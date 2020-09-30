Source

The work-from-home trade has been one of the single biggest rotations of money I've personally witnessed in my years of investing. The pandemic is obviously an unspeakable human tragedy and has altered the way of life for just about every person on the planet. This has had an immense impact on the way people shop as well, with winners and losers having been sorted out in the past several months.

One winner has certainly been Wayfair (W), whose shares are up more than 1,300% since the March bottom, as you can see below.

While buying a stock that is up 1,300% in the span of a few months isn't generally something I'm particularly interested in doing, the pandemic has accelerated Wayfair's long-term growth plans and given it a head start in terms of taking even more market share.

In addition, we can see above that there is a lot of technical support for the stock's upward move. In the top panel, we can see the MACD is trending up sharply and has reached the centerline, and if it clears the centerline, that will be a further bullish development.

In the main chart, the stock has been in an uptrend since its bottom at $245 in the early part of September, closely following the 50-day simple moving average. With the 50-day SMA at $287 as of this writing and trending sharply upwards, that should provide some support and guide the stock higher, as it has done for many months now.

In the bottom panels, we can see that Wayfair is part of the home improvement retailers index, a group which has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 30% since the March bottom. That makes it a very strong group to pick stocks from, and Wayfair has obliterated its peer group. That means Wayfair is one of the strongest stocks in one of the strongest groups, which is exactly the kind of stock I want to own.

From a technical perspective, I see a huge amount of support pointing upwards. Below, I'll discuss why I think Wayfair will continue to win fundamentally.

Winning at scale

Wayfair's concept isn't that novel or new; it just executes really well on it. This concept is similar to Apple's (AAPL) success with the iPhone, for example; the iPhone wasn't the first mobile phone, but it won over consumers at scale because it was a tremendous execution of an existing concept. Online home goods retailing isn't a new concept, but Wayfair is doing it really well.

Below, we can see just how well Wayfair has been executing.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart shows a company with very little revenue exploding higher to nearly $12 billion in trailing-twelve-months revenue in the space of a decade or so. Wayfair has been working to build its brand awareness for years, launching its own assortment of brands with huge catalogs of products to fit any budget and space.

One way Wayfair has been able to win is through this idea of a do-everything catalog; customers know if they shop at Wayfair they'll be spoiled for choice in terms of brands, styles, and price points. People don't generally shop for home furnishings very often, so when they do, having a one-stop shop for whatever they need helps Wayfair win through its assortment, as well as convenience.

Wayfair is investing in convenience, assortment, and value proposition for the consumer because the stakes are enormous.

Source: Investor presentation

The company reckons the addressable market for home furnishings is more than $600 billion. It isn't like Wayfair is going to achieve $600 billion in revenue, but it can take a significantly larger portion of revenue than it has today; after all, that is what it has been doing for the past two decades.

We can see a clear shift in revenue in this market in the coming years away from physical retail locations, which are still a huge source of competition for Wayfair and its competitors online, to more online spending. This makes sense given the convenience of online shopping, but home furnishings is one of the last holdouts in terms of the shift to online. Wayfair is at the forefront of this shift given its dominant market position, and the more money that shifts online, the more Wayfair stands to benefit.

The pandemic has accelerated this trend towards online shopping because consumers were barred in many parts of the country, or simply didn't feel comfortable, from going to physical stores.

We can see above that Millennials are increasingly buying online as they build families and need furniture for their residences, and that the home goods category has just 13% penetration online so far. With that being the case, Wayfair has a revenue opportunity in the tens of billions of dollars over time.

Source: Investor presentation

Last year, Wayfair took 38% of online home category spending growth in the US, which is pretty staggering to think about. These are the market share gains I'm so bullish on, and this is what a dominant competitor looks like. Wayfair is taking significant share in a rapidly-growing market that has a very long runway for future growth. What more could you ask for?

Wayfair has been, and remains, a US-focused business. However, that doesn't mean its business cannot be scaled worldwide. That presents unique challenges with assortment and logistics, for instance, but Wayfair is already on its way.

The international business is about one-sixth of the size of the US business, and produces negative earnings.

Source: Investor presentation

However, we can see that growth has been enormous internationally, and with Wayfair still very early on in its international expansion, this is yet another growth lever it can pull in the years to come. The principles of a wide assortment that offers convenience and value work anywhere, not just in the US, so the opportunity exists for Wayfair to eventually make its international business a long-term winner as well.

Other considerations

Wayfair has masterfully financed itself in the past, following a model that Amazon (AMZN) made famous wherein payables vastly outnumber and/or have longer durations than receivables. The idea is that you take longer to pay your suppliers than it takes you to get paid from customers, meaning you've got cash flowing in that you don't immediately have to use to pay your suppliers. The net impact of this is that the company ends up with what is essentially free financing as it floats suppliers' money to use for whatever purpose it chooses.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see above that Wayfair's cash conversion cycle - which is the metric we use to measure this sort of fund flow - has been hugely negative for years. Good retailers generally have a CCC near zero, or a few days above. Wayfair's CCC has been below -30 days for many years, meaning it has more than a month's worth of cash being floated for free, courtesy of its suppliers.

Why does this matter? It means that Wayfair is extremely capital-efficient, which has tangible benefits. This sort of CCC means Wayfair can spend supplier money buying more inventory than it may otherwise have to borrow. Borrowing isn't free, so Wayfair is essentially avoiding borrowing costs with its outstanding cash conversion. For a company that has years of growth investing to do, this will be critical as time goes on.

In addition, Wayfair is already exceeding many of its long-term targets.

Source: Investor presentation

The company's Q2 of this year was obviously boosted by pandemic demand, but its long-term targets are already being met or exceeded in a lot of cases. This is what I meant by saying growth has been accelerated by the pandemic; Wayfair is already ahead of where it could have ever dreamed of being at this point in its lifecycle, accelerating its share gains and allowing it to move up its growth trajectory.

The bottom line

There aren't many bulls on Wayfair here on SA and I can understand why; the valuation is hard to reconcile if you don't consider the growth runway. Wayfair has remained unprofitable on a GAAP basis for years, although it is slated to achieve a small profit in 2020, followed by an even smaller profit next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, look at the trajectory of this growth; this is what investors are buying when they buy Wayfair. There aren't many companies with an outlook like this, and given all the support the company's model has for long-term growth, which is being proven to work marvelously this year, I have little doubt this sort of growth can be achieved.

Buying Wayfair is not for value investors. Buying Wayfair takes faith that the model can continue to be scaled, that spending will continue to shift online, and that the company will continue to execute. I believe all of those things will happen, and thus, the valuation today simply doesn't matter. I think Wayfair is going a lot higher in the coming years and that $294 will have proven a bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in W over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.