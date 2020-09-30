Plains has also cut back so it is unlikely to deliver the growth that we were hoping for, but it should still deliver some.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States and one of the most well-known. This is a sector that is quite well-known among the investment community for paying out very high distribution yields and Plains All American is no exception to this. The sector has also seen its units get demolished by the market, and some of the firms in the industry, including Plains All American, have slashed their distributions in response to the weakened industry climate. With that said though, the market has the company’s units priced as though another cut is coming, so this may provide us with an investment opportunity.

As just mentioned in the introduction, Plains All American is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts 18,000 miles of pipelines throughout the United States and Canada, as well as having 140 million barrels of liquids storage capacity:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As might be expected, this extensive network reaches to every major basin in North America with the exception of the Marcellus shale. This highlights the fact that Plains All America focuses on transporting liquids as opposed to natural gas. This is important because those midstream companies focused on transporting liquids have been hit much harder than diversified entities like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or firms focused on handling natural gas like MPLX (MPLX). This may be because oil prices have fallen much more severely than natural gas prices in the wake of the pandemic.

Fortunately though, Plains All American’s business model insulates it somewhat from commodity price fluctuations. This is because the company makes most of its money by charging a fee for each unit of liquids that moves through its pipelines or each barrel of liquids that it keeps in storage. This is why these companies are frequently referred to as “toll roads.” As we can see here, only a very small percentage of the company’s cash flow is affected by commodity prices:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As already noted though, those midstream companies that are focused on liquids have been more affected by the industry downturn than natural gas-focused companies despite the fact that the basic business model provides insulation against commodity price fluctuations. This is due to the midstream company’s dependence on volumes. In an effort to protect their balance sheets, many upstream companies operating in North America’s various shale plays have cut back on drilling and completions activities. As I explained in a previous article, one of the problems with shale wells is that they have a very high decline rate, so shale companies need to keep drilling in order to maintain, let alone grow, their production. As we can expect, production in the nation’s liquids-rich basins would quickly decline. This naturally has a negative impact on liquids pipeline volumes.

Fortunately, Plains All American does have some protection against these volume declines. The company performs its transportation and storage work under long-term contracts with its customers. These contracts often include minimum volume commitments, which is a minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through Plains’ pipelines or pay for anyway. This helps to provide at least a baseline level of revenues and cash flow that helps to support the distribution. Naturally though, these commitments do not cover every single barrel of liquids that the company handles, so a volume decline will still hurt the firm. This is why we saw its adjusted EBITDA decline in the second quarter:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Plains All American Pipeline

The company also has a facilities segment in addition to its pipeline operations. This business provides services such as natural gas processing, which is necessary to remove the impurities from natural gas before it can be consumed. As natural gas has held up much better than oil has, this unit has not suffered from the same weakness that the pipeline unit has. As we can see here, the unit’s capacity usage has remained reasonably stable over time despite the pandemic this year or the energy price collapse in the middle of the decade. This has allowed the unit to maintain a stable cash flow over time. This helps to showcase the stability of Plains’ business model.

Plains All American does have a significant risk, though, with its customers. This makes sense since the contracts that the company has with its customers are not worth very much if the counterparty cannot remain solvent. As I have pointed out in the past, there is certainly a risk that some of the weaker players in North America’s shale industry will not be able to survive in the current environment. Thus, it would make sense to look at the balance sheets of its customers. Here is the summary:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can clearly see here, about 85% of its 100 largest customers are either investment-grade or have a line of credit from a bank ensuring that the company will honor its contractual commitments to Plains All American. These 100 customers account for fully 90% of the partnership’s revenue. This is the kind of thing that we like to see because investment-grade companies are unlikely to default on their contractual obligations because they will want to protect their reputations and their strong credit ratings. Thus, we can conclude that the majority of the company’s revenue is quite safe.

One thing that many midstream companies have done in the aftermath of the pandemic-induced energy price decline is cut back on their growth spending. This is in direct response to upstream companies making similar cutbacks in an attempt to preserve their balance sheet strength. This reduced production growth projections, and so there is no longer a need for some of the growth projects that these companies were planning to construct. As there is no point in constructing a project that nobody wants to use, midstream companies have also cut back. Plains All American is no exception to this as it has reduced its capital spending budget by $850 million or 37% since the start of the year:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

This spending cut will of course mean that Plains All American will not be able to produce the growth that we were expecting last year. This may be a good thing, though, as it will help the company remain financially strong. Plains All American does have some growth potential, though. One of the biggest projects that the company is working on is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, which stretches from Wink, Texas (in the Permian basin) to Webster, Texas (near Houston):

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

The Wink-to-Webster pipeline is a 36” liquids pipeline that is capable of transporting approximately 1.5 million barrels per day. This makes this a fairly sizable pipeline that will help support the overall development of the Permian basin. One of the biggest problems hindering the development of this highly rich basin is a lack of takeaway capacity. In short, the companies operating in the region do not have the ability to get all of the produced resources to the market. This pipeline will thus help to alleviate this problem when it comes online. This is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, so we can expect it to exert a positive impact on Plains’ revenue at that time.

As is the case with most midstream companies, Plains All American boasts a rather impressive distribution yield. At the current unit price, the company yields 12.22%. Unfortunately though, the current distribution is much lower than what it was earlier this year as Plains All American reduced its distribution earlier this year in order to preserve its capital:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Before we make an investment in the company, we want to make sure that it will not have to make another cut. This is because such cuts both reduce our income and usually cause the unit price to decline. The usual way to do this is by looking at the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash generated by a company’s ordinary operations that can be distributed to the common unitholders. In the second quarter of 2020, Plains All American Pipeline had a distributable cash flow of $0.41 per common unit, but it only pays out $0.18 per common unit. This gives the company a coverage ratio of 2.28x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable, but I usually like to see this figure over 1.30x to add a certain margin of safety. As we can see, the company is generating far more than it needs to cover its distribution. Thus, the distribution appears to be reasonably secure.

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline has clearly been affected by the weakness plaguing the energy industry. This has weakened the company by reducing its volumes. However, it does appear to be taking the steps that it needs to in order to weather the climate today. This is the kind of thing that we like to see as it will help boost the company’s ability to survive until conditions improve. In addition, Plains retains some of the growth potential that it had, but admittedly it will likely not deliver the growth that we had been hoping for. The company’s current distribution appears to be secure, though, and the current yield is rather appealing in the face of low interest rates.

