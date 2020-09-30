Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of wide-moat companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. Following our latest coverage of biotech giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), we decided to assess another leading pharmaceutical company, Pfizer (PFE), to see whether it fares favorably in our shareholder value focused framework.

In light of Buffett’s teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let’s jump into what makes Pfizer an interesting candidate today.

So what’s the story with Pfizer?

Pfizer ranks as one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, with annual sales of over $50 billion last year. Using this enormous scale, Pfizer is able to pour an incredible amount of money into R&D, helping it to retain its competitive position and to defend against the inevitable patent losses. Or at least, that should have been the case, but things folded out differently in the past decade. Under the leadership of Ian Read, aggressive cost-cutting initiatives bled out Pfizer’s R&D pipeline, which was severely inefficient and underfunded at the time. These missteps (coupled with ill-advised acquisitions) left a mark, hurting the firm’s long-term prospects, given the importance of continued investment into innovation in this sector. As a consequence, Pfizer failed to come up with new, meaningful blockbuster drugs, while at the same time it faced a significant LOE (loss of exclusivity) cycle, a combination which led to shrinking margins and a slowly melting top line. 2019 marks the end of an era with former blockbuster, Lyrica also losing its patent protection.

Under the new leadership team, the company wishes to transform itself from a diversified pharmaceutical enterprise into a focused, innovative biopharma company to achieve durable organic growth. This evolution took its biggest step forward when management announced plans to combine its off-patent established drug portfolio (called Upjohn) with generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL), creating a new global pharmaceutical company with nearly $20 billion in revenue. At the same time, Pfizer’s pipeline seems to be improving with several successful recent drug launches, with the immunology and vaccine segments looking particularly appealing. On top of all that, while the potential success of Pfizer and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine could provide a further upside potential, the race for a preventive solution is highly competitive, and visibility regarding clinical success and regulatory approval is limited for the time being.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm’s operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, “It's Earnings That Count”: The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm’s accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore, is the stability of the company’s cash generation.

Pfizer posted low single-digit growth in operating cash flow during the past decade, with significant fluctuations during this timeframe. While on the surface, the underlying business looks fairly capital-light (with CapEx amounting to ~12% of OCF on average in the past decade), significant investments in R&D (more than 18% of sales in 2019) and acquisitions are also essential to ensure the company’s long-term survival and should thus be treated as capital expenditures. That being said, Pfizer passes our first criteria regarding stability, as the company managed to remain free cash flow positive over the period. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: Is A Wide-Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company’s moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a “good” company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus “moaty”.

Let’s start by looking at the chart: Pfizer’s EVA Margin has averaged ~6.1% over the past decade. This number is not bad on its own, but the trend is what’s alarming in this case: the EVA Margin has slipped from the 12-15% region, all the way to 2.9% as of today, showcasing a prime example of why we don’t like investing in pharmaceutical companies. As Pfizer faced several patent expirations on its high-margin prescription drugs, lower-margin generics started to make up a significant chunk of the company’s revenue, since the firm’s unsuccessful pipeline and questionable acquisitions could not replace the earnings streams of previous blockbusters. This unfavorable shift sent the EVA Margin into a downward spiral, and the most recent patent cliff of Lyrica made things even worse (for the time being). In conclusion, the existence of a wide moat is just barely supported by the numbers in the case of Pfizer, as the EVA Margin levels of the past stand in stark contrast to Pfizer’s recent underwhelming shareholder value creation capability.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework’s equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Over the past decade, Pfizer has generated an average of -0.6% EVA Momentum, driven by a massive collapse in its EVA Margin while also producing a decade of negative top-line performance. This sluggish achievement lags far behind the broader market, as the long-run average for the 50th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is a positive 0.4% percent. It is readily apparent by the negative compound average EVA Momentum, that the reinvested capital failed to deliver incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders, clearly reflecting the poor execution on the capital allocation front, that resulted in Pfizer’s deteriorating product portfolio.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, Pfizer deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective, even though it is currently struggling on the quantitative front. The firm’s patent-protected drugs bear strong pricing-power, enabling Pfizer to generate returns on invested capital in excess of its cost of capital, while also giving some time for the company to bring the next generation of pharmaceuticals to the market. Furthermore, Pfizer holds a relatively well-diversified product portfolio, with the company’s largest product, Prevnar, representing just over 10% of total sales. Additionally, the sheer size of the company enables an efficient distribution channel and massive economies of scale in drug manufacturing. Also, Pfizer’s established product line produces a sufficient amount of cash flow to fund the immense costs of drug development, which we believe will allow the company to retain its competitive position and enable it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company’s debt profile, Pfizer has an S&P Credit Rating of AA- with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 39%, while the company’s ability to generate consistent cash flow should provide ample room to continue enhancing its pipeline of blockbuster drugs going forward. That said, Pfizer’s credit rating has been put under review following the Upjohn spin-off announcement, as the move reduces Pfizer's product diversity and tilts its focus on innovative pharmaceuticals, reflecting greater risk due to associated R&D uncertainties and volatility on the back of patent expirations.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework’s Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company’s overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Pfizer, the company’s mid-tier return on capital and its lackluster EVA profit trend result in a middling, 53rd percentile Profitability Score, while its moderate volatility metrics coupled with an encouraging financial strength make for a 44th percentile Risk Score against all global companies. As a result, the company’s composite Quality Score stands at a mediocre 54 as of today, as the metric yet again collapsed following the 2019 Lyrica patent cliff. With that being said, the 5-year average Quality Score of 70 paints a better picture of the company’s long-term capabilities, yet the volatile nature of the underlying business (relying on patent-protection cycles) is clearly reflected in the EVA framework’s quality assessment.

