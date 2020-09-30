Following Dover's (DOV) virtual investor meeting, which disclosed some encouraging progress within Pumps & Process Solutions (specifically Biopharma), I think DOV shares are at least worth considering as a recovery play.

Some notable growth drivers include its exposure to faster-growing end markets, along with its M&A success. On the latter point, I would highlight management's track record of successfully integrating bolt-on acquisitions as key. With valuations also reasonable and management continuing to drive structural cost outs near-term, I think DOV shares have upside from here.

Near-Term Update Implies a Positive H2 2020 Outlook

The overall Q3 trajectory is moving in the right direction, with QTD results pointing toward the upcoming quarter exceeding initial forecasts. While management did re-iterate its fiscal 2020 guidance for adjusted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $5.00-5.25 ($4.16-4.41 GAAP), its commentary essentially raised expectations toward the upper end of the range.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

For instance, management specifically called out the Q3 top-line trajectory improving relative to Q2, with positive product mix and strong execution on cost control measures within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, leading management to expect to exceed internal forecasts for Q3.

However, trends do appear to be somewhat mixed across end-markets. Despite the robust activity in above-ground retail fueling, heat exchangers, Biopharma, and medical, areas such as marking coding, food retail, and vehicle aftermarket have lagged. On the other hand, longer-cycle businesses like plastics & polymers and can-making are tracking in-line, with management citing limited customer deferrals thus far.

In sum, demand conditions are improving but are not quite back to "normal." But the signs are positive - orders are improving from Q2, bookings are higher than forecasted with the book-to-bill above-trend at over 1x in August. The backlog also remains higher on a Y/Y basis, which should give investors plenty of confidence heading into 2021.

A Closer Look at the Growth Drivers Within Pumps and Process Solutions

The Pumps and Process Solutions was the key focus of the event, with the resilience of the segment through COVID-19, a particular highlight. The segment top-line fell c. 6% Y/Y organically in 1H20, outperforming the broader -10% Y/Y company-wide decline. The segment has also maintained solid c. 23% EBIT margins and c. 35% recurring revenue through recent years, making it the standout performer within the DOV stable.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

Having c. 35% recurring revenue, in addition to mid-teens organic growth, is a key positive because the segment benefits from significant replacement demand and a sizable stream of parts and services. Essentially, after the initial installation, almost two-thirds of the demand subsequently comes from maintenance and equipment repair and replacement.

But there are several growth drivers to take note of as well. For instance, the exposure to the Biopharma and medical end-market, sized at c. $200 million in organic and inorganic sales, presents a key source of future growth. While the biopharma business is less than 5% of total DOV revs at present, the expectation is for the contribution to triple in the future.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

Even beyond a COVID-19-induced surge within Biopharma, DOV also participates in other end-markets, all of which stand to gain from secular trends. These include thermal management, which should benefit from growth in data centers and electric vehicle infrastructure.

To this end, I see DOV's acquisitions in 2020 as positive, considering the range of industries it gains exposure to. I like that management is continuing to stick to its competencies - investing in and integrating businesses with faster growth and attractive end-market dynamics. Going forward, the company plans to take advantage of further inorganic opportunities, most of which will be bolt-ons adding extensions and adjacencies where it thinks it has strength.

DOV's M&A Strategy Leaves It Well-Positioned

The key to the DOV story remains the company's track record in both making niche bolt-on acquisitions and then turning them into needle-moving contributors to growth and margins. CEO Rich Tobin's focus on cost control and operational efficiencies are well-known at this point - the c. $50 million of targeted annual cost cuts from last year's meeting, for instance, comes to mind.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation (2019)

But the role of driving core growth through acquisitions is perhaps an underestimated part of the DOV story. The goal of M&A is not only to expand into core markets but also to move into adjacencies and upgrade the business mix to recurring sales, which should prove to be a medium to longer-term tailwind for margins.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

On the M&A front, I think it is worth revisiting DOV's track record. The Hygienic & Life Sciences sub-segment has been the standout, already contributing c. 21% of total segment revenues and posting double-digit growth. The growth potential is vast - Hygienic & Life Sciences is a c. $300 million platform within an over $2 billion market, a testament to how M&A over the years has enabled DOV to gain a foothold in the fast-growing Biopharma space.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

Quattroflow is a key success story, having grown 10x since its acquisition in 2012 on the back of its unique pump offerings, which reliably handle critical fluids in dynamic pressure conditions. Since the acquisition, DOV has been able to develop standardized products and applications, which has, in turn, increased the overall addressable market and adoption of OEM single-use systems, allowing for the outperformance in recent years.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

Em-tech, which was only acquired in 2020, also expands DOV's exposure to the Biopharma and Medical end-markets, with applications ranging from Lab Scale to Industrial Scale. The plan is for Em-tec to accelerate its growth through DOV's global sales channels, with the target for sales to double over the 2016 to 2020F period.

Another notable point of discussion was CPC, a smaller operating company that provides single-use connectors to the Biopharma industry. With key applications in biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapy, CPC gives DOV exposure not only to the Medical and Biopharma end-markets, but also the Thermal space (data centers and EV infrastructure). The revenue profile is also quite attractive, generating c. 70% recurring revenues on a total business basis.

Source: Dover Analyst and Investor Meeting Presentation

Encouragingly, DOV will look to leverage these secular tailwinds and is targeting to triple its Biopharma business. Expect more inorganic opportunities like em-tec, which likely entails more bolt-ons. Based on DOV's strong M&A track record, I do not think the ambitious Biopharma target (triple the business) is out of reach, with plenty of upside on offer, considering the current sub-5% contribution.

Reinvestment Sits atop the Capital Allocation Hierarchy

Organic growth investments remain the priority, with a particular focus on expanding growth capacity, digitization, and productivity. Recent organic investments include the CPC facility expansion, which I view as a positive, considering it should help support continued growth in that business. Inorganic growth is also a priority - DOV has deployed c. $240 million on six acquisitions this year, with more on the way, considering the rich deal pipeline.

Shareholder return is less of a priority, but as we are coming off a low base, I think there is still room for dividend growth. Management is targeting a c. 30% payout ratio, which should see consistent dividend growth in-line with earnings. Share repurchases are another option but will be done opportunistically or if investment opportunities fall short of return targets.

Investors looking for a potential catalyst here will be disappointed - management did not specify the vaccine opportunity, but I would keep my eyes peeled on this front. Through its acquisitions, vaccines are one of the more attractive end-markets DOV participates in and will increasingly be an area of investment longer-term.

Power of the Portfolio

Overall, I came away with quite a positive impression of DOV's prospects following the event. The key to the DOV case lies in its growing portfolio – with a range of new businesses offering more compelling growth and margin profiles, I think DOV could surprise to the upside. Going forward, I think DOV is well-positioned to outperform the broader economy, with successful execution on cost cuts and inorganic growth opportunities presenting sources of upside to shares. As investors gain more comfort with the evolving portfolio, I think traditional perceptions of DOV's growth potential should also begin to shift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.