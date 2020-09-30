Capital One is not a typical bank and the value proposition is likewise a little different; priced between more conservatively-run (and better-loved) banks and riskier names, Capital One's return potential looks good, but not extraordinary.

Investors are concerned about the possibility of another cut to Capital One's dividend, but a pause in the dividend is likely to be fairly brief given healthy capital and reserving.

If you doubt the impact of stimulus on the economy, at least in the short term, take a look at Capital One Financial’s (COF) August card data, wherein charge-offs and delinquencies for both credit cards and auto loans were lower than in the year-ago period… when there was no COVID-19 and the unemployment rate was around 3.7% (instead of the 8.4% in August). While the COVID-19 recession is by no means over, and there are still plenty of questions as to what future stimulus, if any, will look like, I would argue the odds are improving that these efforts will help “tide the consumer over” until the economy recovers, leading to lower overall loan loss rates than previously expected.

Capital One remains an odd sort of bank, and really more of a bank-consumer finance hybrid. While it does make commercial and consumer loans, cards dominate the business. Likewise, while the bank does have a deposit-gathering franchise, including both branch-based banking and online operations, the overall cost of funds is still relatively high. Appreciated for what it is, I do believe that Capital One is undervalued today, but that’s the rule and not the exception these days in the banking sector, and I can see some near-term volatility risk from credit risk and capital returns.

Is The Dividend Safe?

The short-term payouts from banks seem to have become something of an obsession for investors. Although Capital One’s capital position looks okay to me at this point, the Fed’s policy of basing dividend payouts on a running total of the prior four quarters’ net income could possibly lead to another cut and the risk of zero dividends in Q4 ’20 and Q1 ’21. To be clear this is not my base-case scenario, and with unemployment and credit trends tracking better than expected over the last quarter-and-a-half, I think it’s increasingly less likely, but it is still a risk that is in place for the next couple of quarters.

Credit And Reserves Look Okay For Now

A lot of what I say about Capital One’s near-term credit and capital position is going to carry the caveat of “for now”, as the business model is pretty sensitive to relatively small changes in assumptions. Along those lines, a lot of large industrial companies have been warning that the on-the-ground recovery isn’t looking as strong as the Street seems to be pricing in to stocks. So, if the economy is actually wobblier than believed, and particularly if there’s no additional stimulus, there could be some increased pressure in the near-term.

That’s particularly true in consideration of the fact we’re still early in this credit cycle – in the past, it has taken anywhere from five to nine quarters after the start of a recession for bank credit losses to peak, so I don’t think we really know yet whether any bank’s reserves are truly adequate.

What’s In the Cards?

Specific to Capital One, the bank exited the second quarter with a 6.7% reserve position (reserves to loans), which is good for about 48% of the Fed’s severely-adverse loss estimate. Cards are reserved to 11.3%, with 13.5% in the Capital One-branded portfolios (private label business is protected in part by loss-sharing arrangements). That card reserve is at 53% of the Fed’s severely-adverse estimate, but also higher than the 9.15% charge-off ratio Capital One saw in 2009 (the highest one-year ratio) and the 10.3% ratio seen in the first quarter of 2010 (the highest single quarter).

Looking at other card players, Capital One’s reserving looks appropriate. JPMorgan (JPM) has reserved a little more aggressively for card losses (12.6%), while Citigroup (C) is similar to COF at 11.5%. American Express’s (AXP) lower reserves (8.3%) make sense in the context of a lower-risk portfolio, though the lower reserving for Discover (DFS) (9.3%) is a little more puzzling to me. Among smaller players in cards, PNC (PNC) has been predictably conservative (15.3%), while U.S. Bancorp (USB) has not (10.1%).

As I referenced in the open, recent trends have actually been pretty good as far as credit goes, with consumers supported in part by stimulus efforts. Card charge-offs in the month of August were 3.74% - down from 4.18% the year-ago and below the 4.5% average of the last 10 years and the 4.4% average of the last five years. Compared to peers, Capital One’s charge-offs are a little higher than Discover, but better than Synchrony (SYF) and this is pretty typical. Delinquencies, too, are holding up, with August down more than a point year over year to 2.23%.

Corporate Still Has Some Issues

Outside of cards, commercial criticized loans have started to increase, with criticized C&I balances rising 75% qoq and CRE up 175%, for an overall increase of more than 91% qoq. At over 8% of loan balances, Capital One skews to the high side of criticized commercial loan balances, though Wells Fargo (WFC) and M&T (MTB) are higher still and the NPL/loan ratio is lower than average.

Capital One has reserved about 2.7% of its commercial loans, which is a bit light relative to the Fed’s severely adverse scenario, but not troublingly so. As has been the case for many banks, Capital One’s exposure to oil/gas lending (around 4% of the portfolio) has driven elevated levels of criticized loans, non-performing loans, and loan reserves.

Auto And A Little Perspective

I think it’s also worth noting that auto loan trends have been pretty favorable too. Charge-offs fell to just 0.2% in the month of August (down 130bp year over year), while delinquencies fell almost three points to 3.6%. At the same time, loan balances rose 10% year over year, as Capital One remains a very willing lender in this category (including subprime auto) at a time when many have exited the market.

I also want to talk briefly about Capital One’s underlying reserving assumptions. With economic assumptions that include 11.5% unemployment at year-end 2020 and 8.1% at year-end 2021, as well as no further government stimulus, I believe that Capital One’s underlying economic assumptions are among the most conservative/bearish on the Street. If readers are wondering about the other side of the coin, Citi and Regions (RF) are among the most bullish. In any case, with healthy reserves relative to past cycle losses and recent economic trends that look better than the underlying assumptions Capital One has based its reserves on, I’d say the bank is in good shape on credit.

The Outlook

While Capital One runs an unconventional strategy for a bank, it works for them. Capital One has to pay more for its funds, right now it has among the highest-yielding 36-month CDs, along with offerings from Synchrony, Discover, and Signature (SBNY), but it also generates very large loan yields (9.15% in Q2) and net interest spreads (5.8% in Q2) on the back of its card and auto lending.

Some analysts and investors are worried that management will look to accelerate marketing spending once it hits its “42 in 21” target (a 42% efficiency ratio in 2021), but I don’t believe management is suddenly going to lose spending discipline. I also find the concerns about increased tech spending to be misplaced – online services are a growth driver from Capital One (it has one of the top-rated apps) and I believe it’s more cost/capital-effective to invest in tech to drive growth than in physical branches.

As I said, I do see some risk to the Capital One story, and I can’t/won’t ignore the risk of another cut to the divided, though if that should happen, I believe it would be restored by mid-2021. A lot now rides on how the economy develops; I believe Capital One has been prudent, if not conservative, in its decision-making but you don’t know if you’re assumptions are adequate until they’re tested in the real world… and we’re going to see that over the next three to six quarters, I believe.

I expect Capital One to rebound after an ugly 2020, but I believe it will take four to five years to regain 2019 levels of profitability. I do believe Capital One can regain a low double-digit ROE over time, but certainly not in an environment of zero (or near-zero) rates. As is, I’m expecting a long-term core earnings growth rate of around 2%, with a high single-digit ROTCE next year and a double-digit number in 2022.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe Capital One is undervalued. At the same time, though, almost all banks look undervalued, and Capital One slots in between higher-quality/lower-risk names like JPMorgan and PNC and higher-risk/higher-return ideas like Citi. If you’re relatively bullish on the economy, I think Capital One has more leverage to outperformance, but if you’re bearish, this may not be the name for you given the risk of higher loan losses and more pressure on pre-provision profits in 2021 and 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.