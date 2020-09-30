Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is a $43 billion asset holding company. Through 15 wholly-owned bank subsidiaries and over 180 banking locations, Wintrust provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located throughout the greater Chicago MSA.

Wintrust also operates several non-bank operating subsidiaries that provide additional services, including insurance premium financing through First Insurance Funding Corporation, short-term accounts receivable financing through Tricom, Inc., residential mortgage origination and purchase through Wintrust Mortgage and wealth management services through three separate subsidiaries operating under the Wintrust Wealth Management name.

In the quarters leading up to the Great Financial Crisis, WTFC took a few proactive measures in order to limit its riskier credit exposure in hopes to limit future credit losses. While management did successfully ease up on the gas in time to have an “average” peak-to-trough credit cycle performance, that was a financial crisis and this is a sudden pandemic.

On a very fundamental level, while WTFC might have $43 billion in assets and $31 billion in loans, the premium finance loans makeup $9.2 billion of the portfolio and don’t really carry much credit risk. While PPP loans have hindered the net interest margin (NIM) as of late, I believe WTFC is at its economic cycle lows. Also, the bank's higher loan-to-deposit ratio and soon to fall deposit costs should limit the NIM from continually falling lower for any material period of time.

From a valuation perspective, in terms of price to tangible book value, we are basically at the 25-year low last experienced during the previous recession. While I am not advocating that the bank should double in price anytime soon, I do believe that this price is a prime opportunity to start buying at a once-in-a-decade low-level valuation. When the market does start to see some economic stability, I believe WTFC will be one of the best-performing banks due to its massively discounted price.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

While the overall revenue outlook looks a little muted from a NIM perspective, I would be remiss to remind investors that WTFC is one of the most asset-sensitive community banks. While valuation is low today, when interest rates start to work higher, WTFC is fundamentally one of the best set up to capture outsized yield curve assistance and see higher than average net interest income growth.

In the second quarter, the net interest income was up just slightly relative to the first quarter. While this might not sound very appealing, one must juxtapose these revenue results against the precipitous fall in NIM. Net interest margin experienced a 40 basis-point decrease in the second quarter to end the quarter at 2.74%. The yield on average earning assets was down 68 basis points, while the 36 basis-point drop in interest-bearing liability could only partially mitigate the NIM freefall.

While the bank has experienced some revenue headwinds in its net interest income, noninterest income has helped carry the revenue load. Mortgage banking was quite sizable and I would expect this trend to continue through the end of the year.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Even though NIM was more compressed than expected, strong loan growth helped support net interest income results to best the previous consensus expectations.

Going forward, while NIM could bounce around a bit from quarter to quarter, I would expect the margin to find its footing near current levels. WTFC has done a great job ringing out its balance sheet and trying to extend current relationships. In doing so, I would imagine overall growth is limited, but better than peer levels over the next few quarters.

Credit History

From the first quarter into the second, I was a little confused about how WTFC could have such limited loan loss provisions. In the first quarter, management appeared to have more optimistic economic assumptions than bank peers, but the second quarter's sizable provision appeared to play catch-up with the more negative macro outlook.

In the second quarter, the loan loss provision was $135 million, up more than $82 million relative to the first quarter (which was just $53 million). Management specifically noted the possible credit headwinds associated with the real estate price index and how that whipped around the bank’s CECL assumptions.

Source: SEC Filings

As one can see from the chart above, (from the second quarter earnings presentation) with respect to the Commercial Portfolio, more than 8.5% (or $1.7 billion) of the commercial portfolio has undergone a COVID-19-related modification. The most sizable loan categories were franchise (which is just quick-service restaurants) (33.8% of category loans) and retail commercial real estate (25.9%), both of which have turned more positive since local economies began reopening.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

While WTFC's overall level of loan deferrals is pretty standard, I would venture to guess that like F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), WTFC will have a very material positive update in the third quarter call. FNB recently stated:

As of September 15, 2020, F.N.B. reported second deferrals were $434M, or 1.8% of total loans and leases vs. $2.4B, or 10.3% of total loans and leases in deferral as of June 30, 2020.

While FNB and WTFC are very different banks, I would guess that deferrals are working in the same direction (down materially). As you can see from my modeling below, I am assuming that the loan loss provision is about $64 million in the third quarter (or down more than 50% from the second quarter). If WTFC does provide a material update like FNB just did, I would expect the shares to shoot higher since the credit landscape would be signaling an all-clear.

Conclusion

When thinking about WTFC, I do so in terms of the next economic growth cycle. It is abundantly obvious that the share price has had a very difficult 24 months. Remember, WTFC is one of the most asset-sensitive banks, and when interest rates go down - it gets hurt the most. However, when interest rates go higher, it will stand to benefit the most (relative to peer banks).

In my mind, the current valuation seems to assume that recent credit problems/deferrals continue to linger. While they very well could be, I would remind investors that the valuation is nearly at the lows it experienced in the last recession. WTFC has a very sizable fee income operation that should continue to perform well, even if the net interest income takes a little longer than expected to turn the corner and show material upside.

While I could be a little early, I don't see much downside from the current valuation. Historically, nothing has stopped cheap stocks from getting cheaper, but with respect to the last recession, one can see this discounted price doesn't stick around for very long.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.