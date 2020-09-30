If you take this view, how should you act in relation to AT&T's stock price?

Investors might want to treat AT&T's dividend like Social Security - icing on a cake that might not (but will probably) be around forever.

This said, it always makes sense to check yourself and consider alternative perspectives.

If I have any faith in AT&T's management, it's in regard to how they manage the company's dividend.

For the record, I'm not concerned about AT&T's (T) dividend. This sort of freaks me out because I tend to worry about everything. So why am I not worried about this?

Maybe I have finally heeded Tom Petty's words:

Most things I worry about never happen anyway

Here's my recent take on the situation at AT&T, specifically as it pertains to the dividend:

Just as you can categorize AT&T as a decent company and great stock, you can label it as not the most innovative, but incredibly well managed. And that's what really matters to a dividend growth investor. Up the innovation just a little and you might just have a great stock and a great company... Because a company that can competently navigate its balance sheet, even during unprecedented times, is a company you can count on to remain a dividend aristocrat. I walk away from the conference call and the company's recent comments 100% confident in not only a stable dividend, but a growing dividend.

Now, as an intellectual exercise, I'm going to make myself worry a little.

However, as I scour recent AT&T analysis on Seeking Alpha, I only find people who agree with me. They not only agree. They make strong cases.

Like Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurect in AT&T: Priced For A Dividend Cut That Isn't Even Coming:

The single most important factor that has allowed them to sustain their dividend amidst this recent turmoil is their very strong dividend coverage that averaged 162.71% during 2017-2019 and has held up well at 152.89% during the first half of 2020. Whilst many have worried about their net debt that still sits at a massive $152.023b, during the first half of 2020, they still produce a handy $3.953b of free cash flow to help deleverage.

And, of course, AT&T continues to do an admirable job navigating its balance sheet, particularly servicing its debt.

To top it off, the author I read most on Seeking Alpha, Regarded Solutions, comes in hard with the bullishness. He uses words such as "gift" and "rainmaker" in association with AT&T:

For AT&T, the share price is tantalizingly close to a 10-year low. That alone is remarkable since T has a strong balance sheet, great cash flow, and enough coming in to continue paying its debt as well as its dividend... With these are very basic fundamentals I would be hard pressed to make a negative case about the stock right now. Yes, we all know about the debt, as well as the missteps, but the company keeps moving along and the yield plus the share price are mouthwatering.

Isn't this exactly what the psychologists warn about?

You have an opinion. You're emotionally inclined to want to stick to that opinion. Therefore, you seek out information that aligns with your opinion. You read it. You like it. You confirm your opinion and move on with other, more important life matters.

I try to take it a step further and find opposing views. But the best I can find is a reasoned analysis on the nuts and bolts of how AT&T is structuring its debt. This still doesn't make me worry about the dividend.

Almost all of the prevailing bearishness focuses on the HBO Max failure and AT&T's relatively lame integration of Warner Media into its content and delivery family. I agree with all of these things, but they still don't make me worry about the dividend.

What's wrong with me?

It could be that I'm right. There's nothing to worry about.

But this is too easy of an answer. At the same time, life doesn't always require answers. Sometimes they don't exist, yet or ever. Often they exist, but we never find them. Best case, it doesn't matter and we dodge bullets. Worst case, we make mistakes and learn from them. You might not always have - or be able to have - answers, but you always should and can have a plan.

AT&T: The Stock Market's Equivalent of Social Security?

People say Social Security will run out of money. This isn't entirely true. Because it's a big political issue, it's also a fluid situation. As of the moment, the program will have depleted its cash reserves by 2035. This would lead to partial payments, rather than the outright absence of Social Security.

I'm not here to argue or even discuss Social Security.

Like AT&T's dividend, I don't worry about Social Security. I think politicians will figure it out. Why? Because it's in their best political interest. At some point, a president and/or a group in Congress will overhaul the system and "save Social Security." They'll be "heroes" or, at least, they'll market themselves this way. Or it won't need to be saved and everything will work out just fine anyway.

I don't know. I don't really care. The reason why I don't know and don't really care is because Social Security is a non factor in my personal finance and investing plans.

Scratch that. I care. My parents are on Social Security. But you know what I mean.

If I end up getting a check from the government each month when I'm in my sixties, excellent. I'll take it with a big smile on my face. However, I'm planning my present and future as if there's no such thing as Social Security.

I wonder, if to some extent, we should treat AT&T's dividend like Social Security. This is easy for me to say. I'm not in my sixties relying on a stream of dividend income and maybe some Social Security to fund my retirement. I have a different vision of how the next 40-50 (maybe 60) years of my life will play out. This makes it even more important to have a plan.

For me, at this moment, an AT&T dividend cut is an inconvenience. For other investors, it could be an unmitigated disaster. If AT&T takes any negative action with its dividend whatsoever, the stock price will tank. And it's hardly a good time to sell an even lower than it is now AT&T, especially if you bought the stock in the $30-$60 range. This triggers another worry.

This stock currently trends down. Yeah, man, total buying opportunity. I have been adding shares. What if I'm wrong? What if the stock keeps trending down? What if this is the beginning of the end? This is a big deal.

The more you think about, the heavier it gets. AT&T almost has a social and moral responsibility. I know. Investors make the choice to buy, hold, and rely on AT&T for essential income. But they made that choice and AT&T has an obligation to take these choices seriously. To accept the trust and faith investors put in the company and execute accordingly.

The federal government absolutely has this responsibility. While I don't put a public company in the same position, they're in the same ballpark. And I'd probably rather have a company in this sacred position than the government.

Anyhow...

I set out to devise a plan via this article. Turns out, I failed. I don't have a plan.

This is OK. You don't always need to have answer. But you need to go through the lines of thought I presented in this article (and others that I hope you'll bring up in the comments). Eventually, I need a plan that's more sophisticated than sticking with my present conviction. Though, I probably don't need this plan B at this very second, particularly if it's littered with questions and underdeveloped thought trajectories.

At the same time, my plan might just be my other investing activities. I recently opened a position in CVS Health (CVS). I sort of view it as the anti-AT&T. Management suspended dividend increases to pursue an ambitious growth strategy it appears to be executing quite nicely. If the stock follows and debt continues to stabilize, CVS could become what we all want AT&T to be. A growth stock and a dividend growth stock. A future dividend aristocrat.

Also, this is the beauty of Seeking Alpha. Let's use the comments to make one another better investors.

If you're bullish AT&T, don't just type "Long T" (though it would be funny if 605 people do this as a joke), take or, at least, consider the other side. If you're wrong, and all hell breaks loose, what's plan B?

If you're one of these people relying, heavily or some place close to heavily, on an AT&T dividend income stream, are you worried? What will you do if things suddenly change?

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.