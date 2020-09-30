The stock has the potential to reach $140 based on normalized earnings and an 18x PE multiple.

As Qualcomm (QCOM) hit my previous targets of $120, now is the time to review the potential for higher stock prices in the wireless chip giant. The company provides the leading wireless technology for 5G and has recently landed Apple (AAPL) and Huawei as royalty payers. My investment thesis isn't as bullish on the stock, though upside exists with multiple expansion similar to other semiconductor stocks.

Source: Qualcomm website

Normalized Numbers

My biggest point on a bullish thesis on Qualcomm was the path to normalized earnings of at least $7+. The company reported years of $4 EPS causing the stock to trade in the $40 to $60 range between 2015 and 2019. Now, the wireless chip company has signed licensing deals with Apple and Huawei to normalize earnings to the $7 range with a potential to reach $8 on 5G growth.

The biggest question is what Qualcomm can produce above this $7 to $8 EPS target. Analysts already have the company reaching a $6.40 EPS in FY21 and jumping up to $7.10 in FY22. The highest estimates are up at $7.27 in FY21 and $8.28 in FY22 suggesting some analysts are on board with the company actually reaching these logical EPS targets in the next couple of years.

Citi is bullish on Qualcomm due to multiple expansion potential with earnings growing above 40% by 2021. The market might "buy into" this concept of growth when the company is really just regaining customers due to invalid disputes over royalty payments.

Technically, the stock trades at 18x forward earnings estimates. The PE ratio is virtually in line with other semiconductor stocks such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

Data by YCharts

The initial upside is from Qualcomm generating the higher EPS where an 18 multiple on the $8 EPS target pushes the stock to $144. Citi has a target of $132, but the actual potential appears up to $144 based on a logical $8 EPS with Apple and Huawei both paying large royalties now.

Further Upside

Once earnings are normalized, the market will have to decide whether Qualcomm offers the growth opportunity in future years. The 5G business is expected to continue growth with the company obtaining 1.5x the content on 5G phones due to more complexity and winning RF front-end content. Unfortunately, though, this sector comes with EBT margins below 20%, so the additional content isn't as profitable as royalty fees.

The market expects to hit major 5G growth in CY21 and beyond. The company currently forecasts CY20 5G global handset shipments in the 200 million range for a global business with 1.8 billion device shipments. The general plan is for 750 million 5G handset shipments in CY22 leaving more than half of the market to still develop after growth of nearly 300 million handsets for the year.

Source: Qualcomm 2019 Analyst Day

Qualcomm has plenty of other opportunities in automotive, AI, and IoT. In total, the Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) is expected to grow from $65 billion in 2019 to $100 billion in 2022. Though, most of the growth is tied into complete 5G chip systems with a lot of these other growth opportunities lucky to reach double-digit annual growth.

The business definitely has the potential to grow beyond the $8 EPS target possibly achieved in FY21, but the opportunities aren't going to drive the stock higher. Investors should probably hone in on Qualcomm reaching a $140ish price target in the near term.

Once the COVID-19 impact returns to normal and the big royalty deals are officially back in the numbers, more research can be done on the potential for EPS in future years topping $8. For now, investors can just focus on the return to normal.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm at $120 isn't a huge bargain anymore. The wireless chip giant is heading back to normal EPS providing an opportunity for the stock to rally up to the $140 range for up to 20% upside here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.