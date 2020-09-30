Image source

Restaurants have been perhaps the most impacted sector I can think of throughout 2020. Their stores were legally barred from being open in a lot of cases - and for months at a time - in unprecedented action to fight a horrible virus. That has shifted consumer behavior for obvious reasons, but interestingly, the stock market has revalued some of these companies as though a full recovery is not only possible, but inevitable.

One example is coffee behemoth Starbucks (SBUX), which has recovered to pre-crisis highs after a very unpleasant, pandemic-driven selloff. The stock had a slow but steady rally from its relative bottom at $70 in June to $89 a couple of weeks ago, but it looks to my eye like this rally has run its course.

First, there is a double-top at $89, formed in early-September and mid-September, respectively. That should provide some level of resistance if there is a rally to that point, and it corresponds exactly with the prior relative top made just before the March selloff at $89. That top was also a new, lower relative high, so the bottom line is that I think $89 will be stiff resistance, and difficult to overcome.

Then there's the matter of relative strength, or lack thereof, in this case. The restaurant index has been predictably weak this year, although there have been winners and losers, certainly. Starbucks, for its part, has been middle of the road against its peer group, indicating that we have an also-ran sector and an also-ran stock within that sector. With what I see as resistance at $89, combined with a lack of relative strength, I think Starbucks will struggle to rally from here.

In addition, I think the company has revenue challenges in front of it, which I'll discuss below.

Return to normal? Not so fast

As I mentioned, Starbucks appears to be priced as though a return to its prior growth trajectory is an inevitability, which I simply don't believe is the case. Here's what investors were buying with Starbucks prior to, and since the pandemic hit.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2019 showed strong, steady revenue growth as Starbucks continued to execute upon its strategy of more stores and higher comparable sales. This has worked for many years and has rewarded shareholders accordingly.

However, revenue is taking a multi-billion hit this year, followed by a very ambitious rebound that is targeted for next year. Analysts currently expect $28 billion of revenue next year after $23 billion this year, which is not only a huge gain year-over-year, but would represent a new all-time high for Starbucks.

Keep in mind the fiscal year begins for Starbucks in October, and with so many states still under work-from-home, virtual schooling, and other protections, the idea that a fiscal year that is beginning now will be anything close to normal is a bit laughable in my view. Starbucks has been busy reopening its stores, but that is only part of the equation.

Starbucks relies upon people stopping in while they make their morning school run, on their way to work, as a break to get out of the office, etc. With those trips no longer necessary in large portions of the country, and the risk we'll see a second wave of infections force more closures, I think Starbucks is very optimistically priced right now.

Indeed, we can see just how optimistic the analyst community is today with comparable sales estimates.

Source: TIKR.com

Starbucks has been in the low- to mid-single digits in comparable sales in recent years, which is pretty solid. This year is supposed to see a 14% decline followed by a staggering 22% gain next year. Keep in mind that this fiscal year starts in October and will therefore contain a significant amount of closures within it; the idea that Starbucks will find 22% in comparable sales gains is simply difficult to believe. We are so far from normal in the US I cannot understand how anyone can be this bullish on a company that needs you to show up to a physical store to generate revenue.

The other problem is that Starbucks has a lot of margin rebuilding to do. Below, we have earnings before taxes, as well as that number as a percentage of revenue, for the past few years and fiscal 2020 and 2021.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see EBT margin peaked a couple of years ago, and even next year, when conditions should be normalized according to revenue estimates, EBT margin will only be on par with fiscal 2019. This will make it more difficult to boost earnings back to pre-crisis levels because it takes more revenue dollars to make the same amount of profit.

Part of the problem, as we can see below, is mushrooming interest expense.

Source: TIKR.com

Starbucks has boosted liquidity during the crisis, but the rise of interest expense began a couple of years ago. Interest expense was $81 million four years ago, but is going to be 5X that level this year. It should be higher still next year. These are significant dollars we're talking about the company having to earn to hand over to creditors, and it is apparent Starbucks won't be able to simply wait for a normalization in the economy to produce a normalization in earnings; I'm afraid it is more complicated than that.

The bottom line

The thing is that investors appear to believe that the situation we see below with past growth will simply pick up next year where it left off. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem realistic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consumer habits have been broken during this pandemic, and while I don't know whether people will ever return to offices in the numbers and frequencies they did before, that is undoubtedly a risk. If you work at home, are you going to make a point to spend 30 minutes of your morning leaving your house just to go to Starbucks? Spending 5 minutes on the way to the office makes sense; the former option makes decidedly less sense. I think Starbucks will see some form of a demand shift lower due to permanent or semi-permanent changes in consumer behavior. I'm not saying Starbucks is doomed, but its growth curve has been shifted lower.

The thing is that the stock is being priced like nothing has changed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are going for 31 times next year's earnings, and 26 times 2022 earnings. Those are steep multiples for a company facing a very uncertain future, and are generally in line with historical multiples. But keep in mind that historical conditions were nothing like today, and I think the stock needs a discount for that. We don't have it, so I see the stock as overpriced.

I'd be interested in Starbucks much lower, but at today's price, I see it as pricing in far too much recovery with so much uncertainty still hanging around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.