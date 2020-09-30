What REIT Prices Should Be Now

We offer quantitative arguments that quality REITs in the Apartment, Net Lease, and Shopping Center sectors are substantially underpriced.

This article asks how much reduced future performance has been priced in by the market and whether this makes any sense.

There is one thing that most annoys me in reading analyses of REITs (or other firms) this year. It is when authors or commentators write as though income during 2020 is the most important element in evaluating that REIT.

Various writers seem to think that the value of any firm is directly proportional to their income in this present year. It is as though price to earnings or similar measures apply instantaneously.

This is an uninformed perspective. The fundamental basis of investment is the discounted value of the future cash flows it can generate over time.

Yet, in the discussions we see, there is so much focus on rent collection in the recent past. Considering that in most cases the rent shortfalls reflected temporary government shutdowns, this is among the least important aspects.

Current income is connected to some things that matter:

Insufficient income can trigger debt covenants that wreak havoc. Similarly, firms that have not handled debt maturities defensively can get into big trouble when income drops. How management handles present challenges provides clues about their capabilities and focus.

In contrast, income during a temporary pandemic is only weakly connected to value. We will demonstrate this through the lens of a few model scenarios.

Figure 1. Many investors seem to think that the pandemic has made their REITs or other stocks worthless. Source

Scenarios For This Pandemic and Recession

It is worth emphasizing that REITs tend to own the best properties in the most attractive locations in their sectors. In crises including pandemics, they will see fewer tenant liquidations and be able to more quickly lease empty space than landlords in less productive locations.

It is also worth emphasizing that many tenants who do "go bankrupt" will do so because they carry unreasonable levels of debt, not because their operations are unprofitable. These tenants will rarely liquidate. In good locations, these tenants will continue to operate and continue to pay rent.

Scenario 1. Those tenants of a quality REIT who were closed by government order all reopen and return quickly to enough profitability to cover their rent and pay back their deferred rent.

In my view, many more tenants will prove able to do this than the skeptics have proposed. Tenants operating childcare facilities seem likely to me to be in this category.

Consider also fitness centers. I cannot count all the speculative punditry crossing my screen along the lines of "people will be unwilling to take the risk of working out in gyms ever again."

In contrast, reports regarding fitness centers that have reopened have been much more positive than many would have believed. The following quotes are from this article:

While few gyms have been allowed to reopen at full capacity, most owners of facilities noted that the attendance restrictions haven't really hurt their business - nor has it changed the way they typically operate. Instead, keeping an eye on cleanliness has always been a priority for most businesses before and after the outbreak.

The article includes stories from many states. Here is one from a gym in West Virginia:

In February, Rachel Phillips and Rachel Paynter took over 1201 Crossfit in Elkins after serving as volunteer coaches there. After being owners for a month, we closed our business," Phillips said. Three classes were offered daily using the online conferencing app Zoom, and videos of classes were uploaded to YouTube for folks who couldn't join in live. With continued payments from members still enjoying the benefit of their services, albeit in a different way, "we didn't take a hit financially," Phillips said. "It was a scary time, but 1201's an amazing community. Customers were inquiring when the gym would be able to reopen, Phillips said. "We've had amazing attendance. We've had old members … come back," she said.

In Scenario 1, REIT valuations do not change at all. They remain worth whatever multiple of AFFO they were worth in early 2020.

Scenario 2. In this scenario, some fraction of tenants will close their doors permanently, so the REIT will need to lease that space to a new tenant or to repurpose that space. As is appropriate for quality REITs, the properties are taken to be in excellent locations, so that they eventually will recover their rents.

We will assume that between leasing the space and any modifications, this costs the REIT two years of revenue from those tenants. We will model this case on the pessimistic assumption that all those tenants who have not paid rent in August 2020 are in this boat.

Scenario 3. For this case AFFO and its rate of growth are permanently reduced. We will see how value depends on reductions in AFFO/share and its rate of growth.

It is important to realize that this takes much more than the loss of some tenants or a period of reduced rents. Instead it requires that properties become unprofitable and have to be disposed of.

The most likely candidates for this today are the weaker mall REITs. Otherwise permanent impacts will be felt by:

Hotel REITs if people permanently stop traveling

people permanently stop traveling Some apartment REITs if young professionals stop moving into cities

young professionals stop moving into cities Shopping center REITs and some net lease REITs if people quit needing childcare, stop wanting to frequent gyms, stop dining at local restaurants, and no longer want to go to movies

It is high season for the pundits of peril, and one can find articles and comments predicting all of the above. To my mind this is all silliness by those desperate for eyeballs or with insufficiently broad historical and sociological perspective.

Scenario 2: The Impact of Temporary Earnings Loss Is Surprisingly Small

The fundamental value of an investment is the discounted value of the cash flows that accrue to the benefit of the shareholders. This accrual may come as dividends, via buybacks of stock, or through investment in the growth of the firm.

