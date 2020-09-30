My estimated five-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you growth with the increasing senior citizen population and the approval of a vaccine for COVID-19.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by $0.01 to $0.67 in 2020 and is fully covered by the AFFO and presently has a yield of 8.9%, which is great.

Omega's management has shown for the last few years that they know how to sell and buy better-skilled nursing care facilities than they have and grow the company.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a buy for the monthly income investor that also wants some possibility of future growth. Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest skilled nursing care facility companies. The management of OHI has proven by past results that it can sell weak properties and buy new properties that have higher rents that increase the FFO. The stock comprises 7.14% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The present price has the potential to go up 33% when the COVID-19 virus is controlled.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Omega Healthcare Investors has a poor chart. The company's stock price has done nothing exciting for the past four years until the pandemic hit, and a lot of bad press was published about nursing homes. This has created an opportunity to buy OHI at a good price with the potential for a gain of over 30% when the pandemic is controlled.

Fundamentals and company business review

The poor OHI total return of 21.17% compared to the Dow base of 54.12% makes Omega Healthcare Investors a poor investment for the total return investor, but the high steadily increasing income keeps OHI as a buy at the present price. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $12,600 today. This gain makes Omega Healthcare Investors a good investment for the income investor looking back, which has future growth as the senior citizen population continues to grow, and the COVID-19 virus is controlled.

Dow's 57 Month total return baseline is 54.12%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Omega Healthcare Investors 21.17% -32.95% 8.9%

Omega Healthcare Investors does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. OHI has an above-average dividend yield of 8.9% and has had increases for 7 of the last ten years, making OHI a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend is frozen at $0.67/Qtr. while the company fixes the problems created by the virus and some of its operators. The AFFO covers the dividend and has been growing slowly with the hope of increasing the dividend in 2021. The five-year average payout ratio is high, at 88%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company and maybe increasing the dividend.

I also require the CAGR from now on to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. My five-year forward estimated CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Omega Healthcare Investors can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong management of the company properties. They know how to buy and sell properties and make a profit.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. OHI misses this guideline. OHI is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $7.1 billion. Omega Healthcare Investors 2020 estimated FFO cash flow at $26 million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth while it gets over the downdraft from the virus.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. OHI's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with an estimated target price of $40, passing the guideline with a possible gain of 33%. OHI's price is below the target price at present and has a low forward price to FFO ratio of 10, making OHI a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth potential, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak, but the above-average growing dividend makes OHI a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes OHI interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more skilled nursing care facilities are required with the senior citizen population growing, and the income is great.

I don't have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on August 5, 2020, Omega Healthcare Investors reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.04 at $0.80, compared to last year at $0.77. Total revenue was higher at $256 million more than a year ago by 13.8% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $38.85 million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late November 2020 and is expected to be $0.80 compared to last year at $0.78, a slight increase. The last two years have been flat because of operator problems. Still, the great management of OHI has corrected the problem by selling some properties and reorganizing others to new operators. FFO has started to grow again and easily covers the $0.67/Qtr. dividend with the hope of a dividend increase in 2021. OHI recently announced a write-down for the 3rd quarter of $140 million, but this will not have a significant effect on the FFO.

Omega Healthcare Investors is one of the largest operators of skilled nursing care facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Omega Healthcare Investors is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company provides lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities, rehabilitation, and acute care facilities. The Company's leases include triple-net leases, which require the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

The graphic below shows the geographic diversity of the company properties, giving some protection from local storms, the COVID-19 virus, and state regulations that could hurt the AFFO.

Source: 1st quarter earnings call slides.

Overall, Omega Healthcare Investors is a good business with a 10% estimated CAGR projected growth as the United States senior citizen population grows going forward, with the increasing demand for OHI's services. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in the next few years.

From the 2nd quarter earnings call. The dividend is easily maintained by the FFO available for distribution at $0.76 compared to the present $0.67 dividend. The Federal Government has also given the skilled nursing facility industry regulatory and financial support during this pandemic. The company is also taking advantage of the low-interest rates to refinance some of their debt at lower interest rates with a $400 million 10 year swaps with an interest rate of 0.8675%. They have no significant bond maturities until August 2023. For the second quarter, they collected 99% of the rent and mortgage interest payments except for Daybreak.

This shows the actions of top management for the continued growth of the Omega Healthcare Investors business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. OHI has good growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. Added new properties are driving the growth to their existing portfolio of 959 locations with 96,000 beds.

Conclusions

Omega Healthcare Investors is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with its above-average dividend yield of 8.9% and fair total return potential. Omega Healthcare Investors is 7.14% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. OHI will be held in the portfolio and trimmed when it reaches 9% of the portfolio. OHI portfolio percentage is being limited in the portfolio since it does have risks of the government making changes to its payment schedules for Medicare. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly-priced, and the present OHI entry point is fairly priced when looking at the future market for skilled nursing care after the virus vaccine is approved. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and fair total return in the skilled nursing care business, OHI may be the right investment for you.