As a final verdict, Pfizer’s dominant position as one of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies is overshadowed currently by the rapidly deteriorating EVA fundamentals, while the new CEO’s strategic steps seem to steer the company back in the right direction. Despite all the mistakes of the past, Pfizer passes our operational criteria, and its wide-moat rating seems warranted both from a qualitative and a quantitative standpoint (although the latter is on a less robust footing compared to truly exceptional companies, thus Pfizer might be a valid pass at this point for investors with a pronounced emphasis on quality).

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, the incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Pfizer in the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Pfizer’s operations require a relatively low level of reinvestment at first sight, with CapEx averaging ~12% of OCF over the past decade. It is important to note, however, that due to the nature of the biopharma industry, acquisitions and significant investments in R&D are also essential to ensure the company’s long-term survival and should thus be treated as capital expenditures. In the case of biopharma companies such as Pfizer, the EVA framework helps in multiple ways to paint a clear picture by properly charging for the capital tied up in the series of acquisitions, while also capitalizing R&D spending and amortizing it over 10 years, instead of immediately expensing it. Conventional financial statements can distort the company’s true economic state, but EVA shows the underlying truth.

And that truth is anything but encouraging in the case of Pfizer, as the company’s significant R&D spending (amounting to ~15% of revenue over the past decade) failed to deliver any meaningful growth in EVA, on the contrary, the company’s EVA fundamentals have deteriorated over the past 10 years (marked by a dreadful -0.6% EVA Momentum over the period). Thus, returning to growth has become the key narrative of Pfizer’s new CEO for setting capital allocation priorities for the company, as we will outline in this section.

Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $140.6 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to a net of $146.7 billion (or 104% of FCF), signaling management’s unquestionable commitment to return all of Pfizer’s free cash flow to shareholders.

Share Buybacks

Returning excess cash to shareholders in the form of buybacks was not an uncommon practice at Pfizer, as the firm repurchased an aggregate of $76.7 billion worth of stock in the past 10 years, reducing the number of diluted shares outstanding by a whopping 30% over this period. Yet, under the reigns of the new leadership, share repurchases were halted in 2020 in favor of investing in growth opportunities of Pfizer’s Biopharma business - a move we consider highly prudent in light of the sluggish EVA fundamentals of the firm (especially that the announcement was made in the pre-pandemic era). Here’s what management had to say when asked by a somewhat surprised analyst in light of the company’s generous past on the repurchase front:

The reason why we don't do share repurchases right now is because we want to make sure that we maintain very strong firepower to invest in the business. The past was a very different Pfizer. The past of the last decade had to deal with declining revenues [...] We couldn't invest [in the business] and create higher value. Now is a very different situation. [...] The Company is going to have best-in-class top line growth, revenue story starting from now, from the separation of Upjohn.” Source: Albert Bourla, CEO, Q4 2019 Earnings Call

In terms of shareholder value creation, it is always crucial to assess whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of Pfizer, the elevated level of repurchase activity in the years between 2011 and 2013 happened at a compelling valuation measured by the Future Growth Reliance. However, management destroyed a significant amount of shareholder wealth with the ill-advised buyback spree in 2018-2019, with the FGR ratio sitting at the upper end of its historical scale. While the metric has currently been skewed by the deteriorating EVA generation capability of the company, the enhanced level of buyback activity in the 2018-2019 period seems hardly justifiable in light of the eroding fundamentals of the underlying business.

Dividend

While dividends form a significant pillar of Pfizer’s shareholder returns, it is important to note that “Big Pharma” is far from a safe haven for investors expecting a steadily growing income over time. Pfizer’s past is anything but immaculate in this regard as well, with the company’s $68B Wyeth deal leading to a massive, -50% dividend cut back in 2009. Although Pfizer’s payout has been increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 8% ever since, the upcoming divestiture of the Upjohn segment yet again brings some complexity to the overall picture. While management reassured shareholders that following the closing of the transaction, the combined dividend dollar amount of the remaining Pfizer and the spin-off company Viatris will equate to Pfizer’s level of payout prior to closing, it would require investors to hold on to the low-margin off-patent portfolio dumped by Pfizer in the deal.