In a previous article, I discussed at more length the mathematics of REIT valuation. An equation that captures the value as a multiple of AFFO mathematically is here:

In this equation, the AFFO/share for the immediate past year is the Initial AFFO. The symbol gr is the growth rate of AFFO/share and dr is the discount rate demanded by the investor.

The Sigma in the final term on the right is a mathematical notation that tells one to keep adding terms to the sum, first setting n to 3 for year 3, then to 4 for year 4, and so on indefinitely. These later terms become smaller for later years, because those cash flows are more heavily discounted.

We can use this equation to see the impact of economic conditions, if they become bad enough that a REIT generates zero AFFO for a year or two before returning to its previous level. The curves in Figure 2 show this.

Figure 2. Impact of lost income on value of a REIT. Source: author calculations.

We consider a REIT that has sustained a 5% growth rate of AFFO/share. This is solid performance but some REITs have done much better. The curves in the figure show how the value of this REIT depends on the discount rate (returns) demanded by the investor. Typical numbers are an investor discount rate near 10%, giving a value of 21 x AFFO.

The upper curve shows the steady valuation (Scenario 1). The next lower, dashed curve shows the valuation if AFFO is zero in year 1. One obtains this by dropping the term labeled "First Year" from the equation above. That makes a 6% difference.

If AFFO is also zero in year 2, one gets the next lower curve, 12% below the nominal value. One obtains this by dropping the terms labeled "First Year" and "Second Year" from the equation above.

We have seen the prices of REITs (and many other firms) drop a lot more than that this year. Many REITs are priced at values corresponding to half or less of their 2019 AFFO/share.

No amount of temporarily lost income can justify the substantial price decreases of apartment, net lease, and retail REITs in the market this year.

What the Data Say for Scenario 2

Figure 3 shows some relevant numbers. These are based on representative quantities for the various costs.

Figure 3. Impact of September 2020 rent collections on AFFO, if they lasted a year. Source: author calculations.

If the level of rent collected in September 2020 were to persist, then Apartment and Net Lease REITs would still generate more than 90% of their 2019 AFFO.

Looking at Figure 2, and assuming that this rent comes back within a couple of years, such REITs are today worth more than 95% of what they were worth in February. In contrast, they are priced today at roughly 70% of their pre-crash highs.

Examples include Independence Realty Trust (IRT), AvalonBay (AVB), STORE Capital (STOR), and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). These typically have more than 35% of upside if they restore their former AFFO and growth rate within a couple of years.

If one believes Scenario 2, Shopping Center REITs are even more underpriced. They will generate about 60% of their 2019 AFFO while they find new tenants, as you can see in Figure 3. This implies (Figure 2) that they are today worth well over 90% of their pre-crash high. But they are priced at near 50%, or less.

Examples include highly regarded REITs such as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG). These have at least 80% upside if they restore their former AFFO and historical AFFO/share growth rate within a few years.

This kind of market over-reaction is old news. One can reliably make money when it occurs.

What Would Justify Today's Valuations

Now we look at Scenario 3: permanent loss of earnings or growth. There are two ways to reduce the value of a REIT by long-term changes in performance. AFFO/share can drop, or the growth rate can drop.

Using the equation above, one can put together Figure 4. It corresponds to a REIT valued before a recession at a 5% growth rate and 10% discount rate.

Figure 4. The combination of decrease in AFFO/share and future growth rate that produces the decrease in value for each line. The lines, from top to bottom, correspond to a reduction of 33%, 50%, and 67% in value. Source: author calculations.

If one looks across these curves for a 5% growth rate, one finds that the AFFO must drop by the amount of the decrease in value. For example, the AFFO must drop 50% for the value to drop 50%.

This is intuitively obvious. Half the cash has half the value.

One needs the math to account for changes in growth rate. If, for example, the (long-term) growth rate of AFFO/share drops to 1%, the value drops substantially. In that case it takes the full pre-recession level of AFFO to sustain the value at half what it was before the recession.

It is important to remember that this is NOT a reduced growth rate for only a year or three. This is a permanent, long-term change.

For those REITs mentioned above, the market is pricing in some combination of substantial and permanent loss of AFFO and reduced growth. I consider this vastly overdone for these reasons:

None of these REITs grow primarily by organic internal growth of rents.

The Shopping Center and Apartment REITs grow more by redevelopment, development, and capital recycling.

The Net Lease REITs grow more by accretive investing and by capital recycling.

The Shopping Center sector in particular has been through some challenging years. Year 2020 is finishing the process of flushing out the remaining weak sisters among the tenants.

Most REITs in this sector have greatly upgraded their locations and their overall portfolios since the Great Recession. They have also improved their debt management.

In addition, they all emphasize tenants in sectors resistant to e-commerce. It is unfortunate that some of these tenants are not able to avoid being shut down by governments during pandemics. But if you think this makes a huge difference in value, go back and reread Scenario 2 above.

The combination of these factors is certain to lead to very strong growth of AFFO/share for these REITs after the present recession.

If you seek very strong investment gains on a timescale of a few years, join me in investing in these three sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, STOR, REG, FRT, IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.