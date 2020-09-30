85 Equity Dividend Boosts In September From Barron's

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five in this collection of top-yield ten dividend-boosted dogs showed 41.02% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. The little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled the September pack.

Closed-End Investment Companies with nineteen hikes, and Financial Services companies with eighteen, and Real Estate with sixteen showed the most increases for the past four weeks.

Increases for the period ranged $0.00007 per month by ITUB, to $0.66481 semi-annually by PTR, and ranged upward from 0.2% by WPC, to 135.7% by QIWI.

Barron's Weekly lists stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data. Here is your dogcatcher 8/31-9/28/20 rundown for 85 equities proclaimed those five-weeks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your August 31 to September 28 combined data from Barron's for 85 dividend-paying equities as supplemented by analysis powered by YCharts as of September 28.

Watch this space (as ongoing uncertainty festers) for those implacable corporations raising payouts in the face of wavering popularity as measured by stock prices.

Incidentally, 58 of the top 85 September dividend stock hikers met or exceeded the dog catcher buy criterion of dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than the single share price: ICMB, HIHO, NYMT, SCM, IFN, RC, FTF, CIF, MFV, SBR, MMT, EVA, CQP, APAM, BGFV, CNQ, MFC, MCR, DDF, PTR, RVT, EDD, NRZ, RWT, DEX, EVF, AVAL, CRT, TEI, UBA, EFT, UBP, NRIM, PBT, QIWI, VICI, STOR, TD, MSD, SU, EFL, HTA, BBD, BBDO, FMN, NFG, BKSC, ITUB, MTEX, EVGBC, DRD, GNTY, FMAO, VCIF, CWH, AEF, BTG, ISTR.

All 19 Closed-End Investment Company Funds showed dividends from $1k invested producing income greater than their single share price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 22.24% To 85.84% Net Gains For Ten Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Posted August 31 to September 28

Three of ten top stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these boosted dividend dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 28, 2021, were:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB) was projected to net $858.43, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 135% greater than the market as a whole.

PetroChina Co Ltd (PTR) was projected to net $594.75, based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) was projected to net $577.25, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 84% above the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) was projected to net $355.41, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) was projected to net $323.29, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL) was projected to net $292.91, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) was projected to net $291.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% under the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) was projected to net $236.72, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% lesser than the market as a whole.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was projected to net $223.62, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

W. P. Carey (WPC) was projected to net $222.35, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 39.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Source: photodog.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Dividend Boosted Equities Showed Top Broker Estimated Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Top Dividend Boosted Equities By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 8/31 to 9/28/20 by yield represented four sectors and closed-end funds.

One of two representatives from the financial services sector placed first, Investors Credit Management BDC (ICMB) [1], the other financial firm placed third, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) [3]. A lone industrials sector representative placed second, Highway Holdings Ltd. (HIHO) [2].

Thereafter, two real estate companies placed fourth and sixth - New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [4] and Ready Capital Corp. (RC) [6].

Four closed-end investment companies placed fifth and seventh through ninth - India Fund (IFN) [5], Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) (7); MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) (8); MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) (9). Finally, one representative from the energy sector placed tenth, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [10] to complete the top ten September dividend boosted stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten September Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 16.82% To 71.05% Upsides With (31) No Down-Siders Detected

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 41.02% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks To 9/28/21

Ten top dividend-boosted dogs assembled over five weeks, 8/31 to 9/28/20, were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten dividend boosted dogs screened 8/31-9/28 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors and CEICs.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Boosted Dogs (32) Delivering 34.81% Vs. (33) 24.68% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 28, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 45.29% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 35.54%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of 8/31-9/28/20 were: MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF); New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT); Highway Holdings Ltd (HIHO); Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB); MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV), with prices ranging from $2.29 to $5.23.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of 8/31-9/28/20 were: Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Franklin Limited Duration Trust (FTF); Ready Capital (RC); India Fund (IFN); Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), whose prices ranged from $8.40 to $28.94.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the complete listing of all 85 Equities selected for publication from the Barron's Weekly lists of August 31, September 7, 14, 21, and 28 sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: photodog.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.