That said, Pfizer’s management continues to believe dividend payments to be important to the overall investment thesis, thus targeting an increase in payout over time supported by the newfound organic top-line growth of the remaining business, citing:

In 2020, financial guidance [...] assumes no new share repurchases and we will focus instead on increasing the dividend and investing in the business during this period of growth.” Source: Frank D'Amelio, CFO, Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Acquisitions

Large M&A deals in the pharmaceutical segment are not uncommon thanks to the unique nature of this industry. Extremely long and expensive development processes paired with the expiration of patents on blockbuster drugs mean that it is very tough to achieve sustainable, long-term organic growth only through drug development efforts. The purchase of another company with its own drug portfolio and pipeline can be a reasonable way to save time and money, while also reducing risk. With that being said, value creation is rarely achieved in large deals, as the risk for overpayment is significant, while the integration of these acquisitions tend to capture most of management’s efforts, leaving less focus on innovation.

Pfizer’s most recent, 11.4$ billion acquisition of Array can be considered as a bolt-on deal in terms of size (as opposed to large and transformative M&A transactions that always come with inherent integration and overpayment risks), with a price tag that also seems reasonable for the acquired assets. The acquisition also makes strategic sense, strengthening the growth trajectory of Pfizer’s innovative biopharma business via Array’s strong oncology portfolio. The deal is also one of the first major moves by Albert Bourla (who took the reins as CEO in January 2019), besides the decision to merge Pfizer’s off-patent Upjohn unit with generic drugmaker Mylan, in an effort to place the remaining business in a stronger position to grow top-line sales.

Pfizer’s past decade is, however, far from immaculate on the M&A front, starting with the questionable strategic fit of its 2015, $17 billion takeover of Hospira, the leading generic medicine producer for hospitals (an overpriced deal with a far-from-bulletproof rationale, as spinning off the generic segment was already in the cards for Pfizer at the time). In the subsequent year, Pfizer yet again paid a lofty $14B price to acquire Medivation (an innovative cancer-focused pharmaceutical company), just to become a “cautionary M&A tale” of the industry shortly after, as pipeline expectations did not seem to materialize.

It is worth noting at this stage, that the company’s two gigantic M&A attempts of the past decade (it’s 2016, $160B Allergan deal and it’s 2014, $118B AstraZeneca (AZN) takeover) luckily failed to go through, saving shareholders from a potential disaster as these mega-deals almost never work out in their favor. Nevertheless, we expect Pfizer’s new leadership team to be more cautious on the M&A front than the somewhat improvisational, reckless track record of their predecessors.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm’s market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Looking at the chart of Pfizer, it becomes readily apparent that the market continues to give credit to the eventual rebound of the company’s once stellar operational performance, by essentially pricing the same level of EVA generation capability following the deterioration of Pfizer’s EVA fundamentals. As the FGR metric (numerically sitting at 25% as of today) is currently skewed by the sluggish performance of the underlying business, comparing it to historical average FGR levels makes little sense. Instead, we model the conservative fair value of the “New” Pfizer as a standalone company using the $41.6B midpoint guidance for 2020 sales, coupled with an EVA Margin of 8%, which we believe will be attainable after divesting the low-margin Upjohn segment. We assume there is zero EVA growth baked into the share price (an FGR of 0%), to remain on the conservative side. When factoring in the $12B cash consideration from the spin-off, the “New” Pfizer’s standalone fair value comes in at around $32 per share. Adding an estimated $2 per share value of the spinoff company for Pfizer’s shareholders, we arrive at a conservative fair value estimate of roughly $34 for Pfizer’s shares based on EVA fundamentals. (Our calculation excludes any potential earnings from a COVID-19 vaccine, as uncertainties remain extremely high.)

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar’s valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Pfizer a low uncertainty rating with a $42.5 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

With the stock currently trading at $36.17 as of September 29, a 4-star rating is warranted, implying that Pfizer’s shares are modestly undervalued based on the research firm’s analysts. It is worth noting, that our conservative fair value estimate of $34 falls in line with Morningstar’s 5-star threshold, which we believe still wouldn’t provide enough margin of safety considering the uncertainties related to the “New” Pfizer's pipeline risk.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As visible on the above heat map, Pfizer is a neutral investment candidate in the quantitative EVA framework, as the company provides a fairish trade-off between quality and valuation (while we also believe the currently depressed quality ranking will significantly improve for the “New” Pfizer). Although the company’s wide-moat rating seems warranted at this stage (yet the borderline quantitative rating is certainly alarming), the ongoing patent litigation and pipeline risk, coupled with the acquisitive nature of the industry would require a steep discount for us to feel comfortable with initiating a position. Our conservative entry price target falls in the sub-$30 range (well into Mornignstar’s 5-star band, implying a dividend yield of 5%), giving us a sufficient margin of safety below our EVA-based fair value estimate of roughly $34, thus Pfizer is a pass for us at current levels.

One more thing

