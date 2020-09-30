It's been a tough few weeks for investors in the silver space as the Silver Miners Index (NYSEARCA:SIL) has slid more than 20% from its highs, but most miners are still up over 30% year-to-date. Unfortunately, for Excellon Resources (NYSEMKT:EXN) investors, this is not the case. While the Silver Miners Index is up over 25% year-to-date, Excellon is down 25%, underperforming its benchmark by over 5,000 points the past nine months. This relative weakness is likely due to the continued share dilution and industry-lagging costs at Platosa, made worse by the fact that Platosa's mined grades and resource grades continue to slide. Given the relatively short mine life at Platosa, high costs relative to the industry, and history of continuous share dilution, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Excellon Resources reported its Q2 results in August and had an unusually tough quarter with production suspended from April 1st to June 1st due to a government-mandated shutdown related to COVID-19. However, production has since come back online at a decent rate, with over 367,000 silver equivalent ounces produced in July and August combined. However, while a return to production and higher metals prices should allow for a much better H2 for Excellon, the investment thesis' problem is continuous share dilution. It's worth noting that this dilution has occurred with little progress from a production standpoint, and as the company's Platosa mine gets less attractive each year.

While the recent 5 for 1 share consolidation has hidden the bloated share count, we can see above that Excellon's share count increased by over 160% from 2015 to 2020. This has occurred at the same time that production has remained stagnant at roughly 2 million silver equivalent ounces [SEO] per year (2014: 2.04 million SEOs, 2019: 2.00 million SEOs), and the resource at the company's flagship Platosa mine has become much less robust. Share dilution of this magnitude is a necessary evil for explorers, as there's no way to grow a resource without continuously raising capital to continue drilling. However, for a producer like Excellon, this is inexcusable. This is especially true, given that the share dilution has not translated to higher production or an improvement in the current resource. We can take a closer look at the company's Platosa mine in Mexico below:

The table above displays Excellon's Platosa resource in 2014 at the top and the most recent Q1 2018 resource report at the bottom. At first glance, there's no reason to be overly concerned as the company has seen its measured and indicated [M&I] resource drop from ~10.46 million silver ounces in 2014 to ~8.56 million silver ounces in Q1 2018. Generally, it's to be expected that there will be depletion as the company is mining this resource, so a 17% drop in the resource in 3.25 years is pretty standard. However, the grades have taken a massive hit in the new resource update, with the silver grade dropping from 760 grams per tonne to 549 grams per tonne in the M&I category. The lead and zinc grades have also fallen sharply, translating to a drop in the silver-equivalent grade from 1,252 grams per tonne to 1,055 grams per tonne. It's also worth noting that the measured resource is now completely depleted, so we're relying on a lower confidence category of mining resources going forward (indicated vs. measured).

Some investors might argue that this isn't an issue as the company's current production rate of 2 million silver equivalent ounces per year leaves a long mine life here based on ~16.46 million silver equivalent ounces. However, the company has mined roughly 4.37 million SEOs since March 2018, with 2.0 million SEOs produced in 2019, ~1.45 million SEOs in Q2 2018 through Q4 2018, and another 925,000 SEOs produced year-to-date. Therefore, the current resource is not 16.46 million SEOs like it shows in the recent presentation, but instead, closer to 12.09 million SEOs as of the end of August. This means that there's barely six years of mine life here, and this estimation is based on resources, not reserves. I have arrived at the 2018 figure by subtracting the Q1 production results of 482,000 SEOs from the total 2018 production of 1.93 million SEOS.

This drop-off in grades wouldn't be the end of the world if mining were consistently coming in at the same levels as resource grades and trending up, but this isn't the case at all. As we can see above, annual silver and lead processed grades have been trending down for a decade now, slipping from 1,114 grams per tonne silver and 8.90% lead in 2009 to 490 grams per tonne silver and 4.75% lead last year. These grades are well below the estimated resource grades of 549 grams per tonne silver and 5.6% lead, suggesting that we have three issues:

Resource grades are decreasing. The resource itself is getting smaller. Mining isn't showing positive reconciliation with resource grades.

Therefore, I believe it's ambitious to assume that this mine will be in production past 2026.

There is good news, fortunately, and this is the fact that Excellon is working on cost reduction initiatives with the labor force reduced, and a new electricity contract in progress with a Mexican energy provider. However, while this should help costs at the mine, which have been atrocious (2019 all-in sustaining costs: $23.57/oz), I believe that the lower grades are likely to offset some of these benefits as we continue to see lower grades at Platosa. Therefore, while the cost initiatives should provide a short-term improvement to costs, and we might see all-in sustaining costs drop below $20.00/oz, the bigger issue for Excellon is the mine life and maintaining its current grades.

The other positive development that I'd be remiss not to mention is that Excellon has acquired Otis Gold, which has added a gold component to the company in a Tier-1 jurisdiction in Idaho. However, the Kilgore Project is at least three years out from production, given that it's only at the PEA stage, and there's no clear path to funding the project without further dilution. This is because Excellon will need a minimum of a $22.00/oz silver price to start producing meaningful free cash flow, and this is assuming the company can bring costs down below $20.00/oz in FY2021. The current initial capex for Kilgore is estimated at $81 million, and currently, Excellon has roughly $12 million in cash and is not generating free cash flow. In fact, net income has been negative for the past eight quarters, and it isn't easy to generate positive free cash flow at any mine with less than $9 million in revenue per quarter due to the fixed costs of mining.

Ultimately, my opinion is just one of many, and the most important opinion is that of the market. Unfortunately, the market seems to agree for the time being, as Excellon has been one of the worst ways to play the silver price for investors. As we can see in the chart below, Excellon continues to trade in a steep downtrend vs. the silver price, with no signs of this turning around currently. Therefore, for an investor trying to gain leverage on the metal by holding a silver producer, they are gaining leverage in the wrong direction by owning Excellon.

If we take a look at the company's technical picture, we can see that the C$5.70 level is a brick wall of resistance, and we've seen two weeks in a row of above-average selling volume since the stock tried to form a new base in the C$4.50 - C$5.00 range. Meanwhile, while the previous significant volume bars to the upside (green bars) look like significant buying, this is not the case at all. By looking at the weekly bars, we can see that this was indeed distribution as the stock closed well off its highs each week. Therefore, we were getting a rush of volume showing up only because sellers were finally able to get out of their positions, and it seems they took advantage of these higher prices to sell into the August rally.

As we can see below, Excellon is one of the few silver producers still in a long-term downtrend, while names like Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) made new multi-year highs this year. This suggests that this weakness for Excellon is company-specific, and funds would much rather be in names with a stronger investment thesis than bet on a short mine life and single-asset producer like Excellon. Given that we have multi-year resistance at C$5.70, I would view any rallies above C$5.50 before year-end as selling opportunities.

While Excellon Resources looks like a steal as a silver producer with a market cap of less than US$100 million, I would argue it's cheap for a reason. The stock has not generated any meaningful free cash flow in years, it has diluted shareholders at a rampant pace, and Platosa's mine life and grades continue to drop. Unless we can see a meaningful upgrade in resources at higher grades for Platosa, the investment thesis here is bleak as further share dilution will be needed to replace lower annual production at Platosa long term. Given the history of significant share dilution at unfavorable prices, the declining mine life at Platosa, and the relative weakness vs. the sector, I continue to see Excellon as an Avoid. While a rising silver price will lift all boats, I see Excellon as one of the worst ways to play the sector.

