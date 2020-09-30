If you moves past the barrage of negative headlines and nuclear fallout from the Hindenburg report, I would argue that we are in the 2nd inning of this story.

Through the first three quarters of 2020, this year can only be described as auspicious when it comes to the returns that I have generated for my personal account (PA as it is colloquially referred to in the business) and my Second Wind Capital readers. For context, I am up 65% YTD while having maintained upwards of 50% to 75% in cash since the last week of June 2020. In fact on Seeking Alpha's free site, I have shared what turned out to be a number of doubles and a few multi baggers thus far in 2020. However, outside of taking what turned out be a really smart 20% loss in Macy's (M), the only other black eye for me this year has been my 5% sized bet in shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA). Given this 5% sized bet with a cost basis currently in the low $30s, I have been closely following the latest developments and fall out from the Hindenburg report. It is utterly amazing how much media attention and negative press this ongoing story has generated since September 10th.

In today's piece, I want to shed light on another angle that largely has been glossed over and might have been completely overlooked by many readers. On Nikola's board sits Jeff Ubben. Unlike a Bill Ackman, Jeff isn't frequently on the media circuits sharing his latest and greatest ideas. As a result, he is much lesser known to the average main street investor. However, Jeff's long term track record and returns can only be described as remarkable and firmly place him in the upper echelon of hedge fund movers and shakers. For context, Jeff cut this teeth and made it through the rigorous interview process at Fidelity, including the ultimate gatekeeper, the Fidelity legend - Peter Lynch - and went on to run Fidelity's Value Fund for eight years. He left Fidelity in 1995 to go onto his next adventure and spent five years at Blum Capital, a Merchant Bank based out of San Francisco, where he learned about corporate boards and did his Jedi Knight training before launching his activist fund, ValueAct. ValueAct was founded with $100 million of capital seeded by the Fisher Family (the founders of The Gap) and Jeff's own capital.

For perspective, Jeff is well respected in the sophisticated circles he moves in. Back in 2014, Jeff gained a corporate board seat at Microsoft (MSFT) despite owning less than a 1% stake. To crack the code and land on Microsoft's board is no small feat and speak volumes. Oh, and by the way, MSFT shares have only gone from $37 at the beginning of 2014 to $207 per share, as of yesterday. According to recent media reports, ValueAct has averaged roughly 15% per annum, net of fees, since inception circa 2000. The company currently manages roughly $16 billion.

Per the financial press, this summer, it has been reported that Jeff left ValueAct to start Inclusive Capital Partners to focus exclusively on socially responsible investing. And by the way, Jeff has teamed up with Lynn Forester de Rothschild (yes, the German Banking Family Dynasty with origins tracing back to the mid 18th century).

Incidentally, as of August 5, 2020, Inclusive Capital owned north of 20 million shares of Nikola.

Source: Sec.gov

Amidst the storm of negative press, on September 17th, Jeff actually gave interviews to the Financial Times and Bloomberg, where he said "It's My Fault" for going public too soon. However, perhaps in the collective mobs' rush to indict Nikola, the other side of the story has gone unnoticed and largely unreported. Moreover, we live in an age of crass sound bytes and ugly speech, look no further than last night's Presidential debate in Cleveland. Therefore, the pendulum has swung so far that the pursuit of thoughtful and deliberate discussion has been overshadowed. Other than pushing a short position and an agenda, why has so much proverbial ink being spilled on Nikola in such a compressed time frame?

If you actually read Jeff's interview and past commentary, the goal is build out the hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem. Spawning a new industry is hard and full of stops and starts. Many companies and competitors are at risk of being display, so they too have a vested interest in seeing Nikola fail before they get out of the starting gates. If you take a step back, arguably, we are in the top of the 2nd inning when it comes to Nikola and ultimate outcome is unknowable. Similar to Apple (AAPL), Nikola is a software and design company that will outsource a lot of the hardware from other third party experts. If you think about the iPhone, Apple's genius is the design and the software. The components are sourced via an elaborate network of third party suppliers. Prior to designing its own chips, Apple outsourced almost of the iPhone's components. Again, they own the software and design.

To the credit of SA's Clark Schultz this was the first piece of news that wasn't expressly negative. Bravo, Clark.

As for the Trevor haters, he is long gone. His vision was recognizing that EVs and clean energy transportation was the future, well ahead of the market. Because he has the initiative to develop and strike partnerships and collaborations with the industry pioneers like Bosch, CNH, and Hanwha he was rewarded handsomely, at least in the form of equity. He will really only convert that paper wealth to cash if Nikola's business succeeds.

If you read Clean Energy Fuel's Q2 2020 earnings transcript you learn, via its CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Littlefair, that the size of the diesel fuel market is 35 billion gallons per year. We are talking about a massive addressable market. And given the massive wild fires in California, Oregon, and Washington, and the action by California to ban fossil fuel vehicles by 2035, there is an arms race for this clean energy transport prize. It is only a matter of when, not if as alternative fuel transportation and clean energy aren't going away.

Ironically, I read so much about Nikola's valuation and yet its total addressable market and the future growth rates for its potential business are off the charts.

If you think like a long term investor, like a Jeff Ubben, I am reminded by Bill Miller's brilliant foresight buying Amazon (AMZN) after it declined nearly 95%. I under estimated Bill Miller once, years ago, and I will never make that mistake twice. Per this IBD article, at least at the time of publication, Bill's average cost basis on Amazon was $5.84 per share.

If Jeff and Nikola can successfully weather this media storm and get past Trevor Milton's unforced errors, it is possible Nikola could go up 10X over the next five years. Again, Amazon dropped 95% from its all time highs at one point.

Finally, it is super obvious to me that many members of the billionaire class, I am talking the true movers and shaker, the people that control serious wealth and influence are making it their Northstar to solve this climate change crisis, regardless of politics of the day. This billionaire class views this as an existential threat to mankind and wants this to be their legacy, their defining cause, such that the history books shower them with praise and foresight for saving the world. Rightly or wrongly, this is crystal clear to me. And just look at the $40 trillion of ESG assets. That money need has to put to work.

Incidentally, Jeff Ubben will be speaking today's Delivering Alpha Conference around 11:30am.

Putting It All Together

If you are short shares of Nikola, I suggest that you might want to study up on Jeff Ubben and Rothschild family because they are on the long side of this trade. If you think you they are dumb money then you are sadly mistaken. I urge farsighted investors to challenge themselves to move past the nuclear fallout from the Hindenburg report and the negative media barrage of reporting, and I would argue that the ultimate outcome of the Nikola story is unknowable. Moreover, given the projected growth rates and total addressable market for building the hydrogen fuel cell ecosystem it is pretty reckless and short sighted to conclude that this game is over for Nikola. As Jeff said in his recent September 17th interviews, do you really think Nikola hoodwinked Bosch, CNH, Hanwha, and General Motors (GM)?

