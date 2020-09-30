RIO could have an advantage over BHP because it seems to be in a better position to respond to winds of change.

BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto Group (RIO) are similar in some ways, yet different in other ways. Lately, both companies have come to depend more and more on iron ore for most of their earnings, despite the two having a diverse portfolio of products to fall back on. How this could become a disadvantage for BHP compared to RIO will be covered next.

Iron ore rules the roost

BHP released its earnings report for FY2020 not too long ago. FY2020 revenue was $42.9 billion and EBITDA ended up at $22 billion. Good numbers, but a closer look reveals a divergence in performance. While most segments registered a decline in earnings compared to last year, there was one exception. Iron ore was the only segment where EBITDA grew YoY as shown in the table below.

Iron ore topped the ranks with an EBITDA margin of 70%, way ahead of petroleum with 55%. Out of $22 billion in group EBITDA, iron ore accounted for $14.6 billion or around 64%. Copper ended up in second place with only 19% of group EBITDA. It's fair to say that iron ore was the star performer for BHP in FY2020.

FY2020 revenue FY2020 underlying EBITDA FY2019 revenue FY2019 underlying EBITDA Iron ore $20,797M $14,554M $17,255M $11,129M Copper $10,666M $4,347M $10,838M $4,550M Coal $6,242M $1,632M $9,121M $4,067M Petroleum $4,070M $2,207M $5,930M $4,061M Other $1,156M ($669M) $1,144M ($649M) Total $42,931M $22,071M $44,288M $23,158M

RIO has yet to release its annual report because its fiscal year ends in December unlike BHP. Nevertheless, the first half results from RIO portray a picture similar to that of BHP. Most segments declined with the exception of iron ore. Iron ore led all segments with EBITDA margins of 67.1%. Out of $9.6 billion in group EBITDA, iron ore contributed $7.7 billion or 79.85%.

H1 FY2020 revenue H1 FY2020 underlying EBITDA H1 FY2019 revenue H1 FY2019 underlying EBITDA Iron ore $11,465M $7,698M $11,208M $7,552M Aluminium $4,487M $925M $5,100M $1,127M Copper & diamonds $2,124M $670M $2,959M $1,213M Energy & minerals $2,331M $739M $2,539M $954M Other -- -- -- -- Reportable segment total $19,362M $9,640M $20,722M $10,250M

BHP has better margins than RIO, including in iron ore. RIO is more reliant on iron ore, despite having a wider range of product offerings. Both companies seem to be counting on iron ore to drive earnings in an otherwise deteriorating business environment. COVID-19 has no doubt played a role in all of this.

RIO vs. BHP

RIO and BHP are often compared and for good reason. It's not uncommon for someone to have to decide which of the two is the better bet. At the moment, the market seems to think that BHP is the stronger of the two and deserves to trade at higher multiples as shown below.

BHP RIO Market cap $131.9B $76.3B Enterprise value $145.5B $81.4B Revenue ("ttm") $42.9B $41.8B EBITDA $20.6B $17.9B FCF ("ttm") $8.8B $8.4B Trailing P/E 16.77 13.88 Forward P/E 12.95 9.94 Price/sales ("ttm") 3.11 2.39 Price/book 2.78 1.94 EV/revenue 3.39 1.95 EV/EBITDA 7.10 5.01 Dividend yield 4.18% 6.24%

Free cash flow is similar for both companies, but RIO has less debt to worry about than BHP with EV just $5 billion higher than market cap. Nonetheless, the market believes that BHP is the one with better prospects and is therefore assigned a higher value. BHP is the more profitable company with better margins and a more balanced portfolio.

Why RIO may have an ace up its sleeve against BHP

The earnings reports from RIO and BHP make it clear that iron ore is crucial to both. RIO and BHP source their iron ore from Australia, Pilbara to be more exact. Most of the iron ore production is headed to China, which consumes roughly two-thirds of global output.

However, Sino-Australian relations have deteriorated to the extent that China has begun imposing restrictions on the entry on imports from Australia. For instance, coal, barley and wine have all been affected. Iron ore has not, but it's possible that may change in the future. A previous article talks about this in further detail. Since then, the issue has become even more pressing for Australian companies, which includes both BHP and RIO.

If BHO and RIO are faced with Chinese export restrictions involving Australia, the latter may be in a better position to respond due to its ability to fall back on Simandou in Guinea, West Africa. The Simandou iron ore deposit is regarded as the world's largest high-grade iron ore deposit with iron ore content reaching 65%.

The Simandou deposit is divided into four blocks. RIO owns a 45% stake in blocks three and four with another 40% controlled by SOEs from China. Chinese companies are also reportedly involved in the consortium that seeks to develop blocks one and two. The heavy presence of Chinese companies in Simandou is an indication of how important the project is to China. Not only is China expected to provide the billions of capital needed to build the mine and related infrastructure, but it will also be the destination where production is headed.

Simandou could conceivably produce 100-150Mt of iron ore annually. In comparison, BHP's guidance sees FY2021 iron ore production at 244-253Mt. While Simandou's output is not expected to match that of Pilbara, the additional output could push the iron ore market into a surplus and depress prices. Additional mines in West Africa could aggravate the situation. Australian iron ore producers could find themselves in a situation where they are pitted against one another for a smaller slice of the market, creating potential winners and losers.

BHP itself acknowledges the likelihood that it may have to deal with competition from Guinea and West Africa in general. From BHP's latest annual report:

"In the second half of the 2020s, China’s demand for iron ore is expected to be lower than today as crude steel production plateaus and the scrap-to-steel ratio rises. At the same time, the likelihood of new supply of iron ore from West Africa has increased. This implies that it will be even more important to create competitive advantage and to grow value through driving exceptional operational performance."

It may only be a matter of time before iron ore from Guinea reaches the market. China could potentially get iron ore from Guinea and therefore need less from Australia. It would also come at a time when China may need to import less iron ore, which could make it a buyers market. RIO looks to be in a much better position than BHP to deal with such an eventuality. The former is planning to reduce its reliance on Australia, the latter has yet to do so.

Investor takeaways

BHP and RIO are both highly profitable mining companies. But a closer look reveals that their profit structure is lopsided towards iron ore. While the two companies supply a range of products, it's iron ore that offers the highest margins at the end of the day. Its ability to drive earnings is second to none for both BHP and RIO. It doesn't look like that's about to change anytime soon.

But the market assigns a higher valuation to BHP compared to RIO, despite both having about the same amount of exposure to iron ore. The sum of parts at BHP is seen to be in better shape than RIO. BHP is considered to be the stronger of the two mining giants. While RIO may have a bigger portfolio of products to offer, BHP has the better one. Remove iron ore and BHP would find it easier to adjust than RIO.

However, while all that may be true today, there may come a day when RIO is in a better position than BHP. This could happen if geopolitical issues forces a realignment in the iron ore industry. Recent changes in China-Australia relations could turn out to be a difference maker. China is seeking to reduce its imports from Australia and it's willing to invest billions to make it happen. Guinea is almost certain to become a new supplier of high-quality iron ore with Simandou, a development where RIO has an edge over BHP.

BHP also expects China to need less iron ore in the future, which is not welcome news considering the fact that iron ore has been the bright spot in the industry. Put all this together and you have a situation that could potentially disrupt the cash cow BHP has come to rely on for most of its profits.

RIO seems to have a roadmap to deal with the Chinese desire to reduce its iron ore imports from Australia. BHP is way behind in that regard. BHP deserves to be seen as the better company, but the day that RIO is in a better position may not be that far away. It's RIO that could turn out to be the better bet in the long run.

