merger presentation

GNOG reported Q2 revenues surged 78% to $24.8 million. The business surged due in part to COVID-19 shutting casinos. The company generated operating income of $8.5 million in the quarter.

Remember though, these numbers come from online gambling in just New Jersey. GNOG has immediate opportunities to enter Pennsylvania and Michigan in January 2021. These markets provide the steps to a total market opportunity heading towards an implied $22 billion with 3.4% penetration rates of U.S. household income similar to New Jersey.

Due to a focus initially only on iGaming, GNOG had access to a 2025 market size in New Jersey of only $950 million. Now, with Online Sports in NJ plus the addition of PA and MI markets, the company will expand access to a market opportunity of $3.5 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GNOG offers all of the points that should attract investors with the large market opportunity in a hot new sector. The SPAC is a cheap way to enter the iGaming market and play for a rally from a similar level where DraftKings soared from $15 to over $40 in a few months and has now approached $60. The stock holds risk considering the merger hasn't closed, but the return outweighs the risks here.

