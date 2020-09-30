The price of silver may rise 30% or more over the next year due to its momentum tendencies as well as market volatility.

As you can see in the following chart, the Invesco DB Silver Fund (DBS) has recovered decently over the past few trading sessions, erasing some of the losses seen over the past month.

It is my belief that now is a strong time to buy silver. I view the fundamental situation as very bullish at this point and the recent pullback in the price of silver looks like a strong buying opportunity.

Silver Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take a look at the recent performance of silver.

The past few weeks have been quite volatile for silver with the price of silver sitting down around 17% from the highs established in early August. However, from a year-to-date perspective, the silver bulls are still sitting on profits with gains in silver seen of over 35%.

From a technical perspective, silver is currently in the midst of a prolonged pullback with price recently finding support at the ascending trend line as well as the support zone established in early August. Based purely on the chart, silver is fairly bullish at this point. There are a few reasons why this is the case. First off, the fact that silver has found support at a prior region of support signals that the overall trend is likely still intact. Additionally, silver finding support at the ascending trend line reinforces this theme of continued upside.

And the second reason why I believe silver is poised to switch into bullish momentum over the next few days has to do with the prolonged bearish momentum evidenced by the MACD turning negative for nearly two months at this point. I’ve gone back and looked through historic data and it is very rare for silver to have a prolonged downswing in momentum for this length of time. In fact, I can only find one instance over the past 2-3 years of silver seeing this degree of bearish momentum and silver found a bottom within the next few trading sessions. In other words, markets tend to switch between bullish and bearish momentum and we’ve been in a sustained bearish phase for a bit too long as compared to market history, likely indicating that in the short-run, we are going to see some uplift to the price of silver.

This said however, I believe that fundamentals should serve as the primary catalyst for a trade. My personal view is that the best trade ideas are derived from fundamental analysis and that technical analysis can serve as giving entry and exit guidance around a firmly-established fundamental theme. At present, I believe there are a few key fundamental relationships at work that suggest silver will head higher.

The first of these relationships is the clear momentum tendencies present in the price of silver. Silver is a very interesting commodity in that it frequently exhibits momentum – that is, periods of strength are followed by periods of strength.

This chart shows the average 1-year return in silver over the next year, given a certain 1-year trailing return in the commodity. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the year-over-year gain in silver hover in the territory of 20-35% (depending on when you calculate it).

It’s tempting to look at the above chart and extrapolate the average return as the expected return for the future, but I believe investors should understand the limitations of this data. This data shows the average return over a certain time period given a set of conditions. This average means that there were data points above and below the average. Also, there have rarely been periods in which silver has seen this type of strength over this timeframe which means that we are dealing with a small number of data points.

This said however, I do believe there is a very clear relationship: past performance is generally indicative of future performance – provided the past performance is positive. In other words, when it comes to trading silver, investors tend to chase positive returns which actually end up delivering positive returns on average. For example, based on prior returns, the last 50 years of data would say that on average we can expect the next year to deliver 30-70% in return to shareholders. I personally would rather target a more conservative return and be pleasantly surprised, but the data does suggest that at minimum we can expect a 30% return over the next year based on momentum.

This said however, there are a few additional studies which suggest that silver is headed higher, but at a more conservative pace. One of these studies is the level of the volatility index, or the VIX.

The VIX is called the “fear gauge” in equity markets and for good reason. It is a calculated value derived from the price of options on the S&P 500. Investors tend to buy options as protection when the market is falling which leads to the VIX rising while the market declines.

The key thing to note for silver investors is the clear and unmistakable relationship between market volatility and the returns in silver: as market volatility climbs, investors seek safe assets like silver. This search for safety actually ends up leading silver prices higher over the year following surges in volatility.

The key data points to consider here is that we have recently seen the VIX rise to nearly 40.

In early September, we witnessed a pop in the VIX which brought its level into the 35-40 bucket of the study. Historically speaking, silver rallies by an average of 32% in years following this sort of market volatility. Interestingly enough, recent selling has brought silver down about 17% from this point which implies that buying at these lower levels may enhance this average return.

I am bullish silver based on these fairly clear fundamental studies as well as the prolonged pullback in price. This said, we need to examine DBS before giving a trade recommendation because methodology is very important when it comes to commodities.

About DBS

When it comes DBS, it is actually a fairly complex ETF. What I mean by this is that while the most popular silver ETFs like SLV tend to be holding the physical commodity, DBS is not only holding futures, but it is dynamically rolling and shifting exposure across the futures curve.

Prior to getting into this dynamic roll piece, let’s discuss the key limitation of holding silver futures. When it comes to the silver markets, the forward curve is almost always in what is called contango, or futures priced above the spot level of the commodity. To see this relationship at work, here is the silver futures curve with the contracts held by DBS.

If you examine this prior curve, you’ll notice that silver’s futures prices tend to increase in a fairly lockstep and reliable pace.

If you get into the numbers and calculate the annualized percent differential between the current spot price of silver and the futures deliver prices, you’ll find that there’s a fairly clear relationship which actually reliability correlates with the cost of borrowing (give or take a few basis points). The reason for this is that for the most part, the futures prices for silver are determined by the cost of borrowing plus or minus and fees or benefits associated with the physical storage of silver. This essentially means that the silver futures curve reliability is in contango almost all of the time – and this degree of contango correlates closely with the interest rates for borrowing and storing.

The issue for silver futures holders is that as time progresses, these futures contracts converge towards the spot price (since the interest rates decline in relation to time). This means that in general, if you’re holding silver futures, you will lose money from this convergence to the tune of the cost of borrowing and benefits or costs of storing. At present, this is in the ballpark of 2% per year. This is why silver funds that invest in the physical commodity have appeal – they are avoiding this roll yield issue associated with a futures position

DBS is following the DBIQ family of rolling indices which means that it is attempting to dynamically shift exposure across the curve to mitigate roll yield. For example, it is currently holding silver all the way out in May of 2021. However, since silver is fairly reliability priced and the annualized rate of convergence will generally be the borrowing cost plus/minus a few basis points, I don’t see the benefit to this dynamic rolling methodology.

All said, DBS is likely going to trade higher over the next year because it is holding silver. Its methodology is a bit complex in that it is shifting exposure across the curve to minimize roll yield, but I don’t see key benefits associated with that at this time.

Conclusion

Silver is currently forming a pullback in its larger-term trend which suggests that now is a good time to buy. The price of silver may rise 30% or more over the next year due to its momentum tendencies as well as market volatility. DBS has a dynamic rolling methodology which I don’t view as a strong addition to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.