For these reasons, we believe that SLV has finally entered the buy zone we have previously established near 21.50 and we expect to see an extended rebound in the iShares Silver Trust into the end of 2020.

Recent strength in the U.S. dollar has forced a substantial correction in precious metals, and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) has fallen by more than 25% since August 10th, 2020. An inability to pass new stimulus legislation in the United States has led to rallies in the greenback and gold prices have fallen to their lowest levels in two months. Since the first of September, the U.S. dollar index has risen by 3.1% and the iShares Silver Trust has fallen through important support levels near 22.90.

However, we believe that continued uncertainties related to economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic will continue to stoke the market’s safe-haven appetite and this temporary downside correction could help the iShares Silver Trust develop a more stable uptrend that results in new highs into 2021.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In several countries, the number of coronavirus cases is rising and this has led to unexpected lockdowns in multiple regions around the world. An alarming number of countries are now on the brink of a recession and this is why we believe that safe haven buying will put a firm floor of support under the market’s precious metals instruments.

Source: International Monetary Fund, BBC

So even though the recent declines might appear significant, investors must understand that the iShares Silver Trust has gained 27.76% on a YTD basis while the S&P 500 has gained just 2.1%. Overall, this tells us that the iShares Silver Trust is functioning as a much better safe haven in this post-pandemic trading environment and we see very little on the horizon that is likely to change the outlook for the remainder of 2020.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last three-month period, the iShares Silver Trust has encountered net flows of 1.07 billion. As we can see, most of the selling pressure became apparent after August 2020 but even these transactions were not enough to change the bullish trend for the period. Of course, this suggests that most of the momentum favors the bulls even though recent declines might seem to indicate changes in this trend.

Source: ETFdb

If we assess the fund’s net flows from the last six-month period, an even more impressive trend emerges. Over this period of time, we can see that the iShares Silver Trust has benefitted from inflows of 2.83 billion. In this context, recent declines in trend sentiment appear to be much less daunting because they show that this is much more likely to be a simple correction rather than a complete reversal in favor of the bears.

Source: Author via Tradingview

However, these fund flow activities also tell us that the temporary correction is likely over and that might now be an excellent time to re-enter from the long side. While the iShares Silver Trust has fallen through prior support levels at 23.10, it should be noted that longer-term changes in the market’s gold/silver ratio have also occurred. Ultimately, this suggests that silver-based assets could start to outperform counterparts like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and other instruments trading in gold markets.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Recent declines in the iShares Silver Trust have found support near a series of important technical metrics and this gives us another indication that this is a suitable time to open new long positions. SLV is now trading within close proximity to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the move from 10.86 to 27.39 (which is found at 21.07). We are already seeing an increase in buying activity in this area (resulting in the green daily candlesticks in recent sessions) and this could be early evidence of a reversal point after a period of decline.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In addition to this, we can see that SLV is gaining support near its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) but readings in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have not yet fallen into oversold territory. However, at this stage, we are very close to reaching into oversold territory and the combination of all these factors could be enough of a negative technical picture to make bearish investors reconsider new short positions.

If markets are able to find a footing in this region, investors might find opportunities near current price levels in the iShares Silver Trust. On August 26th, we wrote that “we must identify potential price zones that can be used to establish long trades once a bearish correction eventually takes place. Currently, I am looking at the $21.50 region as a potential base in the iShares Silver Trust and this could turn out to be a favorable area for new buy positions in the event that market sentiment begins to head lower.”

In this article, we went on to explain why this particular price level was chosen as a basis for bullish positioning: “Specifically, this area falls near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the March 2020 lows to the August 2020 highs. Additionally, we can see that there is a gap formation that was established in this area near the end last month and this suggests that the market could encounter a cluster of buying orders in this region in the event that bearish sentiment forces a downside correction in the iShares Silver Trust during the next few weeks.”

Considering the trend activity that has now been shown in the above charts, we can see that these confirmed forecasts have come to fruition. As a result, we have executed “buy” entries at these levels and we expect to see an extended rebound in the iShares Silver Trust into the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.